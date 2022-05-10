The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Milwaukee 2, Boston 2

May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89

May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86

May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101

May 9: Boston 116 Milwaukee 108

Wed.: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Boston at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Sun: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

Miami 2, Philadelphia 2

May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92

May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103

May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79

May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108

Today: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Thu.: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD

x-Sun: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Phoenix 2, Dallas 2

May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114

May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109

May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94

May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101

Today: Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thu.: Phoenix at Dallas, TBD

x-Sun: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD

Golden State 2, Memphis 1

May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116

May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101

May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112

May 9: Memphis at Golden State, late

Wed.: Golden St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

x-Fri.: Memphis at Golden State, TBD

x-Sun: Golden State at Memphis, TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 ½
New York 1 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 0 1 .000
Connecticut 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 2 .000 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000
Las Vegas 1 0 1.000 ½
Seattle 1 0 1.000 ½
Phoenix 0 1 .000
Dallas 0 1 .000
Minnesota 0 2 .000 2

Sunday

Los Angeles 87, Indiana 77

Washington 78 Minnesota 66

Seattle at Las Vegas, late

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  