Thursday, May 12, 2022
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
AmericanLeague
CHICAGOWHITESOX—ReinstatedOFYerminMercedesfromhisrehabassignmentandoptionedhimtoCharlotte(IL).AssignedOFAndrewVaughntoCharlotteforarehabassignment.
DETROITTIGERS—DesignatedRHPDrewHutchisonforassignment.RecalledLHPJoeyWentzfromToledo(IL).AssignedRHPAlexFaedotoToledo.
NationalLeague
CHICAGOCUBS—PlacedLHPSeanNewcombonthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay8.RecalledRHPMarkLeiterJr.fromIowa(IL).
ST.LOUISCARDINALS—RecalledRHPJakeWalshfromMemphis(IL).OptionedRHPKodiWhitleytoMemphis.
FOOTBALL
NFL
CHICAGOBEARS—SignedQBNathanPeterman.WaivedTEJesperHorstedandQBRyanWillis.ClaimTERysenJohnoffwaiversfromN.Y.Giants.
CLEVELANDBROWNS—NamedIsraelWoolfork(Miami,Ohio)asaparticipantintheBillWalshDiversityCoachingFellowship.
DETROITLIONS—WaivedQBStevenMontez.
PITTSBURGHSTEELERS—PlacedCBIsaiahJohnsononinjuredreserveafterheclearedwaivers.
