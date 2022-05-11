Wednesday, May 11, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-187
|at Cincinnati
|+160
|at Pittsburgh
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|Miami
|-134
|at Arizona
|+114
|at San Francsco
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at San Diego
|-164
|Chicago Cubs
|+138
|N.Y Mets
|-168
|at Washington
|+142
American League
|at NY Yankees
|-132
|Toronto
|+112
|at White Sox
|-186
|Cleveland
|+156
|Tampa Bay
|-112
|at LA Angels
|-104
|at Detroit
|-114
|Oakland
|-106
|Houston
|-122
|at Minnesota
|+102
|at Texas
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
Interleague
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at Seattle
|+108
|at Atlanta
|-132
|Boston
|+112
|at St. Louis
|-221
|Baltimore
|+183
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Boston
|5½
|(214½)
|Milwaukee
|Golden State
|2½
|(220½)
|at Memphis
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY Rangers
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+108
|at Florida
|-225
|Washington
|+184
|at Calgary
|-225
|Dallas
|+184
