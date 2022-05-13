Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AmericanLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|14-4
|8-4
|TampaBay
|19
|13
|.594
|4
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|9-7
|10-6
|Toronto
|17
|15
|.531
|6
|—
|3-7
|L-4
|10-6
|7-9
|Baltimore
|14
|18
|.438
|9
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|9-7
|5-11
|Boston
|11
|20
|.355
|11½
|5½
|2-8
|L-1
|4-9
|7-11
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-3
|11-7
|7-7
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|1½
|½
|8-2
|W-1
|8-7
|7-7
|Cleveland
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|7-5
|8-10
|KansasCity
|10
|19
|.345
|6½
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|6-9
|4-10
|Detroit
|9
|23
|.281
|9
|8
|1-9
|L-3
|5-13
|4-10
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|—
|10-0
|W-10
|9-4
|12-7
|LosAngeles
|21
|12
|.636
|½
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|12-7
|9-5
|Seattle
|14
|18
|.438
|7
|3
|2-8
|L-1
|9-7
|5-11
|Texas
|13
|17
|.433
|7
|3
|7-3
|W-1
|6-10
|7-7
|Oakland
|14
|19
|.424
|7½
|3½
|4-6
|W-3
|4-10
|10-9
Today
Houston(Valdez1-2)atWashington(Gray4-2),7:05p.m.
Baltimore(Lyles2-2)atDetroit(Rodriguez0-2),7:10p.m.
Seattle(Gonzales1-4)atN.Y.Mets(Scherzer4-1),7:10p.m.
Toronto(Gausman3-1)atTampaBay(Rasmussen3-1),7:10p.m.
Boston(Pivetta0-4)atTexas(Dunning1-1),8:05p.m.
Cleveland(Civale1-2)atMinnesota(Gray0-1),8:10p.m.
N.Y.Yankees(Cole2-0)atChicagoWhiteSox(Velasquez2-2),8:10p.m.
KansasCity(Greinke0-2)atColorado(Freeland1-3),8:40p.m.
L.A.Angels(Silseth0-0)atOakland(Jefferies1-5),9:40p.m.
Thursday
Oakland5,Detroit3
Baltimore3,St.Louis2
Houston11,Minnesota3,gm1
Houston5,Minnesota0,gm2
Texas3,KansasCity1
N.Y.YankeesatWhiteSox,late
Saturday
AngelsatOakland,4:07p.m.,gm1
AngelsatOakland,9:40p.m.,gm2
BaltimoreatDetroit,4:10p.m.
TorontoatTampaBay,6:10p.m.
BostonatTexas,7:05p.m.
HoustonatWashington,7:05p.m.
ClevelandatMinnesota,7:10p.m.
YankeesatWhiteSox,7:10p.m.
SeattleatN.Y.Mets,7:10p.m.
KansasCityatColorado,8:10p.m.
NATIONALLEAGUE
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|9-5
|13-6
|Atlanta
|15
|17
|.469
|6½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-9
|6-8
|Miami
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|3
|2-8
|W-1
|6-7
|8-10
|Philadelphia
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|9-9
|5-8
|Washington
|11
|22
|.333
|11
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|4-13
|7-9
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|10-4
|10-8
|St.Louis
|17
|14
|.548
|2½
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|8-7
|9-7
|Pittsburgh
|13
|18
|.419
|6½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|7-9
|6-9
|Chicago
|11
|19
|.367
|8
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|4-11
|7-8
|Cincinnati
|8
|24
|.250
|12
|9½
|5-5
|W-2
|5-9
|3-15
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|LosAngeles
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|10-2
|10-7
|SanDiego
|20
|12
|.625
|1½
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|10-7
|10-5
|SanFrancisco
|19
|12
|.613
|2
|—
|5-5
|W-5
|11-7
|8-5
|Arizona
|17
|15
|.531
|4½
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|9-9
|8-6
|Colorado
|16
|15
|.516
|5
|1
|4-6
|L-4
|11-5
|5-10
Today
Cincinnati(Mahle1-4)atPittsburgh(Keller0-4),6:35p.m.
Milwaukee(Burnes1-2)atMiami(López4-1),6:40p.m.
Houston(Valdez1-2)atWashington(Gray4-2),7:05p.m.
Seattle(Gonzales1-4)atN.Y.Mets(Scherzer4-1),7:10p.m.
SanDiego(Darvish3-1)atAtlanta(Fried4-2),7:20p.m.
SanFrancisco(Webb4-1)atSt.Louis(Hicks1-2),8:15p.m.
KansasCity(Greinke0-2)atColorado(Freeland1-3),8:40p.m.
ChicagoCubs(Smyly1-3)atArizona(Davies1-1),9:40p.m.
Philadelphia(Gibson3-1)atL.A.Dodgers(Kershaw4-0),10:10p.m.
Thursday
N.Y.Mets4,Washington1
Baltimore3,St.Louis2
Cincinnati4,Pittsburgh0
PhiladelphiaatL.A.Dodgers,late
Saturday
SanFran.atSt.Louis,2:15p.m.
SanDiegoatAtlanta,4:05p.m.
MilwaukeeatMiami,6:10p.m.
CincinnatiatPittsburgh,6:35p.m.
HoustonatWashington,7:05p.m.
SeattleatN.Y.Mets,7:10p.m.
ChicagoCubsatArizona,8:10p.m.
KansasCityatColorado,8:10p.m.
PhiladelphiaatDodgers,10:10p.m.
AMERICANLEAGUE
OAKLAND5,
DETROIT3
|Oakland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kemp2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grossmnlf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Neuse3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Meadwsrf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowriedh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Cndlario3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Brown1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cabreradh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Laureanorf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castross
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancrtc
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Báezph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barreralf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smithss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castrocf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pachecf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torklsn1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Barnhartc
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|5
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
Oakland
E—Brieske(1).DP—Oakland1,Detroit1.LOB—Oakland3,Detroit5.2B—Barnhart(3),Cabrera(4).3B—Candelario(1).HR—Brown(3).SB—Kemp(3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Oakland
|Kaprielian
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|AcevedoBS,3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|PukW,1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D.JiménezS,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Detroit
|Brieske
|6
|4
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Vest
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|FulmerL,1-2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|J.Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires—Home,GregGibson;First,NickMahrley;Second,WillLittle;Third,NateTomlinson.T—2:57.A—17,565(41,083)
INTERLEAGUE
BALTIMORE3,
ST.LOUIS2
|Baltimore
|St.Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullinscf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Edman2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Haysrf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gldshmtdh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Arenado3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Santanderdh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yepezrf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nevinlf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mateoss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dckrsnph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bannon3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O’Neilllf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bemboomc
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Carlsoncf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Owings2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kniznerc
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Donovnss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
Baltimore
E—Bemboom(2).DP—Baltimore3,St.Louis0.LOB—Baltimore5,St.Louis5.2B—Arenado(11).HR—Mateo(2),Bemboom(1),Carlson(2).SB—Owings(1).SF—Arenado(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Baker
|2 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|AkinW,1-0
|2 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|TateH,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|PérezH,3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|KrehbielH,4
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|BautstaS,2
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St.Louis
|MatzL,3-3
|6 2/3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Cabrera
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Pérez(Dickerson).Umpires—Home,D.J.Reyburn;First,JeremyRiggs;Second,AngelHernandez;Third,JamesHoye.T—3:05.A—35,198(45,494).
NATIONALLEAGUE
CINCINNATI4,
PITTSBURGH0
|Cincinnati
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Friedlcf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gamellf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Drury3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Phamlf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Rynldscf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moustksdh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Voglbchdh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stephensnc
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Tsutsgo1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moran1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Suwinskirf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Naquinrf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|VanMetr2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Farmerss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perezc
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Reynlds2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Castross
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|27
|0
|4
|0
Cincinnati
DP—Cincinnati2,Pittsburgh0.LOB—Cincinnati8,Pittsburgh4.2B—Moustakas(5),Naquin(8).HR—Stephenson(4).SB—Naquin(2),Friedl(2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|OvertonW,1-0
|6 1/3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|CessaH,2
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pittsburgh
|BrubakerL,0-3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Alldred
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|UnderwoodJr.
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
Alldredpitchedto1batterinthe7th.
Umpires—Home,ShaneLivensparger;First,RamonDeJesus;Second,LanceBarrett;Third,AlfonsoMarquez.T—2:52.A—9,470(38,747).
THISDATEINBASEBALL
Today
1911—TheNewYorkGiantsscoredamajorleaguerecord10runsbeforetheSt.LouisCardinalsretiredthefirstbatterinthefirstinning.FredMerkledroveinsixoftheGiants’13runsinthefirstenroutetoa19-5rout.
1942—Boston’sJimTobinbecametheonlypitcherinmodernhistorytohitthreehomerunsinonegame.TobinledtheBravestoa6-5winovertheChicagoCubs.Hisfourthat-batwasaflyballcaughtagainstthefenceinleftfield.
1958—TeammatesWillieMaysandDarrylSpencereachhadfourlonghitsasSanFranciscobeattheDodgersinLosAngeles16-9.Mayshadtwohomers,twotriples,asingleandfourRBIs,andSpencerhadtwohomers,atriple,adoubleandsixRBIsforacombined28totalbases.
1958—StanMusialgothis3,000thhitwithapinch-doubleoffChicago’sMoeDrabowskyatWrigleyField.TheCardinalswon5-3.
1980—RayKnightofCincinnatihittwohomerunsinthefifthinning—includingagrandslam—toleadtheRedstoa15-4routoftheNewYorkMets.7
1982—TheChicagoCubswongameNo.8,000intheirhistorywitha5-0victoryoverHoustonattheAstrodome.
1989—KirbyPuckettoftheMinnesotaTwinstiedamajorleaguerecordwithfourdoublesagainsttheBlueJays.Hebecamethe35thplayertohitfourdoublesinagame,thefirstsinceToronto’sDamasoGarciain1986.
2007—SanFranciscorookieFredLewishitforthecycleina15-2winoverColorado,justfourdaysafterbeingcalledupfromTriple-AFresno.
2012—JoeyVottohitagrandslamintheninthinningforhisthirdhomerunofthegame,rallyingtheCincinnatiRedstoarain-delayed9-6victoryovertheWashingtonNationals.
MidwestLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton(Cincinnati)
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|GreatLakes(Dodgers)
|17
|12
|.586
|3½
|LakeCo.(Cleveland)
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Lansing(Oakland)
|12
|17
|.414
|8½
|TINCAPS(SanDiego)
|12
|17
|.414
|8½
|W.Michigan(Detroit)
|11
|18
|.379
|9½
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|CedarRapids(Minn.)
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Wisconsin(Milwaukee)
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|SouthBend(Cubs)
|17
|12
|.586
|4
|Peoria(St.Louis)
|12
|17
|.414
|9
|QuadCities(K.C.)
|11
|18
|.379
|10
|Beloit(Miami)
|9
|20
|.310
|12
Wednesday
CedarRapids7,Peoria1
Beloit14,WestMichigan3
GreatLake5,LakeCounty2
Lansing6,Dayton1
SouthBend6,TINCAPS5
Wisconsin3,QuadCities2
Thursday
WestMichigan13,Beloit3
LakeCounty2,GreatLakes1
TINCAPS5SouthBend0
Lansing7,Dayton3
Wisconsin10,QuadCities2
CedarRapids13,Peoria1
Today
BeloitatWestMichigan,11a.m.
GreatLakeatLakeCounty,6:35p.m.
TINCAPSatSouthBend,7:05p.m.
DaytonatLansing,7:05p.m.
WisconsinatQuadCities,7:30p.m.
CedarRapidsatPeoria,7:35p.m.
TINCAPS5,CUBS0
|FortWayne
|SouthBend
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rosierlf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Roedrerrf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|HassellIIIcf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|McKeon2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mearsdh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pinangolf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valenzuelac
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mervis1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Daless
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Slaughtr3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Solarterf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pertuzss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sierradh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Basabe1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nwogucf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Knightc
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|3
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
FortWayne
2B—Mervis.HR—Rosier.LOB—FortWayne,SouthBend.SB—HassellIII2,Dale,Rosier.E—McKeon.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
FortWayne
|VelaW,1-0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Komar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Och
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Minjarez
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
SouthBend
|MartinL,1-2
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|Albertos
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Vargas
|4 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP—Martin2,Och,Minjarez.Umpires—HP:NathanDiederich.1B:KennyJackson.T—2:34.A—2,529.
