ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hassell III lf 5 0 2 0 Black 2b 2 1 0 0

Vilar c 4 0 0 0 Murray 3b 1 1 0 0

Mears cf 3 0 0 0 Gray Jr. cf 2 1 0 0

Dale ss 4 1 2 0 Miller dh 4 0 0 0

Solarte rf 3 2 2 1 Clarke 1b 3 0 0 1

Stronach 1b 4 0 1 1 Peters pr 0 1 0 0

Kerner dh 4 0 0 0 Rodrigz lf 4 0 0 0

Basabe 3b 4 0 2 1 Bello rf 3 0 1 1

Reyes 2b 3 0 1 0 Hall c 4 0 1 2

Coca ss 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 10 3 Totals 26 4 2 4 Fort Wayne 020 000 010—3 Wisconsin 000 000 004—4

2B—Solarte. Reyes, Stronach. LOB—Fort Wayne 8, Wisconsin 5. SB—Dale, Basabe. CS—Mears, Dale, Murray, Black.

IP H R ER BB SO

Fort Wayne

Gasser 6 1 0 0 3 6 Bencomo 1 0 0 0 0 0 Minjarez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Och L, 1-1 2/3 0 4 4 5 2 Keating BS, 1 0 1 0 0 0 0

Wisconsin

Lazar 2 3 2 2 3 2 Gillies 1 0 0 0 0 1 Shook 4 4 0 0 0 5 Baker 1 2 1 1 1 1 Meeker W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP—Gasser, Meeker. HBP—Murray (by Gasser). Umpires—HP: Glen Meyerhofer. 1B: Kyle Stutz. T—2:34. A—1,939.

This Date in Baseball

Today

1973 — Johnny Bench of the Reds hit three home runs off Philadelphia’s Steve Carlton for the second time in his career. Bench drove in seven runs in Cincinnati’s 9-7 victory.

1984 — The Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers played for 8 hours, 6 minutes in the longest game. After playing 17 innings the previous day, the teams met again before a regularly scheduled game, making the total 34 innings for two days. Harold Baines homered off Chuck Porter with one out in the bottom of the 25th for a 7-6 victory. Tom Seaver won both games for the White Sox.

1987 — Baltimore’s Eddie Murray became the first major leaguer to homer from both sides of the plate in consecutive games as the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 15-6 at Comiskey Park.

2010 — Dallas Braden pitched the 19th perfect game in major league history, a dazzling performance for the Oakland Athletics in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. He struck out six in the 109-pitch performance, throwing 77 strikes in his 53rd career start.

2015 — Bryce Harper did it again, extending his remarkable homer streak with a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning that sent the Washington Nationals over the Atlanta Braves 8-6. Harper homered for the sixth time in his last three games, one off the major league record set by Shawn Green in 2002.

