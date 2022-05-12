The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, May 12, 2022 1:00 am

AUTO RACING

NASCARCupSeries

ADVENTHEALTH400

Site:KansasCity,Kansas.

Schedule:Saturday,practice,5p.m.,andqualifying,5:35p.m.;Sunday,race,3p.m.(FS1).

Track:KansasSpeedway.

Racedistance:267laps,400miles.

Lastyear:KyleBuschwonafterstartingninth.

Lastrace:JoeyLoganousedabump-and-runtoeaseleaderWilliamByronoutofthewayonthenext-to-lastlapandwonatDarlington,endinga40-racewinlessstreak.

Fastfacts:Loganobecamethe10thdifferentwinnerthrough12races.Healsoextendedto11hisstreakofyearswithatleastonevictory....ChaseElliottnowleadsByronandRyanBlaneyby65points.Loganoisfourth,79pointsback,withChastain,BuschandMartinTruexJr.all89behind....Theracewillbefollowedbythenon-pointsall-starraceatTexas,avirtualone-weekbreakfromthechampionshipbattleattheregularseasonmidpointforthepremierseries.

Xfinity

Lastrace:JustinAllgaierendeda34-racewinlessstreakwithhissecondconsecutivevictoryatDarlington,beatingteammateNoahGragsonandleadingasecondconsecutive1-2finishforJRMotorsports.

Trucks

HEARTOFAMERICA200

Site:KansasCity,Kansas.

Schedule:Saturday,practice,noon,qualifying,12:30p.m.,andrace,8p.m.(FS1).

Track:KansasSpeedway.

Racedistance:134laps,201miles.

Lastyear:KyleBuschwonafterstartingsecond.

Lastrace:PolewinnerJohnHunterNemechekheldoffCarsonHocevarby0.552secondsinovertimeatDarlingtontoearnhisfirstvictoryoftheseason.

Fastfacts:Nemechekbecamethesixthdifferentwinnerinsevenracesthisseason.ZaneSmithistheonlytwo-timewinner....Nemechekjumpedtosecondinthepointsrace,30behindBenRhodes.ChandlerSmithis32back....ZaneSmithallleadsalldriverswith6top-10s,butisfifthinpoints,42back.

FormulaOne

Lastrace:MaxVerstappenpassedbothfront-rowFerrarisashewentfromthirdtofirstinthefirstninelapsandcruisedtovictoryintheseries’firstraceinMiami.Histhirdvictoryinfiveracestostarttheseasonalsoclosedhimtowithin19pointsofleaderCharlesLeClercinthestandings.

IndyCar

GMRGRANDPRIX

Site:Indianapolis,Indiana.

Schedule:Friday,practice,9:30a.m.and12:45p.m.,andqualifying,4p.m.;Saturday,race,3p.m.(NBC).

Track:IndianapolisMotorSpeedwayroadcourse.

Racedistance:85laps,207.3miles.

Lastyear:RinusVeeKaywonafterstartingseventh.

Lastrace:PatoO’WardpassedVeeKayontheoutsideafterpitstopsfortiresatBarberMotorsportsParkandwonforthefirsttimethisseason.

Fastfacts:O’WardwasthefirstdriveroutsidetheTeamPensketandemofScottMcLaughlinandJosefNewgardentowinthisseasonthroughfourraces.Newgardenhaswontwice....DefendingserieschampionAlexPalouleadsalldriverswiththreetop-threefinishesandleadsMcLaughlinbythreepointsandNewgardenbynineforthestandingslead.

NHRA

VIRGINIANATIONALS

Site:NorthDinwiddle,Virginia

Track:VirginiaMotorSportsPark

Lastevent:MathewGillwoninTopAlcoholFunnyCaratConcord.

Nextevent:June3,NewHampshire

