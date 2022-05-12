The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, May 12, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NYMets -168 atWashington +142
atPittsburgh -142 Cincinnati +120
atLADodgers -140 Philadelphia +120

AmericanLeague

atDetroit -126 Oakland +108
Houston -128 atMinnesota +108
atTexas OFF KansasCity OFF
atChicagoWS -148 NYYankees +126

Interleague

atSt.Louis OFF Baltimore OFF

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
atPhiladelphia (207) Miami
Phoenix 2 (211) atDallas

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atBoston -130 Carolina +108
atTampaBay -134 Toronto +112
atSt.Louis -115 Minnesota -105
Edmonton -142 atLosAngeles +118

