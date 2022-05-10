Los Angeles Pittsburgh

ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 5 1 3 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 Reynlds dh 4 0 2 0 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Chavis 2b 3 1 2 1 J.Turner dh 3 0 0 0 Tsutsgo 1b 3 0 2 1 Taylor lf 3 0 0 0 Castillo ss 4 0 2 0 Muncy 2b 1 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 1 2 0 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Swnski rf-cf 4 1 1 2 Alberto 3b 3 0 1 0 Marsnck cf 2 0 0 0 Ríos ph 1 1 1 1 Tuckr ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 Perez c 4 1 1 1 Lux 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 35 5 15 5 Los Angeles 000 000 001—1 Pittsburgh 000 100 22x—5

E—Barnes (1). DP—Los Angeles 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB—Los Angeles 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B—Alberto (2), Hayes (8), Castillo (2), Tsutsugo (2), Gamel (6). 3B—Chavis (2). HR—Ríos (2), Perez (2), Suwinski (1). SF—Tsutsugo (4), Chavis (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Urías L,2-2 6 11 2 2 0 4 Bickford 1 2 1 1 0 0 Erlin 1 2 2 2 0 0

Pittsburgh

Quintana W,1-1 6 2 0 0 4 5 Banda H,1 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 Crowe H,2 11/3 0 0 0 0 1 Bednar 1 1 1 1 0 1

Urías pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP—Quintana (Freeman). Umpires—Home, Ed Hickox; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals. T—2:41. A—8,527 (38,747).

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB Dayton (Cincinnati) 19 7 .731 — Great Lakes (Dodgers) 15 12 .556 4½ Lake County (Cleveland) 12 14 .462 7 TINCAPS 12 15 .444 7½ Lansing (Oakland) 11 16 .407 8½ West Michigan (Detroit) 10 17 .370 9½

West Division

W L Pct. GB Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 19 8 .704 — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 17 10 .630 2 South Bend (Cubs) 15 12 .556 4 Peoria (St. Louis) 12 15 .500 7 Quad Cities (K.C.) 11 16 .407 8 Beloit (Miami) 8 19 .296 11

Saturday

Wisconsin 6, TINCAPS 3

South Bend 3, Peoria 2, gm1

South Bend 4, Peoria 0, gm2

Lake County 2, Dayton 0, gm1

Lake County 4, Dayton 3, gm2

Great Lakes 8, Beloit 3

Cedar Rapids 6, Quad Cities 2

West Michigan 11, Lansing 10, 10 inn.

Sunday

Dayton 2, Lake County 0

West Michigan 12 Lansing 1

Great Lakes 5, Beloit 4

South Bend 2, Peoria 0

Wisconsin 4, TINCAPS 3

Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1, 11 inn.

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 12:05 p.m.

Beloit at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Great Lake at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

TINCAPS at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Beloit at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Great Lake at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

This Date in Baseball

Today

1934 — Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees played five innings before removing himself from the game because of illness. By that time, he had two homers, two doubles and seven RBIs against the Chicago White Sox.

1944 — Cleveland’s Mel Harder became the 50th player to win 200 games as the Indians beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4.

1946 — The Boston Red Sox take their 15th straight game, a 5-4 win over New York in front of a Friday Ladies’ Day crowd at Yankee Stadium of 64,183. Earl Johnson got the win with four innings of scoreless relief. Joe DiMaggio’s grand slam accounted for the Yankees’ scoring.

1962 — Minnesota’s Lenny Green and Vic Power hit back-to-back home runs off Cleveland’s Jim Perry to start the game. Cleveland came back to win 9-4.

1967 — Braves outfielder Hank Aaron hit an inside-the-park home run. It was the only one of his 755 homers which did not clear the fence.

1970 — Hoyt Wilhelm pitched his 1,000th major league game, but the Atlanta Braves lost 6-5 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

1981 — Charlie Lea became the first French-born pitcher to throw a no-hitter as the Montreal Expos beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader.

1999 — Nomar Garciaparra hit two grand slams and a two-run homer to become the first AL player with 10 RBIs since 1975, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Seattle Mariners 12-4.

2008 — Greg Maddux of the San Diego Padres became the ninth pitcher in big league history to win 350 games, allowing an unearned over six innings in a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

2012 — The Orioles became the first AL team to open a game with three straight home runs, and Baltimore added two more long balls against Colby Lewis en route to a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers in a doubleheader opener. Ryan Flaherty, J.J. Hardy and Nick Markakis began the bottom of the first inning with homers to give Baltimore a lead it would not relinquish. The previous team to homer in its first three at-bats was the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 9, 2007. Hardy was also the middle man in that assault. Milwaukee was the third major league team to accomplish the feat, all from the NL.

2013 — Two one-hitters with no other baserunners were pitched. Shelby Miller and Jon Lester each accomplished the feat. St. Louis Cardinals rookie Miller and Boston Red Sox left-hander Lester allowed just one hit and faced only 28 batters — no walks, hit batsmen or errors — in complete-game shutouts.

