Monday, May 09, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3, BOSTON 2

Chicago Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
García rf-lf 4 0 1 1 Hernándz cf 3 0 0 0
Robert cf 4 1 1 0 Story 2b 4 0 0 0
Abreu dh 4 0 1 2 Devers 3b 4 1 3 0
Grandal 1b 3 0 2 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0
Sheets lf 2 0 0 0 Martinz dh 4 0 1 1
Engel ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Cordero pr 0 0 0 0
Burger 3b 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 1 1
McGuire c 4 1 1 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0
Harrison 2b 2 1 0 0 Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0
Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 Brdley ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Plawecki ph 1 0 0 0
Arryo rf-1b 3 0 1 0
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 34 2 9 2
Chicago 003 000 000—3
Boston 000 002 000—2

DP—Chicago 2, Boston 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Boston 6. 2B—Abreu (5), Arroyo (1), Martinez (10). SB—Grandal (1). S—Mendick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Keuchel W,2-3 6 8 2 2 1 5
Burr H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Foster H,4 1 0 0 0 0 3
Ruiz H,7 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Sousa S,1-2 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Boston

Houck L,2-3 2 2/3 4 3 3 0 2
Sawamura 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Danish 1 2 0 0 0 1
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 3
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Houck (Harrison), Danish (Harrison), Davis (Engel). Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres. T—3:21. A—28,602 (37,755).

HOUSTON 5, DETROIT 0

Detroit Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hill cf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Brantley lf 2 0 0 0
Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 Bregmn 3b 3 2 1 1
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 2 1 0 0
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 Díaz ss 3 1 2 4
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 1 0 1 0
Haase c 3 0 0 0 Goodrm 1b 4 0 0 0
Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 J.Castro c 3 0 0 0
Siri cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 1 0 Totals 28 5 5 5
Detroit 000 000 000—0
Houston 004 010 00x—5

DP—Detroit 1, Houston 0. LOB—Detroit 4, Houston 5. 2B—Schoop (3). HR—Díaz (2), Bregman (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Peralta 2 1 0 0 3 3
Hutchsn L,0-3 2 2 4 4 2 4
Jiménez 1 1 1 1 0 2
Vest 2 0 0 0 1 2
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1

Houston

Odorizzi W,3-2 5 1 0 0 2 5
Javier H,1 3 0 0 0 1 5
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP—Odorizzi. Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Bellino; Second, John Libka; Third, Adrian Johnson. T—2:44. A—36,934 (41,168).

CLEVELAND 4,

TORONTO 3

Toronto Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Springer cf 3 1 1 1 Straw cf 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 3 1 0 0 Kwan lf 4 1 1 0
Guerro Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 1
Hernández rf 4 0 1 2 Miller 2b 3 1 1 2
Gurriel Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Naylor 1b 3 0 1 0
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 1 3 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Giménez ss 3 0 1 0
Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0 Mercado rf 3 0 1 1
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 4 3 Totals 30 4 9 4
Toronto 200 000 100—3
Cleveland 002 000 02x—4

E—Naylor (2). DP—Toronto 1, Cleveland 0. LOB—Toronto 5, Cleveland 7. 2B—Springer (7), Espinal (10), Reyes (1), Kwan (6). 3B—Ramírez (2). HR—Miller (3). SF—Springer (2), Miller (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto

Manoah 5 5 2 2 1 3
García 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Mayza BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Cimber L,4-2 1/3 2 1 1 1 0

Cleveland

Pilkington 3 2/3 3 2 2 3 6
Morgan 3 1/3 1 1 1 0 3
Shaw W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clase S,6-7 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP—Manoah 2 (Mercado,Naylor).

Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker. T—3:02. A—14,787 (34,788).

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 19 8 .704 8-2 L-1 11-4 8-4
Tampa Bay 18 11 .621 2 7-3 L-1 9-7 9-4
Toronto 17 13 .567 4-6 L-2 10-6 7-7
Baltimore 11 17 .393 5 5-5 W-1 8-7 3-10
Boston 10 19 .345 10 2-8 L-5 4-9 6-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 18 11 .621 7-3 W-3 11-4 7-7
Chicago 14 13 .519 3 7-3 W-6 7-6 7-7
Cleveland 14 14 .500 2 7-3 W-2 7-5 7-9
Kansas City 9 16 .360 7 3-7 L-1 6-9 3-7
Detroit 8 19 .296 9 2-8 L-5 5-9 3-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 11 .633 6-4 W-1 10-6 9-5
Houston 18 11 .621 ½ 8-2 W-7 9-4 9-7
Seattle 13 16 .448 2-8 W-1 8-5 5-11
Texas 11 15 .423 6 4 5-5 W-1 4-9 7-6
Oakland 10 18 .357 8 6 1-9 L-9 4-9 6-9

Today

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 12:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, gm1

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, gm2

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, gm1

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2, gm2

Houston 5, Detroit 0

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4

Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 inn.

Tuesday

Detroit at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., gm1

Oakland at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., gm2

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago WS, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 20 10 .667 6-4 W-1 9-5 11-5
Atlanta 14 16 .467 6 3 5-5 W-2 8-8 6-8
Miami 13 15 .464 6 3 3-7 L-1 6-7 7-8
Philadelphia 12 16 .429 7 4 4-6 L-1 9-9 3-7
Washington 10 20 .333 10 7 4-6 L-1 3-11 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 19 10 .655 7-3 L-2 10-4 9-6
St. Louis 16 12 .571 5-5 L-2 7-5 9-7
Pittsburgh 11 16 .407 7 3-7 L-1 5-7 6-9
Chicago 9 18 .333 9 2-8 L-5 4-11 5-7
Cincinnati 5 23 .179 13½ 11 2-8 W-1 3-8 2-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 7 .731 7-3 W-6 10-2 9-5
San Diego 19 10 .655 7-3 W-1 9-5 10-5
Colorado 16 12 .571 4 6-4 L-1 11-5 5-7
San Francisco 16 12 .571 4 3-7 W-2 8-7 8-5
Arizona 15 14 .517 7-3 W-1 7-8 8-6

Today

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at San Diego (Gore 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Sunday

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, gm1

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, gm2

Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4

Arizona 4, Colorado 0

San Diego 3, Miami 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Tuesday

LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Fran., 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

SAN DIEGO 3, MIAMI 2

Miami San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Chshlm Jr. 2b 4 1 1 1 Crnwrth 2b 3 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 0 Kim ss 3 0 0 0
Soler lf 4 0 0 0 Machdo 3b 4 0 2 0
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
Cooper dh 2 0 0 1 Nola c 4 0 1 0
De La Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 Profar dh 4 0 1 0
Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 1 0 0
Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Thompsn rf 2 0 0 0
Henry c 2 0 0 0 Abrams rf 2 1 1 0
Azocar lf 3 0 0 0
Alfaro ph 1 1 1 3
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 34 3 8 3
Miami 000 101 000—2
San Diego 000 000 003—3

E—Wendle 2 (5). LOB—Miami 5, San Diego 7. 2B—Aguilar 2 (3). HR—Chisholm Jr. (5), Alfaro (2). SB—Rojas (1). SF—Cooper (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami

Tr.Rogers 5 5 0 0 2 3
Bender H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bass H,7 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Okert H,3 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Sulser L,0-1 2/3 3 3 3 0 1

San Diego

Musgrove 7 5 2 2 1 8
Suarez W,2-1 2 0 0 0 0 1

HBP—Musgrove (Henry). Umpires—Home, Malachi Moore; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T—3:07. A—37,937 (40,209).

CINCINNATI 7,

PITTSBURGH 3

Pittsburgh Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 Friedl lf-rf 5 0 1 0
B.Reynolds cf 3 1 1 1 Drury 3b 3 1 1 0
Chavis 3b 4 0 0 0 Mstakas dh 2 1 0 0
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 Stephnsn c 3 1 0 0
Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 0 0 Naquin rf 2 0 0 0
Castillo ss 3 0 0 0 Pham ph-lf 1 1 0 1
VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Farmer ss 3 1 0 0
Suwinski rf 3 1 1 0 Moran 1b 4 2 2 6
Perez c 2 1 1 2 Almra Jr. cf 4 0 2 0
Tucker 2b 3 0 0 0 Reynlds 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 3 3 Totals 31 7 6 7
Pittsburgh 020 000 010—3
Cincinnati 000 005 02x—7

E—Chavis (2). LOB—Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B—Almora Jr. (1). HR—Perez (1), B.Reynolds (4), Moran 2 (2). SB—Almora Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Thompson 5 2 0 0 0 6
Peters L,3-1 0 1 4 4 3 0
Hmbree BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
De Jong 2 2 2 2 1 2

Cincinnati

Mahle 5 1 2 2 3 6
Warren W,1-1 2 1 0 0 0 3
Moreta H,1 1 1 1 1 0 2
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0

Peters pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Thompson (Moustakas), De Jong (Farmer). WP—De Jong. Umpires—Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake. T—3:01. A—17,623 (42,319).

SAN FRANCISCO 4,

ST. LOUIS 3

St. Louis San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman 2b 5 0 0 0 Ytrmski cf-rf 2 1 1 2
Gldschmt 1b 4 0 2 0 Pdersn dh 4 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 5 0 0 0 Flores 3b 3 0 1 0
Pujols dh 1 1 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Donvn ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Ruf 1b 3 1 2 0
Yepez lf 3 2 2 2 Wade Jr. rf 2 1 1 2
Carlson rf 4 0 2 0 Slater ph-cf 0 0 0 0
Bader cf 3 0 0 1 Dubón 2b-cf 4 0 1 0
Knizner c 3 0 0 0 González lf 2 1 0 0
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Estda ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 1 0
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 30 4 7 4
St. Louis 020 001 000—3
San Francisco 030 001 00x—4

E—DeJong (4). DP—St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0. LOB—St. Louis 9, San Francisco 10. 2B—Goldschmidt 2 (7), Carlson (6), Flores (6). HR—Yepez (1), Wade Jr. (1), Yastrzemski (2). SF—Yastrzemski (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Hudson 4 2/3 5 3 3 4 0
McFarland 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Cabrera L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Pallante 1 1 0 0 1 0
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 1 1

San Francisco

Junis 5 3 2 2 2 5
Leone W,2-0 1 1 1 1 1 1
Littell H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Brebbia H,2 1 1 0 0 1 2
Doval S,5-6 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP—Junis (Pujols). WP—Hudson, Gallegos, Doval. Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T—3:08. A—38,193 (41,915).

ATLANTA 9,

MILWAUKEE 2

Milwaukee Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 Acuña Jr. dh 4 1 2 1
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Olson 1b 5 0 1 2
Brosau ph-ss 1 0 1 1 Riley 3b 5 0 0 0
Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 0
Renfroe dh 3 0 0 0 Duvall cf 3 2 1 1
Taylor rf 3 0 1 0 Demeritte rf 4 1 1 0
Narváez c 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 3 2 0
Cain cf 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 2 1 1 4
Peterson 3b 3 1 1 0
Totals 29 2 4 1 Totals 33 9 9 8
Milwaukee 000 000 020—2
Atlanta 041 130 00x—9

E—Ashby (1), Adames (4). DP—Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 2. LOB—Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 6. 2B—Olson (12), Acuña Jr. (2). HR—Duvall (2), Contreras (3). SB—Acuña Jr. (4), Contreras (1), Swanson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee

Ashby L,0-3 4 6 6 6 4 3
Gustave 1 3 3 3 0 2
Suter 2 0 0 0 1 3
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 1

Atlanta

Morton W,2-3 5 2 0 0 3 5
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 1
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1
Matzek 1 2 2 2 1 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP—Morton (Yelich), Gustave (Duvall). WP—Ashby. Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T—2:52. A—36,551 (41,084).

L.A. DODGERS 7,

CHICAGO CUBS 1

Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 5 1 2 0 Ortega dh 3 1 1 0
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 Suzuki rf 3 0 0 0
T.Turner ss 4 1 0 1 Happ lf 4 0 0 0
Smith c 5 1 1 0 Contreras c 3 0 1 1
Muncy 3b 2 0 0 0 Rivas 1b 4 0 0 0
J.Turner dh 3 0 0 1 Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0
Bellinger cf 4 0 3 1 Villar 3b 3 0 1 0
Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 Heyward cf 3 0 0 0
Lux 2b 3 3 2 0 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 10 4 Totals 30 1 4 1
Los Angeles 000 220 102—7
Chicago 100 000 000—1

E—Smith (1), Hoerner (1). DP—Los Angeles 1, Chicago 2. LOB—Los Angeles 6, Chicago 5. 2B—Freeman (9), Ortega (5). SB—Ortega (1). SF—J.Turner (3), Freeman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Buehler W,4-1 7 4 1 1 2 6
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 0
Erlin 1 0 0 0 1 1

Chicago

Steele L,1-4 4 3 2 2 2 3
Rucker 3 4 3 3 2 3
Norris 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sampson 1 2 2 1 0 0

WP—Steele, Rucker(2). Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeremy Riggs. T—2:57. A—31,424 (41,649).

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 19 7 .731
Great Lakes (Dodgers) 15 12 .556
Lake County (Cleveland) 12 14 .462 7
TINCAPS 12 15 .444
Lansing (Oakland) 11 16 .407
West Michigan (Detroit) 10 17 .370

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 19 8 .704
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 17 10 .630 2
South Bend (Cubs) 15 12 .556 4
Peoria (St. Louis) 12 15 .500 7
Quad Cities (K.C.) 11 16 .407 8
Beloit (Miami) 8 19 .296 11

Saturday

Wisconsin 6, TINCAPS 3

South Bend 3, Peoria 2, gm1

South Bend 4, Peoria 0, gm2

Lake County 2, Dayton 0, gm1

Lake County 4, Dayton 3, gm2

Great Lakes 8, Beloit 3

Cedar Rapids 6, Quad Cities 2

West Michigan 11, Lansing 10, 10 inn.

Sunday

Dayton 2, Lake County 0

West Michigan 12 Lansing 1

Great Lakes 5, Beloit 4

South Bend 2, Peoria 0

Wisconsin 4, TINCAPS 3

Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1, 11 inn.

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 12:05 p.m.

Beloit at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Great Lake at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

TINCAPS at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Wedensday’s Games

Wednesday

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 12:05 p.m.

Beloit at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Great Lake at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

TINCAPS at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

TIMBER RATTLERS 4, TINCAPS 3

Fort Wayne Wisconsin
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hassell III lf 5 0 2 0 Black 2b 2 1 0 0
Vilar c 4 0 0 0 Murray 3b 1 1 0 0
Mears cf 3 0 0 0 Gray Jr. cf 2 1 0 0
Dale ss 4 1 2 0 Miller dh 4 0 0 0
Solarte rf 3 2 2 1 Clarke 1b 3 0 0 1
Stronach 1b 4 0 1 1 Peters pr 0 1 0 0
Kerner dh 4 0 0 0 Rodrigz lf 4 0 0 0
Basabe 3b 4 0 2 1 Bello rf 3 0 1 1
Reyes 2b 3 0 1 0 Hall c 4 0 1 2
Coca ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 10 3 Totals 26 4 2 4
Fort Wayne 020 000 010—3
Wisconsin 000 000 004—4

2B—Solarte. Reyes, Stronach. LOB—Fort Wayne 8, Wisconsin 5. SB—Dale, Basabe. CS—Mears, Dale, Murray, Black.

IP H R ER BB SO

Fort Wayne

Gasser 6 1 0 0 3 6
Bencomo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minjarez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Och L, 1-1 2/3 0 4 4 5 2
Keating BS, 1 0 1 0 0 0 0

Wisconsin

Lazar 2 3 2 2 3 2
Gillies 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shook 4 4 0 0 0 5
Baker 1 2 1 1 1 1
Meeker W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP—Gasser, Meeker. HBP—Murray (by Gasser). Umpires—HP: Glen Meyerhofer. 1B: Kyle Stutz. T—2:34. A—1,939.

This Date in Baseball

Today

1973 — Johnny Bench of the Reds hit three home runs off Philadelphia’s Steve Carlton for the second time in his career. Bench drove in seven runs in Cincinnati’s 9-7 victory.

1984 — The Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers played for 8 hours, 6 minutes in the longest game. After playing 17 innings the previous day, the teams met again before a regularly scheduled game, making the total 34 innings for two days. Harold Baines homered off Chuck Porter with one out in the bottom of the 25th for a 7-6 victory. Tom Seaver won both games for the White Sox.

1987 — Baltimore’s Eddie Murray became the first major leaguer to homer from both sides of the plate in consecutive games as the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 15-6 at Comiskey Park.

2010 — Dallas Braden pitched the 19th perfect game in major league history, a dazzling performance for the Oakland Athletics in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. He struck out six in the 109-pitch performance, throwing 77 strikes in his 53rd career start.

2015 — Bryce Harper did it again, extending his remarkable homer streak with a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning that sent the Washington Nationals over the Atlanta Braves 8-6. Harper homered for the sixth time in his last three games, one off the major league record set by Shawn Green in 2002.

