Thursday, May 12, 2022 1:00 am
GOLF
PGA
AT&TBYRONNELSON
Site:McKinney,Texas.
Course:TPCCraigRanch.Yardage:7,468.Par:72.
Television:Today-Friday,4-7p.m.(GolfChannel);Saturday-Sunday,
1-3p.m.(GolfChannel),3-6p.m.(CBS).
Prizemoney:$9.1million.Winner’sshare:$1.638million.
Defendingchampion:K.H.Lee.
FedExCupleader:ScottieScheffler.
Lastweek:MaxHomawontheWellsFargoChampionship.
Notes:ThePGAChampionshipisholdingaspotforthewinneroftheAT&TByronNelsonifnotalreadyeligible....Aftertwoweeksofhavingonlyoneplayerfromthetop10intheworld,theNelsonhasfourofthetop10andnineofthetop20.LeadingthewayisMasterschampionScottieScheffler,whogrewupinDallas....NotableDallas-areaplayersinthefieldincludeJordanSpiethandWillZalatoris....JustinLeonardisinthefield,makinghisfirstPGATourstartsincetheTexasOpenfiveyearsago.Leonardturns50nextmonthandwillbeeligibleforthePGATourChampions....SpiethhaswontheTexasOpenandColonial.Hehasbeenarunner-upintheHoustonOpen.HisbestattheNelsonwasatieforninthlastyear.Healsotiedfor16thasa16-year-oldin2010....DustinJohnsonisplayingforthefirsttimesincegettingmarriedtoPaulinaGretzkytwoweeksago....Thetournamentisaselloutforthefirsttimesince2008.
Nextweek:PGAChampionship.
LPGA
COGNIZANTFOUNDERSCUP
Site:Clifton,NewJersey.
Course:UpperMontclairCC.Yardage:6,656.Par:71.
Television:Today-Friday,10:30a.m.to1:30p.m.(GolfChannel);Saturday,
5-7p.m.(GolfChannel);Sunday,noonto1p.m.(GolfChannel),1-3p.m.(CBS).
Prizemoney:$3million.Winner’sshare:$450,000.
Defendingchampion:JinYoungKo.
RacetoCMEGlobeleader:DanielleKang
Lasttournament:MarinaAlexwonthePalosVerdesChampionship.
Notes:Thetournamentisatributetothe13womenwhofoundedtheLPGATour.ItstartedinArizona.ThisisthesecondyearinNewJersey,thehomestateofthetitlesponsor’sheadquarters,andthefirstyearatUpperMontclair....NellyKordaisnotinthefieldassherecoversfromabloodclotinherarm.HerlasttournamentwasthreemonthsagoinFlorida....JinYoungKoisgoingforherthirdstraighttitleintheFoundersCup....KoandKarrieWebbaretheonlymultiplewinnerssincethetournamentbeganin2011....Tenplayershavewonthefirst10eventsontheLPGATourschedulethisyear....AugustaNationalWomen’sAmateurchampionAnnaDavisismakinghersecondstraightstartontheLPGATour.The16-year-oldfromSanDiegomadethecuttwoweeksagointhePalosVerdesChampionship....AndreaLeegotintothefieldfromhertop-10finishinLosAngeles....Thisisthelaststroke-playeventontheLPGATourbeforethenextmajorattheU.S.Women’sOpen.
Nexttournament:BankofHopeMatchPlayonMay25-29.
Champions
REGIONSTRADITION
Site:Birmingham,Alabama.
Course:GreystoneGolf&CC.Yardage:7,249.Par:72.
Television:Today-Friday,1:30-4p.m.(GolfChannel);Saturday,3-5p.m.(GolfChannel);Sunday,3-6p.m.(GolfChannel).
Prizemoney:$2.5million.Winner’sshare:$375,000.
Defendingchampion:AlexCejka.
CharlesSchwabCupleader:StevenAlker
Lastweek:SteveFleschwontheMitsubishiElectricClassic.
Notes:ThisisthefirstoffivemajorsonthePGATourChampionsschedule....StevenAlkerhaswontwoofhislastthreetournamentsandlostaplayoffintheother.HeleadstheCharlesSchwabCupstandings.AndheisplayinghisfirstmajoronthePGATourChampions....SteveStricker,whomissedsixmonthsofgolfwhenhehospitalizedlatelastyear,isplayingforthethirdstraightweeksincehisreturn....ThisistheonlymajorwherethewinnerisnotexemptintoitscounterpartonthePGATour....Afteraweekoff,thePGATourChampionsgoesstraightintoanothermajorwiththeSeniorPGAChampionship....DavidDuvalismakinghisfirstChampionsmajorstartsinceturning50latelastyear....FredCouples,whofinishedoneshotoutoftheplayofflastweekattheTPCSugarloaf,isnotplaying....Thetournamentbeganin1989andpreviouslywasplayedinArizonaandOregon.JackNicklauswasafour-timewinner.
Nexttournament:SeniorPGAChampionshiponMay26-29.
DPWorld
SOUDALOPEN
Site:Antwerp,Belgium.
Course:RinkyenInternationalGC.Yardage:6,924.Par:71.
Television:Today-Saturday,6-10:30a.m.(GolfChannel);Sunday,5:30-10a.m.(GolfChannel).
Prizemoney:$2million.Winner’sshare:$333,333.
Defendingchampion:GuidoMigliozzi(2019).
DPWorldTourpointsleader:ViktorHovland.
Lastweek:ThorbjornOlesenwontheBritishMasters.
Notes:Thetournamentwascanceledtheprevioustwoyearsbecauseofthecoronaviruspandemic....SixplayersinthefieldareinthePGAChampionshipnextweekinTulsa,Oklahoma.ThatincludesThomasPietersofBelgium,theonlyplayerfromthetop50intheworld.Thisishisnationalopen.TheBelgianOpendatesto1910andwaswonbyArnaudMassy,threeyearsafterhebecametheonlyFrenchmantowinamajorattheBritishOpen....Thetournamentwasnotplayedbetween2001and2017....OnlytwoplayershavewonamajorandtheBelgianOpeninthesameyear—WalterHagen(1924)andHenryCotton(1934)....PietersandThomasDetryaretheonlytwoBelgiangolfersamongthetop300intheworld....NicolasColsaerts,whostarredinthe2012RyderCupforEurope,hasonlyonewininthelast10years.
Nextweek:PGAChampionship.
