Thursday, May 12, 2022 1:00 am

GOLF

PGA

AT&TBYRONNELSON

Site:McKinney,Texas.

Course:TPCCraigRanch.Yardage:7,468.Par:72.

Television:Today-Friday,4-7p.m.(GolfChannel);Saturday-Sunday,

1-3p.m.(GolfChannel),3-6p.m.(CBS).

Prizemoney:$9.1million.Winner’sshare:$1.638million.

Defendingchampion:K.H.Lee.

FedExCupleader:ScottieScheffler.

Lastweek:MaxHomawontheWellsFargoChampionship.

Notes:ThePGAChampionshipisholdingaspotforthewinneroftheAT&TByronNelsonifnotalreadyeligible....Aftertwoweeksofhavingonlyoneplayerfromthetop10intheworld,theNelsonhasfourofthetop10andnineofthetop20.LeadingthewayisMasterschampionScottieScheffler,whogrewupinDallas....NotableDallas-areaplayersinthefieldincludeJordanSpiethandWillZalatoris....JustinLeonardisinthefield,makinghisfirstPGATourstartsincetheTexasOpenfiveyearsago.Leonardturns50nextmonthandwillbeeligibleforthePGATourChampions....SpiethhaswontheTexasOpenandColonial.Hehasbeenarunner-upintheHoustonOpen.HisbestattheNelsonwasatieforninthlastyear.Healsotiedfor16thasa16-year-oldin2010....DustinJohnsonisplayingforthefirsttimesincegettingmarriedtoPaulinaGretzkytwoweeksago....Thetournamentisaselloutforthefirsttimesince2008.

Nextweek:PGAChampionship.

LPGA

COGNIZANTFOUNDERSCUP

Site:Clifton,NewJersey.

Course:UpperMontclairCC.Yardage:6,656.Par:71.

Television:Today-Friday,10:30a.m.to1:30p.m.(GolfChannel);Saturday,

5-7p.m.(GolfChannel);Sunday,noonto1p.m.(GolfChannel),1-3p.m.(CBS).

Prizemoney:$3million.Winner’sshare:$450,000.

Defendingchampion:JinYoungKo.

RacetoCMEGlobeleader:DanielleKang

Lasttournament:MarinaAlexwonthePalosVerdesChampionship.

Notes:Thetournamentisatributetothe13womenwhofoundedtheLPGATour.ItstartedinArizona.ThisisthesecondyearinNewJersey,thehomestateofthetitlesponsor’sheadquarters,andthefirstyearatUpperMontclair....NellyKordaisnotinthefieldassherecoversfromabloodclotinherarm.HerlasttournamentwasthreemonthsagoinFlorida....JinYoungKoisgoingforherthirdstraighttitleintheFoundersCup....KoandKarrieWebbaretheonlymultiplewinnerssincethetournamentbeganin2011....Tenplayershavewonthefirst10eventsontheLPGATourschedulethisyear....AugustaNationalWomen’sAmateurchampionAnnaDavisismakinghersecondstraightstartontheLPGATour.The16-year-oldfromSanDiegomadethecuttwoweeksagointhePalosVerdesChampionship....AndreaLeegotintothefieldfromhertop-10finishinLosAngeles....Thisisthelaststroke-playeventontheLPGATourbeforethenextmajorattheU.S.Women’sOpen.

Nexttournament:BankofHopeMatchPlayonMay25-29.

Champions

REGIONSTRADITION

Site:Birmingham,Alabama.

Course:GreystoneGolf&CC.Yardage:7,249.Par:72.

Television:Today-Friday,1:30-4p.m.(GolfChannel);Saturday,3-5p.m.(GolfChannel);Sunday,3-6p.m.(GolfChannel).

Prizemoney:$2.5million.Winner’sshare:$375,000.

Defendingchampion:AlexCejka.

CharlesSchwabCupleader:StevenAlker

Lastweek:SteveFleschwontheMitsubishiElectricClassic.

Notes:ThisisthefirstoffivemajorsonthePGATourChampionsschedule....StevenAlkerhaswontwoofhislastthreetournamentsandlostaplayoffintheother.HeleadstheCharlesSchwabCupstandings.AndheisplayinghisfirstmajoronthePGATourChampions....SteveStricker,whomissedsixmonthsofgolfwhenhehospitalizedlatelastyear,isplayingforthethirdstraightweeksincehisreturn....ThisistheonlymajorwherethewinnerisnotexemptintoitscounterpartonthePGATour....Afteraweekoff,thePGATourChampionsgoesstraightintoanothermajorwiththeSeniorPGAChampionship....DavidDuvalismakinghisfirstChampionsmajorstartsinceturning50latelastyear....FredCouples,whofinishedoneshotoutoftheplayofflastweekattheTPCSugarloaf,isnotplaying....Thetournamentbeganin1989andpreviouslywasplayedinArizonaandOregon.JackNicklauswasafour-timewinner.

Nexttournament:SeniorPGAChampionshiponMay26-29.

DPWorld

SOUDALOPEN

Site:Antwerp,Belgium.

Course:RinkyenInternationalGC.Yardage:6,924.Par:71.

Television:Today-Saturday,6-10:30a.m.(GolfChannel);Sunday,5:30-10a.m.(GolfChannel).

Prizemoney:$2million.Winner’sshare:$333,333.

Defendingchampion:GuidoMigliozzi(2019).

DPWorldTourpointsleader:ViktorHovland.

Lastweek:ThorbjornOlesenwontheBritishMasters.

Notes:Thetournamentwascanceledtheprevioustwoyearsbecauseofthecoronaviruspandemic....SixplayersinthefieldareinthePGAChampionshipnextweekinTulsa,Oklahoma.ThatincludesThomasPietersofBelgium,theonlyplayerfromthetop50intheworld.Thisishisnationalopen.TheBelgianOpendatesto1910andwaswonbyArnaudMassy,threeyearsafterhebecametheonlyFrenchmantowinamajorattheBritishOpen....Thetournamentwasnotplayedbetween2001and2017....OnlytwoplayershavewonamajorandtheBelgianOpeninthesameyear—WalterHagen(1924)andHenryCotton(1934)....PietersandThomasDetryaretheonlytwoBelgiangolfersamongthetop300intheworld....NicolasColsaerts,whostarredinthe2012RyderCupforEurope,hasonlyonewininthelast10years.

Nextweek:PGAChampionship.

