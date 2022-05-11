TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins Sr. from Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of C Austin Romine. Placed C Max Stassi on the COVID-19 IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Carlos Correa and RHP Chris Paddack on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 6 and May 9 respectively.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adrian Martinez from Las Vegas (PCL) as the 27th man for a doubleheader. Agreed to terms with INF Matt Davidson and RHP Jorge Juan.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Wade Miley from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Michael Hermosillo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 8.

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Buck Farmer to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.C Mejia from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Jandel Gustave to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed LHP Locke St. John off waivers from Chicago Cubs. Transferred RHP Jacob deGrom from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Max Kranick from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned SS Paul DeJong to Memphis (IL). Selected the contract of INF Kramer Robertson from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated OF Wil Myers and INF/DH Luke Voit from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF C.J. Abrams to El Paso (PCL). Designated OF Trayce Thompson for assignment.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted Shawn Jefferson to associate head coach/wide receivers, Cam Turner to co-pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Spencer Whipple to co-pass game coordinator, Kenny Bell to chief of staff/offensive assistant and Mike Bercovici to offensive assistant.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Mike Davis. Released RB Ty’Son Williams from his exclusive rights tender.

CHICAGO BEARS — Announced DE Ledarius Mack cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Tavante Beckett, OLB Rashod Berry, CB Parnell Motley and TEs Matt Sokol and Jared Pinkney.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed De Jerry Hughes and DL Mario Addison.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Dennis Kelly. Released T Shon Coleman and LB Malik Jefferson. Waived TEs Farrod Green and Eli Wolf.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Sony Michel.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived LS Rex Sunahara and LB Tegray Scales. Waived/injured CB Isaiah Johnson.

HOCKEY

NHL

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned Gs Trent Miner to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL). Reassigned Gs Hunter Miska and Justus Annunen to Colorado.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned C Cody Glass, G Connor Ingram and RW Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee on loan. Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka to Florida (ECHL) from Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned LW Mackenzie MacEachern to Springfield (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

ECHL

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Ryan Chzowski from reserve. Placed F Derian Plouffe on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated F Brad Morrison from reserve. Placed F Grant Cooper on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Dakota Raabe from reserve. Placed Ds Joey Colatarci and Kyle Pouncy on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Cam Hausinger from reserve. Placed F Bobby Hampton on reserve.