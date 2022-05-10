Tuesday, May 10, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Milwaukee 2, Boston 2
May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89
May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86
May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101
May 9: Boston 116 Milwaukee 108
Wed.: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Boston at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Sun: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD
Miami 2, Philadelphia 2
May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92
May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103
May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79
May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108
Today: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Thu.: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD
x-Sun: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Phoenix 2, Dallas 2
May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114
May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109
May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94
May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101
Today: Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thu.: Phoenix at Dallas, TBD
x-Sun: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD
Golden State 2, Memphis 1
May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116
May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101
May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112
May 9: Memphis at Golden State, late
Wed.: Golden St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
x-Fri.: Memphis at Golden State, TBD
x-Sun: Golden State at Memphis, TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Sunday
Los Angeles 87, Indiana 77
Washington 78 Minnesota 66
Seattle at Las Vegas, late
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story