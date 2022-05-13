The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am

HOCKEY

NHL

PLAYOFFS

FIRSTROUND

(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)

EASTERNCONFERENCE

Carolina3,Boston3

May2:Carolina5,Boston1

May4:Carolina5,Boston2

May6:Boston4,Carolina2

May8:Boston5,Carolina2

May10:Carolina5,Boston1

May12:Boston5,Carolina2

x-Sat.:BostonatCarolina,TBD

Pittsburgh3,N.Y.Rangers2

May3:Pittsburgh4,N.Y.Rangers3,3OT

May5:N.Y.Rangers5,Pittsburgh2

May7:Pittsburgh7,N.Y.Rangers4

May9:Pittsburgh7,N.Y.Rangers2

May11:Rangers5,Pittsburgh3

Today:RangersatPittsburgh,7p.m.

Sun:PittsburghatRangers,TBD

Toronto3,TampaBay3

May2:Toronto5,TampaBay0

May4:TampaBay5,Toronto3

May6:Toronto5,TampaBay2

May8:TampaBay7,Toronto3

May10:Toronto4,TampaBay3

Mat12:TampaBay4,Toronto3,OT

x-Sat.:TampaBayatToronto,TBD

Florida3,Washington2

May3:Washington4,Florida2

May5:Florida5,Washington1

May7:Washington6,Florida1

May9:Florida3,Washington2,OT

May11:Florida5,Washington3

Today:FloridaatWashington,7:30p.m.

x-Sun:WashingtonatFlorida,TBD

WESTERNCONFERENCE

Calgary3,Dallas2

May3:Calgary1,Dallas0

May5:Dallas2,Calgary0

May7:Dallas4,Calgary2

May9:Calgary4,Dallas1

May11:Calgary3,Dallas1

Today:CalgaryatDallas,9:30p.m.

x-Sun.:DallasatCalgary,TBD

LosAngeles3,Edmonton2

May2:LosAngeles4,Edmonton3

May4:Edmonton6,LosAngeles0

May6:Edmonton8,LosAngeles2

May8:LosAngeles4,Edmonton0

May10:LosAngeles5,Edmonton4,OT

May12:EdmontonatLosAngeles,late

x-Sat.:LosAngelesatEdmonton,TBD

Colorado4,Nashville0

May3:Colorado7,Nashville2

May5:Colorado2,Nashville1,OT

May7:Colorado7,Nashville3

May9Colorado5,Nashville3

St.Louis3,Minnesota2

May2:St.Louis4,Minnesota0

May4:Minnesota6,St.Louis2

May6:Minnesota5,St.Louis1

May8:St.Louis5,Minnesota2

May10:St.Louis5,Minnesota2

May12:MinnesotaatSt.Louis,late

x-Sat.:St.LouisatMinnesota,TBD

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISIONFINALS

(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)

SOUTHDIVISION

Florida4,Jacksonville0

May6:Florida2,Jacksonville0

May7:Florida5,Jacksonville3

May10:Florida2,Jacksonville0

May11:Florida1,Jacksonville0,OT

NORTHDIVISION

Reading3,Newfoundland2

May7:Reading7,Newfoundland3

May8:Newfoundland4,Reading1

May10:Reading3,Newfoundland1

May11:Reading6,Newfoundland5

May12:Newfndland5,Reading1

x-Sat.:NewfoundlandatReading,7p.m.

x-Mon.:NewfndlandatReading,7p.m.

CENTRALDIVISION

Toledo4,Wheeling0

May6:Toledo5,Wheeling1

May7:Toledo5,Wheeling2

May10:Toledo5,Wheeling4

May12:Toledo3,Wheeling1

MOUNTAINDIVISION

Utah3,RapidCity2

May6:Utah5,RapidCity1

May7:Utah5,RapidCity4

May9:Utah6,RapidCity2

May10:RapidCity6,Utah5,OT

May11:RapidCity3,Utah0

Mon.:RapidCityatUtah,9p.m.

x-Tue.:RapidCityatUtah,9p.m.

