Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AmericanLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 22 8 .733 8-2 W-3 14-4 8-4
TampaBay 19 13 .594 4 7-3 W-1 9-7 10-6
Toronto 17 15 .531 6 3-7 L-4 10-6 7-9
Baltimore 14 18 .438 9 3 6-4 W-1 9-7 5-11
Boston 11 20 .355 11½ 2-8 L-1 4-9 7-11

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 18 14 .563 5-5 L-3 11-7 7-7
Chicago 15 14 .517 ½ 8-2 W-1 8-7 7-7
Cleveland 15 15 .500 2 1 7-3 L-1 7-5 8-10
KansasCity 10 19 .345 3-7 L-1 6-9 4-10
Detroit 9 23 .281 9 8 1-9 L-3 5-13 4-10

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 21 11 .656 10-0 W-10 9-4 12-7
LosAngeles 21 12 .636 ½ 6-4 L-1 12-7 9-5
Seattle 14 18 .438 7 3 2-8 L-1 9-7 5-11
Texas 13 17 .433 7 3 7-3 W-1 6-10 7-7
Oakland 14 19 .424 4-6 W-3 4-10 10-9

Today

Houston(Valdez1-2)atWashington(Gray4-2),7:05p.m.

Baltimore(Lyles2-2)atDetroit(Rodriguez0-2),7:10p.m.

Seattle(Gonzales1-4)atN.Y.Mets(Scherzer4-1),7:10p.m.

Toronto(Gausman3-1)atTampaBay(Rasmussen3-1),7:10p.m.

Boston(Pivetta0-4)atTexas(Dunning1-1),8:05p.m.

Cleveland(Civale1-2)atMinnesota(Gray0-1),8:10p.m.

N.Y.Yankees(Cole2-0)atChicagoWhiteSox(Velasquez2-2),8:10p.m.

KansasCity(Greinke0-2)atColorado(Freeland1-3),8:40p.m.

L.A.Angels(Silseth0-0)atOakland(Jefferies1-5),9:40p.m.

Thursday

Oakland5,Detroit3

Baltimore3,St.Louis2

Houston11,Minnesota3,gm1

Houston5,Minnesota0,gm2

Texas3,KansasCity1

N.Y.YankeesatWhiteSox,late

Saturday

AngelsatOakland,4:07p.m.,gm1

AngelsatOakland,9:40p.m.,gm2

BaltimoreatDetroit,4:10p.m.

TorontoatTampaBay,6:10p.m.

BostonatTexas,7:05p.m.

HoustonatWashington,7:05p.m.

ClevelandatMinnesota,7:10p.m.

YankeesatWhiteSox,7:10p.m.

SeattleatN.Y.Mets,7:10p.m.

KansasCityatColorado,8:10p.m.

NATIONALLEAGUE

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 22 11 .667 6-4 W-1 9-5 13-6
Atlanta 15 17 .469 5-5 W-1 9-9 6-8
Miami 14 17 .452 7 3 2-8 W-1 6-7 8-10
Philadelphia 14 17 .452 7 3 4-6 W-1 9-9 5-8
Washington 11 22 .333 11 7 4-6 L-1 4-13 7-9

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 20 12 .625 5-5 L-1 10-4 10-8
St.Louis 17 14 .548 5-5 L-1 8-7 9-7
Pittsburgh 13 18 .419 4 4-6 L-1 7-9 6-9
Chicago 11 19 .367 8 3-7 W-1 4-11 7-8
Cincinnati 8 24 .250 12 5-5 W-2 5-9 3-15

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
LosAngeles 20 9 .690 7-3 L-1 10-2 10-7
SanDiego 20 12 .625 6-4 L-1 10-7 10-5
SanFrancisco 19 12 .613 2 5-5 W-5 11-7 8-5
Arizona 17 15 .531 ½ 7-3 L-1 9-9 8-6
Colorado 16 15 .516 5 1 4-6 L-4 11-5 5-10

Today

Cincinnati(Mahle1-4)atPittsburgh(Keller0-4),6:35p.m.

Milwaukee(Burnes1-2)atMiami(López4-1),6:40p.m.

Houston(Valdez1-2)atWashington(Gray4-2),7:05p.m.

Seattle(Gonzales1-4)atN.Y.Mets(Scherzer4-1),7:10p.m.

SanDiego(Darvish3-1)atAtlanta(Fried4-2),7:20p.m.

SanFrancisco(Webb4-1)atSt.Louis(Hicks1-2),8:15p.m.

KansasCity(Greinke0-2)atColorado(Freeland1-3),8:40p.m.

ChicagoCubs(Smyly1-3)atArizona(Davies1-1),9:40p.m.

Philadelphia(Gibson3-1)atL.A.Dodgers(Kershaw4-0),10:10p.m.

Thursday

N.Y.Mets4,Washington1

Baltimore3,St.Louis2

Cincinnati4,Pittsburgh0

PhiladelphiaatL.A.Dodgers,late

Saturday

SanFran.atSt.Louis,2:15p.m.

SanDiegoatAtlanta,4:05p.m.

MilwaukeeatMiami,6:10p.m.

CincinnatiatPittsburgh,6:35p.m.

HoustonatWashington,7:05p.m.

SeattleatN.Y.Mets,7:10p.m.

ChicagoCubsatArizona,8:10p.m.

KansasCityatColorado,8:10p.m.

PhiladelphiaatDodgers,10:10p.m.

AMERICANLEAGUE

OAKLAND5,

DETROIT3

Oakland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kemp2b 4 1 1 0 Grossmnlf 4 0 0 1
Neuse3b 3 1 1 0 Meadwsrf 4 0 0 0
Lowriedh 2 2 1 1 Cndlario3b 3 1 1 0
Brown1b 4 1 1 2 Cabreradh 4 0 1 1
Laureanorf 4 0 0 0 H.Castross 3 0 0 0
Bethancrtc 3 0 1 2 Báezph-ss 1 0 0 0
Barreralf 4 0 0 0 Schoop2b 4 0 0 0
Smithss 4 0 0 0 W.Castrocf 4 1 2 0
Pachecf 3 0 0 0 Torklsn1b 2 1 0 0
Barnhartc 3 0 2 1
Totals 31 5 5 5 Totals 32 3 6 3

Oakland 300 000 020—5 Detroit 000 021 000—3

E—Brieske(1).DP—Oakland1,Detroit1.LOB—Oakland3,Detroit5.2B—Barnhart(3),Cabrera(4).3B—Candelario(1).HR—Brown(3).SB—Kemp(3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland

Kaprielian 5 3 2 2 3 1
AcevedoBS,3 1 2 1 1 0 0
PukW,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1
D.JiménezS,6 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Brieske 6 4 3 2 3 2
Vest 1 0 0 0 0 2
FulmerL,1-2 1 1 2 2 1 1
J.Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires—Home,GregGibson;First,NickMahrley;Second,WillLittle;Third,NateTomlinson.T—2:57.A—17,565(41,083)

INTERLEAGUE

BALTIMORE3,

ST.LOUIS2

Baltimore St.Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullinscf 4 0 1 1 Edman2b 4 1 1 0
Haysrf 4 0 0 0 Gldshmtdh 4 0 1 0
Mancini1b 4 0 2 0 Arenado3b 3 0 1 1
Santanderdh 4 0 0 0 Yepezrf-1b 3 0 0 0
Nevinlf 4 0 1 0 Pujols1b 1 0 0 0
Mateoss 4 1 1 1 Dckrsnph-rf 1 0 0 0
Bannon3b 4 0 1 0 O’Neilllf 4 0 1 0
Bemboomc 4 1 1 1 Carlsoncf 4 1 1 1
Owings2b 3 1 1 0 Kniznerc 3 0 1 0
Donovnss 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 29 2 6 2

Baltimore 010 000 200—3 St.Louis 000 000 110—2

E—Bemboom(2).DP—Baltimore3,St.Louis0.LOB—Baltimore5,St.Louis5.2B—Arenado(11).HR—Mateo(2),Bemboom(1),Carlson(2).SB—Owings(1).SF—Arenado(1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Baker 2 1/3 1 0 0 0 3
AkinW,1-0 2 2/3 1 0 0 2 4
TateH,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
PérezH,3 1 1 1 1 0 1
KrehbielH,4 2/3 1 1 1 1 0
BautstaS,2 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
St.Louis
MatzL,3-3 6 2/3 7 3 3 0 7
Cabrera 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP—Pérez(Dickerson).Umpires—Home,D.J.Reyburn;First,JeremyRiggs;Second,AngelHernandez;Third,JamesHoye.T—3:05.A—35,198(45,494).

NATIONALLEAGUE

CINCINNATI4,

PITTSBURGH0

Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Friedlcf 5 0 0 0 Gamellf 4 0 2 0
Drury3b 5 0 0 0 Hayes3b 3 0 1 0
Phamlf 4 1 1 0 B.Rynldscf 3 0 0 0
Moustksdh 4 1 1 0 Voglbchdh 4 0 0 0
Stephensnc 4 2 3 2 Tsutsgo1b 2 0 0 0
Moran1b 4 0 1 1 Suwinskirf 2 0 0 0
Naquinrf 4 0 2 1 VanMetr2b 3 0 0 0
Farmerss 3 0 0 0 Perezc 3 0 1 0
M.Reynlds2b 3 0 1 0 Castross 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 27 0 4 0

Cincinnati 010 100 020—4 Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0

DP—Cincinnati2,Pittsburgh0.LOB—Cincinnati8,Pittsburgh4.2B—Moustakas(5),Naquin(8).HR—Stephenson(4).SB—Naquin(2),Friedl(2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

OvertonW,1-0 6 1/3 3 0 0 4 1
CessaH,2 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Warren 1 1 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh

BrubakerL,0-3 5 4 2 2 2 3
Alldred 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 1
UnderwoodJr. 2 4 2 2 0 4

Alldredpitchedto1batterinthe7th.

Umpires—Home,ShaneLivensparger;First,RamonDeJesus;Second,LanceBarrett;Third,AlfonsoMarquez.T—2:52.A—9,470(38,747).

THISDATEINBASEBALL

Today

1911—TheNewYorkGiantsscoredamajorleaguerecord10runsbeforetheSt.LouisCardinalsretiredthefirstbatterinthefirstinning.FredMerkledroveinsixoftheGiants’13runsinthefirstenroutetoa19-5rout.

1942—Boston’sJimTobinbecametheonlypitcherinmodernhistorytohitthreehomerunsinonegame.TobinledtheBravestoa6-5winovertheChicagoCubs.Hisfourthat-batwasaflyballcaughtagainstthefenceinleftfield.

1958—TeammatesWillieMaysandDarrylSpencereachhadfourlonghitsasSanFranciscobeattheDodgersinLosAngeles16-9.Mayshadtwohomers,twotriples,asingleandfourRBIs,andSpencerhadtwohomers,atriple,adoubleandsixRBIsforacombined28totalbases.

1958—StanMusialgothis3,000thhitwithapinch-doubleoffChicago’sMoeDrabowskyatWrigleyField.TheCardinalswon5-3.

1980—RayKnightofCincinnatihittwohomerunsinthefifthinning—includingagrandslam—toleadtheRedstoa15-4routoftheNewYorkMets.7

1982—TheChicagoCubswongameNo.8,000intheirhistorywitha5-0victoryoverHoustonattheAstrodome.

1989—KirbyPuckettoftheMinnesotaTwinstiedamajorleaguerecordwithfourdoublesagainsttheBlueJays.Hebecamethe35thplayertohitfourdoublesinagame,thefirstsinceToronto’sDamasoGarciain1986.

2007—SanFranciscorookieFredLewishitforthecycleina15-2winoverColorado,justfourdaysafterbeingcalledupfromTriple-AFresno.

2012—JoeyVottohitagrandslamintheninthinningforhisthirdhomerunofthegame,rallyingtheCincinnatiRedstoarain-delayed9-6victoryovertheWashingtonNationals.

MidwestLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct. GB
Dayton(Cincinnati) 20 8 .714
GreatLakes(Dodgers) 17 12 .586
LakeCo.(Cleveland) 12 16 .429 8
Lansing(Oakland) 12 17 .414
TINCAPS(SanDiego) 12 17 .414
W.Michigan(Detroit) 11 18 .379

WestDivision

W L Pct. GB
CedarRapids(Minn.) 21 8 .724
Wisconsin(Milwaukee) 19 10 .655 2
SouthBend(Cubs) 17 12 .586 4
Peoria(St.Louis) 12 17 .414 9
QuadCities(K.C.) 11 18 .379 10
Beloit(Miami) 9 20 .310 12

Wednesday

CedarRapids7,Peoria1

Beloit14,WestMichigan3

GreatLake5,LakeCounty2

Lansing6,Dayton1

SouthBend6,TINCAPS5

Wisconsin3,QuadCities2

Thursday

WestMichigan13,Beloit3

LakeCounty2,GreatLakes1

TINCAPS5SouthBend0

Lansing7,Dayton3

Wisconsin10,QuadCities2

CedarRapids13,Peoria1

Today

BeloitatWestMichigan,11a.m.

GreatLakeatLakeCounty,6:35p.m.

TINCAPSatSouthBend,7:05p.m.

DaytonatLansing,7:05p.m.

WisconsinatQuadCities,7:30p.m.

CedarRapidsatPeoria,7:35p.m.

TINCAPS5,CUBS0

FortWayne SouthBend
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rosierlf 3 2 1 2 Roedrerrf 5 0 0 0
HassellIIIcf 2 1 1 0 McKeon2b 3 0 0 0
Mearsdh 2 1 0 0 Pinangolf 3 0 0 0
Valenzuelac 3 0 1 1 Mervis1b 4 0 2 0
Daless 3 0 1 0 Slaughtr3b 3 0 1 0
Solarterf 4 0 0 0 Pertuzss 4 0 0 0
Lopez3b 4 1 1 0 Sierradh 3 0 0 0
Basabe1b 4 0 0 0 Nwogucf 2 0 0 0
Reyes2b 4 0 0 0 Knightc 4 0 1 0
Totals 29 5 5 3 Totals 31 0 4 0

FortWayne 003 200 000—5 SouthBend 000 000 000—0

2B—Mervis.HR—Rosier.LOB—FortWayne,SouthBend.SB—HassellIII2,Dale,Rosier.E—McKeon.

IP H R ER BB SO

FortWayne

VelaW,1-0 6 4 0 0 1 8
Komar 1 0 0 0 1 1
Och 2/3 0 0 0 2 1
Minjarez 1 1/3 0 0 0 2 1

SouthBend

MartinL,1-2 4 4 5 4 5 3
Albertos 1/3 0 0 0 2 1
Vargas 4 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

WP—Martin2,Och,Minjarez.Umpires—HP:NathanDiederich.1B:KennyJackson.T—2:34.A—2,529.

