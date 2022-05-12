The Journal Gazette
 
SOCCER

MLS

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 1 4 19 15 8
NewYork 5 2 3 18 16 8
CFMontréal 5 3 2 17 20 19
OrlandoCity 5 4 2 17 13 15
Cincinnati 5 5 1 16 14 17
N.Y.CityFC 4 3 2 14 19 10
Atlanta 4 4 2 14 15 14
CharlotteFC 4 6 1 13 10 13
Columbus 3 3 4 13 15 11
D.C.United 4 5 0 12 12 13
NewEngland 3 5 2 11 16 18
TorontoFC 3 6 2 11 16 22
InterMiamiCF 3 6 1 10 9 19
Chicago 2 4 4 10 7 11

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
LosAngelesFC 7 1 2 23 23 10
AustinFC 6 2 2 20 22 9
LAGalaxy 6 3 1 19 11 7
FCDallas 5 1 4 19 16 7
RealSaltLake 4 3 4 16 10 15
Nashville 4 3 3 15 11 10
Minn.United 4 4 2 14 11 9
Houston 3 4 3 12 12 13
Colorado 3 4 3 12 11 12
Portland 2 3 6 12 11 16
SanJose 2 5 3 9 16 23
SportingK.C. 2 6 3 9 8 16
Seattle 2 5 1 7 9 13
Vancouver 2 6 1 7 7 17

NOTE:Threepointsforvictory,onepointfortie.

Saturday

OrlandoCityatTorontoFC,3p.m.

LosAngelesFCatColorado,3:30p.m.

CFMontréalatCharlotteFC,7p.m.

ColumbusatNewYorkCityFC,7p.m.

SanJoseatVancouver,7p.m.

NewYorkatPhiladelphia,7:30p.m.

CincinnatiatChicago,8p.m.

D.C.UnitedatMiami,8p.m.

NashvilleatHouston,8:30p.m.

AustinFCatRealSaltLake,9:30p.m.

SportingKansasCityatPortland,10p.m.

FCDallasatLAGalaxy,10:30p.m.

Sunday

NewEnglandatAtlanta,1:30p.m.

MinnesotaatSeattle,4p.m.

