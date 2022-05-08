Sunday, May 08, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RHP Anthony Castro from Columbus (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Drew Smyly from the bereavement list and he will be the 27th man.
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RF Aristides Aquino outright to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Jared Solomon from Louisville.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NBA — Fined Philadelphia $50,000 for violating league injury reporting rules when they failed to disclose C/F Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to a game on May 6 against Miami.
FOOTBALL
NFL
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Trent McDuffie to a four-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed CB Ahmad Gardner to a four-year contract.
