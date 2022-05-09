TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Travis Lakins from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 5. Recalled RHP Tyler Danish from Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled LHP Konnor Pilkington from Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Kirk McCarth from Columbus. Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Columbus. Reassigned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Columbus.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Trevor Larnach on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Recalled C Jose Godoy from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Tim Locastro on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ron Marinaccio from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract OF Alek Thomas from Reno (PCL). Placed C Carson Kelly on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 5.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luke Farrell on a minor league contract. Selected the contract of RHP Adrian Sampson from Iowa (IL). Optioned INF Frank Schwindel to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Robert Dugger for assignment. Optioned RHP Jared Solomon to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Joel Kuhnel from Louisville.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Stephen Nogosek from Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Jakob Junis from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Gregory Santos to Sacramento.

HOCKEY

NHL

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated D Scott Perunovich from injured reserve.

SOCCER

MLS

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Placed D Jorge Villafana on the season-ending injury list.