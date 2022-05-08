TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RHP Anthony Castro from Columbus (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Drew Smyly from the bereavement list and he will be the 27th man.

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RF Aristides Aquino outright to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Jared Solomon from Louisville.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Philadelphia $50,000 for violating league injury reporting rules when they failed to disclose C/F Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to a game on May 6 against Miami.

FOOTBALL

NFL

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Trent McDuffie to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed CB Ahmad Gardner to a four-year contract.