AUTO RACING
NASCARCupSeries
ADVENTHEALTH400
Site:KansasCity,Kansas.
Schedule:Saturday,practice,5p.m.,andqualifying,5:35p.m.;Sunday,race,3p.m.(FS1).
Track:KansasSpeedway.
Racedistance:267laps,400miles.
Lastyear:KyleBuschwonafterstartingninth.
Lastrace:JoeyLoganousedabump-and-runtoeaseleaderWilliamByronoutofthewayonthenext-to-lastlapandwonatDarlington,endinga40-racewinlessstreak.
Fastfacts:Loganobecamethe10thdifferentwinnerthrough12races.Healsoextendedto11hisstreakofyearswithatleastonevictory....ChaseElliottnowleadsByronandRyanBlaneyby65points.Loganoisfourth,79pointsback,withChastain,BuschandMartinTruexJr.all89behind....Theracewillbefollowedbythenon-pointsall-starraceatTexas,avirtualone-weekbreakfromthechampionshipbattleattheregularseasonmidpointforthepremierseries.
Xfinity
Lastrace:JustinAllgaierendeda34-racewinlessstreakwithhissecondconsecutivevictoryatDarlington,beatingteammateNoahGragsonandleadingasecondconsecutive1-2finishforJRMotorsports.
Trucks
HEARTOFAMERICA200
Site:KansasCity,Kansas.
Schedule:Saturday,practice,noon,qualifying,12:30p.m.,andrace,8p.m.(FS1).
Track:KansasSpeedway.
Racedistance:134laps,201miles.
Lastyear:KyleBuschwonafterstartingsecond.
Lastrace:PolewinnerJohnHunterNemechekheldoffCarsonHocevarby0.552secondsinovertimeatDarlingtontoearnhisfirstvictoryoftheseason.
Fastfacts:Nemechekbecamethesixthdifferentwinnerinsevenracesthisseason.ZaneSmithistheonlytwo-timewinner....Nemechekjumpedtosecondinthepointsrace,30behindBenRhodes.ChandlerSmithis32back....ZaneSmithallleadsalldriverswith6top-10s,butisfifthinpoints,42back.
FormulaOne
Lastrace:MaxVerstappenpassedbothfront-rowFerrarisashewentfromthirdtofirstinthefirstninelapsandcruisedtovictoryintheseries’firstraceinMiami.Histhirdvictoryinfiveracestostarttheseasonalsoclosedhimtowithin19pointsofleaderCharlesLeClercinthestandings.
IndyCar
GMRGRANDPRIX
Site:Indianapolis,Indiana.
Schedule:Friday,practice,9:30a.m.and12:45p.m.,andqualifying,4p.m.;Saturday,race,3p.m.(NBC).
Track:IndianapolisMotorSpeedwayroadcourse.
Racedistance:85laps,207.3miles.
Lastyear:RinusVeeKaywonafterstartingseventh.
Lastrace:PatoO’WardpassedVeeKayontheoutsideafterpitstopsfortiresatBarberMotorsportsParkandwonforthefirsttimethisseason.
Fastfacts:O’WardwasthefirstdriveroutsidetheTeamPensketandemofScottMcLaughlinandJosefNewgardentowinthisseasonthroughfourraces.Newgardenhaswontwice....DefendingserieschampionAlexPalouleadsalldriverswiththreetop-threefinishesandleadsMcLaughlinbythreepointsandNewgardenbynineforthestandingslead.
NHRA
VIRGINIANATIONALS
Site:NorthDinwiddle,Virginia
Track:VirginiaMotorSportsPark
Lastevent:MathewGillwoninTopAlcoholFunnyCaratConcord.
Nextevent:June3,NewHampshire
