Sunday, May 08, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Atlanta
|-117
|Milwaukee
|-102
|NY Mets
|-115
|at Philadelphia
|-105
|at Cincinnati
|-137
|Pittsburgh
|+117
|at San Francisco
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at San Diego
|-120
|Miami
|+102
|at Arizona
|-126
|Colorado
|+108
|N.Y Mets
|-115
|at Philadelphia
|-105
|at Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
American League
|at Boston
|-128
|Chicago WS
|+108
|at Baltimore
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
|at N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Toronto
|-126
|at Cleveland
|+108
|at Minnesota
|-182
|Oakland
|+160
|at Houston
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-142
|at Seattle
|+120
|at Baltimore
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
|at NY Yankees
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
Interleague
|at LA Angels
|-162
|Washington
|+136
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Phoenix
|1½
|(215)
|at Dallas
|at Philadelphia
|1½
|(207)
|Miami
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Boston
|-137
|Carolina
|+114
|at St. Louis
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at Tampa Bay
|-120
|Toronto
|+100
|Edmonton
|-152
|at Los Angeles
|+126
