Tuesday, May 10, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|4
|19
|15
|8
|New York
|5
|2
|3
|18
|16
|8
|CF Montréal
|5
|3
|2
|17
|20
|19
|Orlando City
|5
|4
|2
|17
|13
|15
|Cincinnati
|5
|5
|1
|16
|14
|17
|N.Y. City FC
|4
|3
|2
|14
|19
|10
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|2
|14
|15
|14
|Charlotte FC
|4
|6
|1
|13
|10
|13
|Columbus
|3
|3
|4
|13
|15
|11
|D.C. United
|4
|5
|0
|12
|12
|13
|New England
|3
|5
|2
|11
|16
|18
|Toronto FC
|3
|6
|2
|11
|16
|22
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|6
|1
|10
|9
|19
|Chicago
|2
|4
|4
|10
|7
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|1
|2
|23
|23
|10
|Austin FC
|6
|2
|2
|20
|22
|9
|LA Galaxy
|6
|3
|1
|19
|11
|7
|FC Dallas
|5
|1
|4
|19
|16
|7
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|3
|4
|16
|10
|15
|Nashville
|4
|3
|3
|15
|11
|10
|Minn. United
|4
|4
|2
|14
|11
|9
|Houston
|3
|4
|3
|12
|12
|13
|Colorado
|3
|4
|3
|12
|11
|12
|Portland
|2
|3
|6
|12
|11
|16
|San Jose
|2
|5
|3
|9
|16
|23
|Sporting K.C.
|2
|6
|3
|9
|8
|16
|Seattle
|2
|5
|1
|7
|9
|13
|Vancouver
|2
|6
|1
|7
|7
|17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie
May 7
Charlotte FC 1, Miami 0
CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 1
Atlanta 4, Chicago 1
Portland 1, New York 1
Sporting K.C. 0, New York City FC 0
D.C. United 2, Houston 0
Columbus 2, New England 2
Cincinnati 1, Minnesota 0
FC Dallas 2, Seattle 0
San Jose 1, Colorado 0
Philadelphia 2 Los Angeles FC 2
May 8
Vancouver 1, Toronto FC 0
Nashville 2, Real Salt Lake 0
LA Galaxy 1, Austin FC 0
Saturday
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
New England at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.
May 18
N.Y. City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
USL2
FORT WAYNE FC SCHEDULE
Home games at Shields Field
*- Friendly match
**- International friendly match
Today: at Kings Hammer FC, 7 p.m.
Sunday: Kings Hammer FC, 3 p.m.
May 21: at South Bend Lions, 5:30 p.m.
May 25: Indy Eleven Academy*, 7 p.m.
May 28: at Toledo Villa FC, 2 p.m.
May 31: at Cleveland Force SC, 7 p.m.
June 4: at Dayton Dutch Lions, 7 p.m.
June 7: FC Cincinnati 2*, 7 p.m.
June 11: South Bend Lions, 7 p.m.
June 14: Dayton Dutch Lions, 7 p.m.
June 18: Toledo Villa FC, 7 p.m.
June 22: Tigres UANL Reserves**, 7 p.m.
June 25: at Kings Hammer FC, 7 p.m.
July 2: South Bend Lions, 7 p.m.
July 6: Toledo Villa FC, 7 p.m.
July 10: at Dayton Dutch Lions, 5 p.m.
July 16: Cleveland Force SC, 7 p.m.
