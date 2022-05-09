MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 5 1 4 19 15 8 New York 5 2 3 18 16 8 CF Montréal 5 3 2 17 20 19 Orlando City 5 4 2 17 13 15 Cincinnati 5 5 1 16 14 17 NY City FC 4 3 2 14 19 10 Atlanta 4 4 2 14 15 14 Charlotte FC 4 6 1 13 10 13 Columbus 3 3 4 13 15 11 D.C. United 4 5 0 12 12 13 New England 3 5 2 11 16 18 Toronto FC 3 6 2 11 16 22 Inter Miami CF 3 6 1 10 9 19 Chicago 2 4 4 10 7 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 7 1 2 23 23 10 Austin FC 6 1 2 20 22 8 FC Dallas 5 1 4 19 16 7 LA Galaxy 5 3 1 16 10 7 Real Salt Lake 4 3 4 16 10 15 Nashville 4 3 3 15 11 10 Minn. United 4 4 2 14 11 9 Houston 3 4 3 12 12 13 Colorado 3 4 3 12 11 12 Portland 2 3 6 12 11 16 San Jose 2 5 3 9 16 23 Sporting K.C. 2 6 3 9 8 16 Seattle 2 5 1 7 9 13 Vancouver 2 6 1 7 7 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie

May 7

Charlotte FC 1, Miami 0

CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 1

Atlanta 4, Chicago 1

Portland 1, New York 1

Sporting K.C. 0, New York City FC 0

D.C. United 2, Houston 0

Columbus 2, New England 2

Cincinnati 1, Minnesota 0

FC Dallas 2, Seattle 0

San Jose 1, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 2 Los Angeles FC 2

May 8

Vancouver 1, Toronto FC 0

Nashville 2, Real Salt Lake 0

LA Galaxy 1, Austin FC 0

Saturday

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

New England at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.

May 18

N.Y. City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.