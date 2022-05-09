Monday, May 09, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3, BOSTON 2
|Chicago
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|García rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hernándz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Grandal 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Sheets lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martinz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Engel ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Harrison 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brdley ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arryo rf-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Chicago
|003
|000
|000—3
|Boston
|000
|002
|000—2
DP—Chicago 2, Boston 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Boston 6. 2B—Abreu (5), Arroyo (1), Martinez (10). SB—Grandal (1). S—Mendick (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Keuchel W,2-3
|6
|8
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Burr H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Foster H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ruiz H,7
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sousa S,1-2
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Boston
|Houck L,2-3
|2 2/3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Sawamura
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Danish
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|HBP—Houck (Harrison), Danish (Harrison), Davis (Engel). Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
|T—3:21. A—28,602 (37,755).
HOUSTON 5, DETROIT 0
|Detroit
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregmn 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|28
|5
|5
|5
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|Houston
|004
|010
|00x—5
DP—Detroit 1, Houston 0. LOB—Detroit 4, Houston 5. 2B—Schoop (3). HR—Díaz (2), Bregman (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Peralta
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Hutchsn L,0-3
|2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Jiménez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Vest
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Houston
|Odorizzi W,3-2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Javier H,1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP—Odorizzi. Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Bellino; Second, John Libka; Third, Adrian Johnson. T—2:44. A—36,934 (41,168).
CLEVELAND 4,
TORONTO 3
|Toronto
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Guerro Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Miller 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|Toronto
|200
|000
|100—3
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|02x—4
E—Naylor (2). DP—Toronto 1, Cleveland 0. LOB—Toronto 5, Cleveland 7. 2B—Springer (7), Espinal (10), Reyes (1), Kwan (6). 3B—Ramírez (2). HR—Miller (3). SF—Springer (2), Miller (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Toronto
|Manoah
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|García
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza BS,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cimber L,4-2
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Cleveland
|Pilkington
|3 2/3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Morgan
|3 1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Shaw W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase S,6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Manoah 2 (Mercado,Naylor).
Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker. T—3:02. A—14,787 (34,788).
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|11-4
|8-4
|Tampa Bay
|18
|11
|.621
|2
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|9-7
|9-4
|Toronto
|17
|13
|.567
|3½
|—
|4-6
|L-2
|10-6
|7-7
|Baltimore
|11
|17
|.393
|8½
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|8-7
|3-10
|Boston
|10
|19
|.345
|10
|6½
|2-8
|L-5
|4-9
|6-10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|11-4
|7-7
|Chicago
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|1½
|7-3
|W-6
|7-6
|7-7
|Cleveland
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|2
|7-3
|W-2
|7-5
|7-9
|Kansas City
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|6-9
|3-7
|Detroit
|8
|19
|.296
|9
|7½
|2-8
|L-5
|5-9
|3-10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|10-6
|9-5
|Houston
|18
|11
|.621
|½
|—
|8-2
|W-7
|9-4
|9-7
|Seattle
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|3½
|2-8
|W-1
|8-5
|5-11
|Texas
|11
|15
|.423
|6
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|4-9
|7-6
|Oakland
|10
|18
|.357
|8
|6
|1-9
|L-9
|4-9
|6-9
Today
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 12:05 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-1), 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, gm1
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, gm2
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, gm1
Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2, gm2
Houston 5, Detroit 0
Minnesota 4, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4
Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 inn.
Tuesday
Detroit at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., gm1
Oakland at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., gm2
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago WS, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|9-5
|11-5
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|8-8
|6-8
|Miami
|13
|15
|.464
|6
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|6-7
|7-8
|Philadelphia
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|9-9
|3-7
|Washington
|10
|20
|.333
|10
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|3-11
|7-9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|10-4
|9-6
|St. Louis
|16
|12
|.571
|2½
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|7-5
|9-7
|Pittsburgh
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|5-7
|6-9
|Chicago
|9
|18
|.333
|9
|6½
|2-8
|L-5
|4-11
|5-7
|Cincinnati
|5
|23
|.179
|13½
|11
|2-8
|W-1
|3-8
|2-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-6
|10-2
|9-5
|San Diego
|19
|10
|.655
|1½
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|9-5
|10-5
|Colorado
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|11-5
|5-7
|San Francisco
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|—
|3-7
|W-2
|8-7
|8-5
|Arizona
|15
|14
|.517
|5½
|1½
|7-3
|W-1
|7-8
|8-6
Today
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at San Diego (Gore 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 2-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Sunday
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, gm1
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, gm2
Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4
Arizona 4, Colorado 0
San Diego 3, Miami 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Tuesday
LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Fran., 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
SAN DIEGO 3, MIAMI 2
|Miami
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Chshlm Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Crnwrth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machdo 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thompsn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Henry c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Azocar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Miami
|000
|101
|000—2
|San Diego
|000
|000
|003—3
E—Wendle 2 (5). LOB—Miami 5, San Diego 7. 2B—Aguilar 2 (3). HR—Chisholm Jr. (5), Alfaro (2). SB—Rojas (1). SF—Cooper (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Miami
|Tr.Rogers
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bender H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bass H,7
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Okert H,3
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sulser L,0-1
|2/3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
San Diego
|Musgrove
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Suarez W,2-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Musgrove (Henry). Umpires—Home, Malachi Moore; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T—3:07. A—37,937 (40,209).
CINCINNATI 7,
PITTSBURGH 3
|Pittsburgh
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|B.Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chavis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stephnsn c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Suwinski rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moran 1b
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Almra Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tucker 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reynlds 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|Totals
|31
|7
|6
|7
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|010—3
|Cincinnati
|000
|005
|02x—7
E—Chavis (2). LOB—Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B—Almora Jr. (1). HR—Perez (1), B.Reynolds (4), Moran 2 (2). SB—Almora Jr. (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Pittsburgh
|Thompson
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Peters L,3-1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Hmbree BS,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|De Jong
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
Cincinnati
|Mahle
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Warren W,1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Moreta H,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Peters pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Thompson (Moustakas), De Jong (Farmer). WP—De Jong. Umpires—Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake. T—3:01. A—17,623 (42,319).
SAN FRANCISCO 4,
ST. LOUIS 3
|St. Louis
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Edman 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ytrmski cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Gldschmt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pdersn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donvn ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Yepez lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Wade Jr. rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Slater ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Dubón 2b-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|González lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estda ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|St. Louis
|020
|001
|000—3
|San Francisco
|030
|001
|00x—4
E—DeJong (4). DP—St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0. LOB—St. Louis 9, San Francisco 10. 2B—Goldschmidt 2 (7), Carlson (6), Flores (6). HR—Yepez (1), Wade Jr. (1), Yastrzemski (2). SF—Yastrzemski (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
St. Louis
|Hudson
|4 2/3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|McFarland
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera L,1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pallante
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
San Francisco
|Junis
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Leone W,2-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Littell H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Doval S,5-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP—Junis (Pujols). WP—Hudson, Gallegos, Doval. Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T—3:08. A—38,193 (41,915).
ATLANTA 9,
MILWAUKEE 2
|Milwaukee
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Acuña Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Brosau ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|020—2
|Atlanta
|041
|130
|00x—9
E—Ashby (1), Adames (4). DP—Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 2. LOB—Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 6. 2B—Olson (12), Acuña Jr. (2). HR—Duvall (2), Contreras (3). SB—Acuña Jr. (4), Contreras (1), Swanson (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Milwaukee
|Ashby L,0-3
|4
|6
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Gustave
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Suter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Atlanta
|Morton W,2-3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O’Day
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Morton (Yelich), Gustave (Duvall). WP—Ashby. Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T—2:52. A—36,551 (41,084).
L.A. DODGERS 7,
CHICAGO CUBS 1
|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ortega dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Muncy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|4
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|220
|102—7
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000—1
E—Smith (1), Hoerner (1). DP—Los Angeles 1, Chicago 2. LOB—Los Angeles 6, Chicago 5. 2B—Freeman (9), Ortega (5). SB—Ortega (1). SF—J.Turner (3), Freeman (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Los Angeles
|Buehler W,4-1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Erlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Chicago
|Steele L,1-4
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Rucker
|3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Norris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sampson
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
WP—Steele, Rucker(2). Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeremy Riggs. T—2:57. A—31,424 (41,649).
Midwest League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|15
|12
|.556
|4½
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|12
|14
|.462
|7
|TINCAPS
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|11
|16
|.407
|8½
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|10
|17
|.370
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|17
|10
|.630
|2
|South Bend (Cubs)
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|12
|15
|.500
|7
|Quad Cities (K.C.)
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Beloit (Miami)
|8
|19
|.296
|11
Saturday
Wisconsin 6, TINCAPS 3
South Bend 3, Peoria 2, gm1
South Bend 4, Peoria 0, gm2
Lake County 2, Dayton 0, gm1
Lake County 4, Dayton 3, gm2
Great Lakes 8, Beloit 3
Cedar Rapids 6, Quad Cities 2
West Michigan 11, Lansing 10, 10 inn.
Sunday
Dayton 2, Lake County 0
West Michigan 12 Lansing 1
Great Lakes 5, Beloit 4
South Bend 2, Peoria 0
Wisconsin 4, TINCAPS 3
Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1, 11 inn.
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 12:05 p.m.
Beloit at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Great Lake at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
TINCAPS at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Wedensday’s Games
Wednesday
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 12:05 p.m.
Beloit at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Great Lake at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
TINCAPS at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
TIMBER RATTLERS 4, TINCAPS 3
|Fort Wayne
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hassell III lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Black 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Vilar c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murray 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mears cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gray Jr. cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dale ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Clarke 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Stronach 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Peters pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kerner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodrigz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Basabe 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bello rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Reyes 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hall c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Coca ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|26
|4
|2
|4
|Fort Wayne
|020
|000
|010—3
|Wisconsin
|000
|000
|004—4
2B—Solarte. Reyes, Stronach. LOB—Fort Wayne 8, Wisconsin 5. SB—Dale, Basabe. CS—Mears, Dale, Murray, Black.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Fort Wayne
|Gasser
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Bencomo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minjarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Och L, 1-1
|2/3
|0
|4
|4
|5
|2
|Keating BS, 1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Wisconsin
|Lazar
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Gillies
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shook
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Baker
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Meeker W, 2-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP—Gasser, Meeker. HBP—Murray (by Gasser). Umpires—HP: Glen Meyerhofer. 1B: Kyle Stutz. T—2:34. A—1,939.
This Date in Baseball
Today
1973 — Johnny Bench of the Reds hit three home runs off Philadelphia’s Steve Carlton for the second time in his career. Bench drove in seven runs in Cincinnati’s 9-7 victory.
1984 — The Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers played for 8 hours, 6 minutes in the longest game. After playing 17 innings the previous day, the teams met again before a regularly scheduled game, making the total 34 innings for two days. Harold Baines homered off Chuck Porter with one out in the bottom of the 25th for a 7-6 victory. Tom Seaver won both games for the White Sox.
1987 — Baltimore’s Eddie Murray became the first major leaguer to homer from both sides of the plate in consecutive games as the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 15-6 at Comiskey Park.
2010 — Dallas Braden pitched the 19th perfect game in major league history, a dazzling performance for the Oakland Athletics in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. He struck out six in the 109-pitch performance, throwing 77 strikes in his 53rd career start.
2015 — Bryce Harper did it again, extending his remarkable homer streak with a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning that sent the Washington Nationals over the Atlanta Braves 8-6. Harper homered for the sixth time in his last three games, one off the major league record set by Shawn Green in 2002.
