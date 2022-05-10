Tuesday, May 10, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|12-4
|8-4
|Tampa Bay
|18
|11
|.621
|2½
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|9-7
|9-4
|Toronto
|17
|13
|.567
|4
|—
|4-6
|L-2
|10-6
|7-7
|Baltimore
|12
|17
|.414
|8½
|4½
|6-4
|W-2
|9-7
|3-10
|Boston
|10
|19
|.345
|10½
|6½
|2-8
|L-5
|4-9
|6-10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|11-4
|7-7
|Chicago
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|1½
|7-3
|W-6
|7-6
|7-7
|Cleveland
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|2
|7-3
|W-2
|7-5
|7-9
|Kansas City
|9
|17
|.346
|7½
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|6-9
|3-8
|Detroit
|8
|20
|.286
|9½
|8
|2-8
|L-6
|5-10
|3-10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|10-6
|9-5
|Houston
|18
|11
|.621
|½
|—
|8-2
|W-7
|9-4
|9-7
|Seattle
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|3½
|2-8
|W-1
|8-5
|5-11
|Texas
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-9
|7-7
|Oakland
|11
|18
|.379
|7½
|5½
|1-9
|W-1
|4-9
|7-9
Today
Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 3-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Monday
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0
Oakland 2, Detroit 0
Cleveland at White Sox, late
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, late
Philadelphia at Seattle, late
Wednesday
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|9-5
|11-5
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|8-8
|6-8
|Miami
|13
|15
|.464
|6
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|6-7
|7-8
|Philadelphia
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|9-9
|3-7
|Washington
|10
|20
|.333
|10
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|3-11
|7-9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-3
|10-4
|9-7
|St. Louis
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|7-5
|9-7
|Pittsburgh
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|6-7
|6-9
|Chicago
|9
|18
|.333
|8½
|6½
|2-8
|L-5
|4-11
|5-7
|Cincinnati
|6
|23
|.207
|12½
|10½
|3-7
|W-2
|4-8
|2-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|10-2
|9-6
|San Diego
|19
|10
|.655
|1
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|9-5
|10-5
|Colorado
|16
|12
|.571
|3½
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|11-5
|5-7
|San Francisco
|16
|12
|.571
|3½
|—
|3-7
|W-2
|8-7
|8-5
|Arizona
|15
|14
|.517
|5
|1½
|7-3
|W-1
|7-8
|8-6
Today
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 9:45 p.m.
Monday
Pittsburgh 5, LA Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5
Cubs at San Diego, late
Miami at Arizona, late
Philadelphia at Seattle, late
Colorado at San Fran., late
Wednesday
LA Dodgers at Pittsbrgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Fran., 3:45 p.m.
Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. YANKEES 1,
TEXAS 0
|Texas
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LeMheu 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|García dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solak lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Donldsn dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ibáñez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|KinerFlfa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|27
|1
|5
|1
Texas
DP—Texas 1, New York 1. LOB—Texas 5, New York 6. 2B—Rizzo (5). SB—Miller (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Texas
|Gray
|4 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Burke
|2 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Martin L,0-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
New York
|Cortes Jr.
|7 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Holmes W,4-0
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapmn S,7-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Shane Livensparger. T—2:41.
A—34,866 (47,309).
BALTIMORE 6,
KANSAS CITY 1
|Kansas City
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Witt Jr. 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Santandr rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Rivera ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mntcstle dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nevin 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bemboom c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|4
Kansas City
E—Melendez (2). DP—Kansas City 1, Baltimore 0. LOB—Kansas City 9, Baltimore 6. 2B—Perez (6), Hays (9), Bemboom (2). SB—Witt Jr. (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Kansas City
|Hrnándz L,0-2
|4 2/3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Garrett
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bolaños
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Baltimore
|Wells W,1-2
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bautista
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fry
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Krehbiel H,2
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP—Hernández (Hays), Fry (Lopez). WP—Hernández, Garrett. Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Adam Beck.
T—2:53. A—9,438 (45,971).
OAKLAND 2, DETROIT 0
|Oakland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Candlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torkelsn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Barrera rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hill cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstro ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|Oakland
|001
|100
|000—2
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
DP—Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB—Oakland 5, Detroit 5. 2B—Murphy (9), Meadows (4). 3B—Smith (1). HR—Kemp (1). S—Hill (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Blckbrn W,4-0
|6 2/3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jackson H,5
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez S,5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Detroit
|Pineda L,1-2
|6 2/3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Chafin
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Will Little. T—2:49. A—12,674 (41,083).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CINCINNATI 10,
MILWAUKEE 5
|Milwaukee
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Friedl rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Moran 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stephnsn c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Narváez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Almra Jr. cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Peterson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Reynlds 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|9
|Milwaukee
|000
|212
|000—5
|Cincinnati
|010
|051
|30x—10
E—Farmer (3). DP—Milwaukee 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B—Tellez (9), Almora Jr. (2), Friedl (1). HR—Narváez (2), Moran (3), Drury (6), Farmer (1). SB—Wong (5), Peterson 2 (5), Pham (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Woodrff L,3-2
|4 1/3
|8
|6
|5
|2
|6
|Gott
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gustave
|2/3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Milner
|1 1/3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|Castillo
|4 2/3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Cessa W,1-0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Díaz H,1
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kuhnel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cessa pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
WP—Milner. Umpires—Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T—3:18. A—10,046 (42,319).
PITTSBURGH 5,
L.A. DODGERS 1
|Los Angeles
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reynlds dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chavis 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|J.Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tsutsgo 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Muncy 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swnski rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marsnck cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tuckr ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lux 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|35
|5
|15
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001—1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|22x—5
E—Barnes (1). DP—Los Angeles 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB—Los Angeles 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B—Alberto (2), Hayes (8), Castillo (2), Tsutsugo (2), Gamel (6). 3B—Chavis (2). HR—Ríos (2), Perez (2), Suwinski (1). SF—Tsutsugo (4), Chavis (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Los Angeles
|Urías L,2-2
|6
|11
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Bickford
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Erlin
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Pittsburgh
|Quintana W,1-1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Banda H,1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Crowe H,2
|11/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bednar
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Urías pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP—Quintana (Freeman). Umpires—Home, Ed Hickox; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals. T—2:41. A—8,527 (38,747).
Midwest League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|15
|12
|.556
|4½
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|12
|14
|.462
|7
|TINCAPS
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|11
|16
|.407
|8½
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|10
|17
|.370
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|17
|10
|.630
|2
|South Bend (Cubs)
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|12
|15
|.500
|7
|Quad Cities (K.C.)
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Beloit (Miami)
|8
|19
|.296
|11
Saturday
Wisconsin 6, TINCAPS 3
South Bend 3, Peoria 2, gm1
South Bend 4, Peoria 0, gm2
Lake County 2, Dayton 0, gm1
Lake County 4, Dayton 3, gm2
Great Lakes 8, Beloit 3
Cedar Rapids 6, Quad Cities 2
West Michigan 11, Lansing 10, 10 inn.
Sunday
Dayton 2, Lake County 0
West Michigan 12 Lansing 1
Great Lakes 5, Beloit 4
South Bend 2, Peoria 0
Wisconsin 4, TINCAPS 3
Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1, 11 inn.
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 12:05 p.m.
Beloit at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Great Lake at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
TINCAPS at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Wedensday’s Games
Wednesday
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 12:05 p.m.
Beloit at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Great Lake at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
TINCAPS at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Beloit at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Great Lake at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
TINCAPS at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
This Date in Baseball
Today
1934 — Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees played five innings before removing himself from the game because of illness. By that time, he had two homers, two doubles and seven RBIs against the Chicago White Sox.
1944 — Cleveland’s Mel Harder became the 50th player to win 200 games as the Indians beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4.
1946 — The Boston Red Sox take their 15th straight game, a 5-4 win over New York in front of a Friday Ladies’ Day crowd at Yankee Stadium of 64,183. Earl Johnson got the win with four innings of scoreless relief. Joe DiMaggio’s grand slam accounted for the Yankees’ scoring.
1962 — Minnesota’s Lenny Green and Vic Power hit back-to-back home runs off Cleveland’s Jim Perry to start the game. Cleveland came back to win 9-4.
1967 — Braves outfielder Hank Aaron hit an inside-the-park home run. It was the only one of his 755 homers which did not clear the fence.
1970 — Hoyt Wilhelm pitched his 1,000th major league game, but the Atlanta Braves lost 6-5 to the St. Louis Cardinals.
1981 — Charlie Lea became the first French-born pitcher to throw a no-hitter as the Montreal Expos beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader.
1999 — Nomar Garciaparra hit two grand slams and a two-run homer to become the first AL player with 10 RBIs since 1975, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Seattle Mariners 12-4.
2008 — Greg Maddux of the San Diego Padres became the ninth pitcher in big league history to win 350 games, allowing an unearned over six innings in a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
2012 — The Orioles became the first AL team to open a game with three straight home runs, and Baltimore added two more long balls against Colby Lewis en route to a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers in a doubleheader opener. Ryan Flaherty, J.J. Hardy and Nick Markakis began the bottom of the first inning with homers to give Baltimore a lead it would not relinquish. The previous team to homer in its first three at-bats was the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 9, 2007. Hardy was also the middle man in that assault. Milwaukee was the third major league team to accomplish the feat, all from the NL.
2013 — Two one-hitters with no other baserunners were pitched. Shelby Miller and Jon Lester each accomplished the feat. St. Louis Cardinals rookie Miller and Boston Red Sox left-hander Lester allowed just one hit and faced only 28 batters — no walks, hit batsmen or errors — in complete-game shutouts.
