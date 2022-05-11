The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, May 11, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -187 at Cincinnati +160
at Pittsburgh OFF LA Dodgers OFF
Miami -134 at Arizona +114
at San Francsco -200 Colorado +168
at San Diego -164 Chicago Cubs +138
N.Y Mets -168 at Washington +142

American League

at NY Yankees -132 Toronto +112
at White Sox -186 Cleveland +156
Tampa Bay -112 at LA Angels -104
at Detroit -114 Oakland -106
Houston -122 at Minnesota +102
at Texas OFF Kansas City OFF

Interleague

Philadelphia -126 at Seattle +108
at Atlanta -132 Boston +112
at St. Louis -221 Baltimore +183

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Boston (214½) Milwaukee
Golden State (220½) at Memphis

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY Rangers -130 Pittsburgh +108
at Florida -225 Washington +184
at Calgary -225 Dallas +184

