Sunday, May 08, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Atlanta -117 Milwaukee -102
NY Mets -115 at Philadelphia -105
at Cincinnati -137 Pittsburgh +117
at San Francisco OFF St. Louis OFF
at San Diego -120 Miami +102
at Arizona -126 Colorado +108
at Chicago Cubs OFF LA Dodgers OFF

American League

at Boston -128 Chicago WS +108
at Baltimore OFF Kansas City OFF
at N.Y Yankees OFF Texas OFF
Toronto -126 at Cleveland +108
at Minnesota -182 Oakland +160
at Houston OFF Detroit OFF
Tampa Bay -142 at Seattle +120
Interleague

at LA Angels -162 Washington +136

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Phoenix (215) at Dallas
at Philadelphia (207) Miami

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Boston -137 Carolina +114
at St. Louis OFF Minnesota OFF
at Tampa Bay -120 Toronto +100
Edmonton -152 at Los Angeles +126

