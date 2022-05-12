Thursday, May 12, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NYMets
|-168
|atWashington
|+142
|atPittsburgh
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
|atLADodgers
|-140
|Philadelphia
|+120
AmericanLeague
|atDetroit
|-126
|Oakland
|+108
|Houston
|-128
|atMinnesota
|+108
|atTexas
|OFF
|KansasCity
|OFF
|atChicagoWS
|-148
|NYYankees
|+126
Interleague
|atSt.Louis
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|atPhiladelphia
|2½
|(207)
|Miami
|Phoenix
|2
|(211)
|atDallas
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atBoston
|-130
|Carolina
|+108
|atTampaBay
|-134
|Toronto
|+112
|atSt.Louis
|-115
|Minnesota
|-105
|Edmonton
|-142
|atLosAngeles
|+118
