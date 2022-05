ab r h bi ab r h bi

Rosier lf 4 1 2 2 Roederer cf 5 0 0 0

Hassell III cf 5 1 3 1 Howard ss 4 0 1 0

Mears rf 5 1 1 1 McKeon pr 0 1 0 0

Valenzla c 3 0 0 0 Pinango lf 5 0 0 0

Solarte dh 4 1 2 1 Mervis 1b 4 3 3 4

Stronach 1b 4 1 1 2 Washer dh 3 1 1 0

Basabe 3b 3 1 1 0 Beesly pr-dh 0 1 0 0

Ilarraza 2b 3 1 0 0 Pertuz 2b 4 1 2 0

Reyes ss 4 0 0 0 Caissie rf 4 1 1 4

Verdugo 3b 4 0 1 1 Aliendo c 3 1 1 0 Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 36 9 10 9 Fort Wayne 300 202 000—7 South Bend 011 004 012—9

2B—Hassell III, Mears, Solarte, Pertuz. HR—Mervis, Stronach. LOB—Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 5. SB—Rosier, Hassell III. E—Basabe, Reyes.

IP H R ER BB SO

Fort Wayne

Bergert 4 2/3 4 2 2 2 5 Thwaits 1 3 4 4 1 0 Mayberry 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3 Sung BS, 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 Boyd L, 0-1 2/3 1 2 0 0 1

South Bend

Franklin 2 1/3 4 3 3 1 2 Nahas 3 2/3 4 4 4 2 0 Horn 2 1 0 0 1 4 Bigge W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP—Nahas, Horn. HBP—Ilarraza (by Nahas), Mervis (by Thwaits). Umpires—HP: Nathan Diederich. 1B: Kenny Jackson. T—2:51. A—4,592.

This Date in Baseball

Today

1904 — Cy Young’s 23-inning no-hit string ended. The streak included two innings on April 25, six on April 30, a perfect game against the Philadelphia A’s on May 5, and six innings today.

1919 — Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators pitched 12 scoreless innings in a duel with Jack Quinn of the New York Yankees at the Polo Grounds. The Big Train allowed only two hits and retired 28 batters in a row. Future football star George Halas, batting leadoff for the Yankees, went 0-for-5, striking out twice.

1955 — Ernie Banks’ grand slam — the first of five on the year — led the Chicago Cubs to a 10-8 victory that snapped the Brooklyn Dodgers’ 11-game winning streak.

1963 — Sandy Koufax pitched the second of four career no-hitters to help Los Angeles beat San Francisco 8-0.

1998 — Kerry Wood of the Chicago Cubs set the major league record for strikeouts in consecutive games (33) by fanning 13 Arizona Diamondbacks in a 4-2 victory. The record for strikeouts in two starts had been 32, set by Luis Tiant in 1968 and matched by Nolan Ryan (1974), Dwight Gooden (1984) and Randy Johnson (1997).

2003 — Rafael Palmeiro of Texas became the 19th player to join the 500-homer club. In a 17-10 win, Palmeiro hit a full-count fastball into the right field stands off Cleveland right-hander David Elder.

Share this article Share Email story