The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, May 09, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

Baseball

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -242 at Pittsburgh +198
Milwaukee -174 at Cincinnati +146
at San Diego OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
Miami -124 at Arizona +106
at San Francisco -245 Colorado +205

American League

at Baltimore -136 Kansas City +116
at NY Yankees -217 Texas +180
at Detroit -144 Oakland +122
at Chicago WS -180 Cleveland +152
at LA Angels OFF Tampa Bay OFF

Interleague

at Seattle -120 Philadelphia +102

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Milwaukee 1 (212) Boston
at Golden State 10 (225) Memphis

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Florida -184 at Washington +152
New York -113 at Pittsburgh -106
Colorado -255 at Nashville +205
Calgary -156 at Dallas +130

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  