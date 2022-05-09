Monday, May 09, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
Baseball
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-242
|at Pittsburgh
|+198
|Milwaukee
|-174
|at Cincinnati
|+146
|at San Diego
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|Miami
|-124
|at Arizona
|+106
|at San Francisco
|-245
|Colorado
|+205
American League
|at Baltimore
|-136
|Kansas City
|+116
|at NY Yankees
|-217
|Texas
|+180
|at Detroit
|-144
|Oakland
|+122
|at Chicago WS
|-180
|Cleveland
|+152
|at LA Angels
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
Interleague
|at Seattle
|-120
|Philadelphia
|+102
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Milwaukee
|1
|(212)
|Boston
|at Golden State
|10
|(225)
|Memphis
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Florida
|-184
|at Washington
|+152
|New York
|-113
|at Pittsburgh
|-106
|Colorado
|-255
|at Nashville
|+205
|Calgary
|-156
|at Dallas
|+130
