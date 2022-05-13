Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
PLAYOFFS
FIRSTROUND
(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)
EASTERNCONFERENCE
Carolina3,Boston3
May2:Carolina5,Boston1
May4:Carolina5,Boston2
May6:Boston4,Carolina2
May8:Boston5,Carolina2
May10:Carolina5,Boston1
May12:Boston5,Carolina2
x-Sat.:BostonatCarolina,TBD
Pittsburgh3,N.Y.Rangers2
May3:Pittsburgh4,N.Y.Rangers3,3OT
May5:N.Y.Rangers5,Pittsburgh2
May7:Pittsburgh7,N.Y.Rangers4
May9:Pittsburgh7,N.Y.Rangers2
May11:Rangers5,Pittsburgh3
Today:RangersatPittsburgh,7p.m.
Sun:PittsburghatRangers,TBD
Toronto3,TampaBay3
May2:Toronto5,TampaBay0
May4:TampaBay5,Toronto3
May6:Toronto5,TampaBay2
May8:TampaBay7,Toronto3
May10:Toronto4,TampaBay3
Mat12:TampaBay4,Toronto3,OT
x-Sat.:TampaBayatToronto,TBD
Florida3,Washington2
May3:Washington4,Florida2
May5:Florida5,Washington1
May7:Washington6,Florida1
May9:Florida3,Washington2,OT
May11:Florida5,Washington3
Today:FloridaatWashington,7:30p.m.
x-Sun:WashingtonatFlorida,TBD
WESTERNCONFERENCE
Calgary3,Dallas2
May3:Calgary1,Dallas0
May5:Dallas2,Calgary0
May7:Dallas4,Calgary2
May9:Calgary4,Dallas1
May11:Calgary3,Dallas1
Today:CalgaryatDallas,9:30p.m.
x-Sun.:DallasatCalgary,TBD
LosAngeles3,Edmonton2
May2:LosAngeles4,Edmonton3
May4:Edmonton6,LosAngeles0
May6:Edmonton8,LosAngeles2
May8:LosAngeles4,Edmonton0
May10:LosAngeles5,Edmonton4,OT
May12:EdmontonatLosAngeles,late
x-Sat.:LosAngelesatEdmonton,TBD
Colorado4,Nashville0
May3:Colorado7,Nashville2
May5:Colorado2,Nashville1,OT
May7:Colorado7,Nashville3
May9Colorado5,Nashville3
St.Louis3,Minnesota2
May2:St.Louis4,Minnesota0
May4:Minnesota6,St.Louis2
May6:Minnesota5,St.Louis1
May8:St.Louis5,Minnesota2
May10:St.Louis5,Minnesota2
May12:MinnesotaatSt.Louis,late
x-Sat.:St.LouisatMinnesota,TBD
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
DIVISIONFINALS
(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)
SOUTHDIVISION
Florida4,Jacksonville0
May6:Florida2,Jacksonville0
May7:Florida5,Jacksonville3
May10:Florida2,Jacksonville0
May11:Florida1,Jacksonville0,OT
NORTHDIVISION
Reading3,Newfoundland2
May7:Reading7,Newfoundland3
May8:Newfoundland4,Reading1
May10:Reading3,Newfoundland1
May11:Reading6,Newfoundland5
May12:Newfndland5,Reading1
x-Sat.:NewfoundlandatReading,7p.m.
x-Mon.:NewfndlandatReading,7p.m.
CENTRALDIVISION
Toledo4,Wheeling0
May6:Toledo5,Wheeling1
May7:Toledo5,Wheeling2
May10:Toledo5,Wheeling4
May12:Toledo3,Wheeling1
MOUNTAINDIVISION
Utah3,RapidCity2
May6:Utah5,RapidCity1
May7:Utah5,RapidCity4
May9:Utah6,RapidCity2
May10:RapidCity6,Utah5,OT
May11:RapidCity3,Utah0
Mon.:RapidCityatUtah,9p.m.
x-Tue.:RapidCityatUtah,9p.m.
