BASEBALL

MLB

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Optioned INF Jake Burger to Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Akil Baddoo to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Rony Garcia from Toledo.

FOOTBALL

NFL

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year contract.