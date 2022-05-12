The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, May 12, 2022

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

AmericanLeague

CHICAGOWHITESOX—ReinstatedOFYerminMercedesfromhisrehabassignmentandoptionedhimtoCharlotte(IL).AssignedOFAndrewVaughntoCharlotteforarehabassignment.

DETROITTIGERS—DesignatedRHPDrewHutchisonforassignment.RecalledLHPJoeyWentzfromToledo(IL).AssignedRHPAlexFaedotoToledo.

NationalLeague

CHICAGOCUBS—PlacedLHPSeanNewcombonthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay8.RecalledRHPMarkLeiterJr.fromIowa(IL).

ST.LOUISCARDINALS—RecalledRHPJakeWalshfromMemphis(IL).OptionedRHPKodiWhitleytoMemphis.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGOBEARS—SignedQBNathanPeterman.WaivedTEJesperHorstedandQBRyanWillis.ClaimTERysenJohnoffwaiversfromN.Y.Giants.

CLEVELANDBROWNS—NamedIsraelWoolfork(Miami,Ohio)asaparticipantintheBillWalshDiversityCoachingFellowship.

DETROITLIONS—WaivedQBStevenMontez.

PITTSBURGHSTEELERS—PlacedCBIsaiahJohnsononinjuredreserveafterheclearedwaivers.

