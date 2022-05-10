The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 20 8 .714 8-2 W-1 12-4 8-4
Tampa Bay 18 11 .621 7-3 L-1 9-7 9-4
Toronto 17 13 .567 4 4-6 L-2 10-6 7-7
Baltimore 12 17 .414 6-4 W-2 9-7 3-10
Boston 10 19 .345 10½ 2-8 L-5 4-9 6-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 18 11 .621 7-3 W-3 11-4 7-7
Chicago 14 13 .519 3 7-3 W-6 7-6 7-7
Cleveland 14 14 .500 2 7-3 W-2 7-5 7-9
Kansas City 9 17 .346 6 3-7 L-2 6-9 3-8
Detroit 8 20 .286 8 2-8 L-6 5-10 3-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 11 .633 6-4 W-1 10-6 9-5
Houston 18 11 .621 ½ 8-2 W-7 9-4 9-7
Seattle 13 16 .448 2-8 W-1 8-5 5-11
Texas 11 16 .407 5-5 L-1 4-9 7-7
Oakland 11 18 .379 1-9 W-1 4-9 7-9

Today

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Monday

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Oakland 2, Detroit 0

Cleveland at White Sox, late

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, late

Philadelphia at Seattle, late

Wednesday

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 20 10 .667 6-4 W-1 9-5 11-5
Atlanta 14 16 .467 6 3 5-5 W-2 8-8 6-8
Miami 13 15 .464 6 3 3-7 L-1 6-7 7-8
Philadelphia 12 16 .429 7 4 4-6 L-1 9-9 3-7
Washington 10 20 .333 10 7 4-6 L-1 3-11 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 19 11 .633 6-4 L-3 10-4 9-7
St. Louis 16 12 .571 2 5-5 L-2 7-5 9-7
Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 6 4 4-6 W-1 6-7 6-9
Chicago 9 18 .333 2-8 L-5 4-11 5-7
Cincinnati 6 23 .207 12½ 10½ 3-7 W-2 4-8 2-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 8 .704 7-3 L-1 10-2 9-6
San Diego 19 10 .655 1 7-3 W-1 9-5 10-5
Colorado 16 12 .571 6-4 L-1 11-5 5-7
San Francisco 16 12 .571 3-7 W-2 8-7 8-5
Arizona 15 14 .517 5 7-3 W-1 7-8 8-6

Today

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 9:45 p.m.

Monday

Pittsburgh 5, LA Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5

Cubs at San Diego, late

Miami at Arizona, late

Philadelphia at Seattle, late

Colorado at San Fran., late

Wednesday

LA Dodgers at Pittsbrgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Fran., 3:45 p.m.

Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N.Y. YANKEES 1,

TEXAS 0

Texas New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 LeMheu 3b 2 0 0 0
García dh 4 0 0 0 Judge cf-rf 3 1 1 0
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 1
Heim c 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0
Miller pr 0 0 0 0 Hicks cf 0 0 0 0
Solak lf 3 0 0 0 Donldsn dh 3 0 1 0
Ibáñez 1b 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 Gallo lf 2 0 1 0
Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 KinerFlfa ss 3 0 0 0
White cf 2 0 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 1 0
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 27 1 5 1

Texas 000 000 000—0 New York 000 000 01x—1

DP—Texas 1, New York 1. LOB—Texas 5, New York 6. 2B—Rizzo (5). SB—Miller (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas

Gray 4 1/3 2 0 0 3 4
Burke 2 2/3 1 0 0 1 5
Martin L,0-3 1 2 1 1 0 0

New York

Cortes Jr. 7 1/3 1 0 0 4 11
Holmes W,4-0 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Chapmn S,7-7 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Shane Livensparger. T—2:41.

A—34,866 (47,309).

BALTIMORE 6,

KANSAS CITY 1

Kansas City Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Witt Jr. 3b 5 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 3 1
Perez dh 4 0 2 0 Santandr rf 3 1 1 0
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 1 1 Hays lf 3 1 2 0
Rivera ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Mntcstle dh 4 0 1 2
Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Nevin 3b 3 1 0 0
Melendez c 3 0 1 0 Bemboom c 3 1 1 0
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Mateo ss 4 1 1 1
Lopez ss 3 0 1 0
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 32 6 9 4

Kansas City 100 000 000—1 Baltimore 000 060 00x—6

E—Melendez (2). DP—Kansas City 1, Baltimore 0. LOB—Kansas City 9, Baltimore 6. 2B—Perez (6), Hays (9), Bemboom (2). SB—Witt Jr. (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Hrnándz L,0-2 4 2/3 7 6 6 2 2
Garrett 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
Bolaños 2 2 0 0 1 1

Baltimore

Wells W,1-2 6 5 1 1 0 3
Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fry 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
Krehbiel H,2 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
López 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP—Hernández (Hays), Fry (Lopez). WP—Hernández, Garrett. Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Adam Beck.

T—2:53. A—9,438 (45,971).

OAKLAND 2, DETROIT 0

Oakland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kemp 2b 4 1 1 1 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0
Neuse 1b 3 0 1 0 Báez ss 4 0 1 0
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 1 1 0 Meadows rf 3 0 1 0
Brown lf 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
Pinder dh 4 0 1 1 Candlrio 3b 3 0 0 0
Smith 3b 4 0 1 0 Torkelsn 1b 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0
Barrera rf 2 0 1 0 Hill cf 1 0 0 0
Cstro ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 29 0 4 0
Oakland 001 100 000—2
Detroit 000 000 000—0

DP—Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB—Oakland 5, Detroit 5. 2B—Murphy (9), Meadows (4). 3B—Smith (1). HR—Kemp (1). S—Hill (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blckbrn W,4-0 6 2/3 4 0 0 0 3
Jackson H,5 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
Jiménez S,5-5 1 0 0 0 2 3
Detroit
Pineda L,1-2 6 2/3 6 2 2 2 4
Chafin 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
García 2 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Will Little. T—2:49. A—12,674 (41,083).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CINCINNATI 10,

MILWAUKEE 5

Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 Friedl rf 5 1 1 1
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 5 1 2 3
Yelich lf 3 1 0 0 Pham lf 4 1 2 1
Tellez dh 4 0 1 2 Moran 1b 5 1 1 1
Urías 3b 4 1 1 0 Stephnsn c 4 1 1 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Naquin dh 3 1 2 0
Narváez c 4 2 2 1 Farmer ss 4 1 1 3
Taylor cf 4 0 1 1 Almra Jr. cf 4 2 2 0
Peterson 1b 3 0 1 1 Reynlds 2b 3 1 2 0
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 37 10 14 9
Milwaukee 000 212 000—5
Cincinnati 010 051 30x—10

E—Farmer (3). DP—Milwaukee 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B—Tellez (9), Almora Jr. (2), Friedl (1). HR—Narváez (2), Moran (3), Drury (6), Farmer (1). SB—Wong (5), Peterson 2 (5), Pham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodrff L,3-2 4 1/3 8 6 5 2 6
Gott 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Gustave 2/3 3 1 1 0 1
Milner 1 1/3 3 3 3 0 3
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Castillo 4 2/3 3 3 3 3 5
Cessa W,1-0 1 3 2 2 0 1
Díaz H,1 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cessa pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

WP—Milner. Umpires—Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T—3:18. A—10,046 (42,319).

PITTSBURGH 5,

L.A. DODGERS 1

Los Angeles Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 5 1 3 0
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Reynlds dh 4 0 2 0
T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Chavis 2b 3 1 2 1
J.Turner dh 3 0 0 0 Tsutsgo 1b 3 0 2 1
Taylor lf 3 0 0 0 Castillo ss 4 0 2 0
Muncy 2b 1 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 1 2 0
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Swnski rf-cf 4 1 1 2
Alberto 3b 3 0 1 0 Marsnck cf 2 0 0 0
Ríos ph 1 1 1 1 Tuckr ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Barnes c 3 0 0 0 Perez c 4 1 1 1
Lux 2b-lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 35 5 15 5
Los Angeles 000 000 001—1
Pittsburgh 000 100 22x—5

E—Barnes (1). DP—Los Angeles 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB—Los Angeles 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B—Alberto (2), Hayes (8), Castillo (2), Tsutsugo (2), Gamel (6). 3B—Chavis (2). HR—Ríos (2), Perez (2), Suwinski (1). SF—Tsutsugo (4), Chavis (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Urías L,2-2 6 11 2 2 0 4
Bickford 1 2 1 1 0 0
Erlin 1 2 2 2 0 0

Pittsburgh

Quintana W,1-1 6 2 0 0 4 5
Banda H,1 2/3 1 0 0 1 0
Crowe H,2 11/3 0 0 0 0 1
Bednar 1 1 1 1 0 1

Urías pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP—Quintana (Freeman). Umpires—Home, Ed Hickox; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals. T—2:41. A—8,527 (38,747).

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 19 7 .731
Great Lakes (Dodgers) 15 12 .556
Lake County (Cleveland) 12 14 .462 7
TINCAPS 12 15 .444
Lansing (Oakland) 11 16 .407
West Michigan (Detroit) 10 17 .370

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 19 8 .704
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 17 10 .630 2
South Bend (Cubs) 15 12 .556 4
Peoria (St. Louis) 12 15 .500 7
Quad Cities (K.C.) 11 16 .407 8
Beloit (Miami) 8 19 .296 11

Saturday

Wisconsin 6, TINCAPS 3

South Bend 3, Peoria 2, gm1

South Bend 4, Peoria 0, gm2

Lake County 2, Dayton 0, gm1

Lake County 4, Dayton 3, gm2

Great Lakes 8, Beloit 3

Cedar Rapids 6, Quad Cities 2

West Michigan 11, Lansing 10, 10 inn.

Sunday

Dayton 2, Lake County 0

West Michigan 12 Lansing 1

Great Lakes 5, Beloit 4

South Bend 2, Peoria 0

Wisconsin 4, TINCAPS 3

Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1, 11 inn.

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 12:05 p.m.

Beloit at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Great Lake at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

TINCAPS at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 12:05 p.m.

Beloit at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Great Lake at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

TINCAPS at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Beloit at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Great Lake at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

This Date in Baseball

Today

1934 — Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees played five innings before removing himself from the game because of illness. By that time, he had two homers, two doubles and seven RBIs against the Chicago White Sox.

1944 — Cleveland’s Mel Harder became the 50th player to win 200 games as the Indians beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4.

1946 — The Boston Red Sox take their 15th straight game, a 5-4 win over New York in front of a Friday Ladies’ Day crowd at Yankee Stadium of 64,183. Earl Johnson got the win with four innings of scoreless relief. Joe DiMaggio’s grand slam accounted for the Yankees’ scoring.

1962 — Minnesota’s Lenny Green and Vic Power hit back-to-back home runs off Cleveland’s Jim Perry to start the game. Cleveland came back to win 9-4.

1967 — Braves outfielder Hank Aaron hit an inside-the-park home run. It was the only one of his 755 homers which did not clear the fence.

1970 — Hoyt Wilhelm pitched his 1,000th major league game, but the Atlanta Braves lost 6-5 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

1981 — Charlie Lea became the first French-born pitcher to throw a no-hitter as the Montreal Expos beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader.

1999 — Nomar Garciaparra hit two grand slams and a two-run homer to become the first AL player with 10 RBIs since 1975, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Seattle Mariners 12-4.

2008 — Greg Maddux of the San Diego Padres became the ninth pitcher in big league history to win 350 games, allowing an unearned over six innings in a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

2012 — The Orioles became the first AL team to open a game with three straight home runs, and Baltimore added two more long balls against Colby Lewis en route to a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers in a doubleheader opener. Ryan Flaherty, J.J. Hardy and Nick Markakis began the bottom of the first inning with homers to give Baltimore a lead it would not relinquish. The previous team to homer in its first three at-bats was the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 9, 2007. Hardy was also the middle man in that assault. Milwaukee was the third major league team to accomplish the feat, all from the NL.

2013 — Two one-hitters with no other baserunners were pitched. Shelby Miller and Jon Lester each accomplished the feat. St. Louis Cardinals rookie Miller and Boston Red Sox left-hander Lester allowed just one hit and faced only 28 batters — no walks, hit batsmen or errors — in complete-game shutouts.

