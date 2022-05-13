The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -112 atPittsburgh -104
Milwaukee -136 atMiami +116
atAtlanta -156 SanDiego +132
SanFrancisco -126 atSt.Louis +108
atArizona -120 ChicagoCubs +102
atLADodgers -230 Philadelphia +190

AmericanLeague

atDetroit -158 Baltimore +134
Toronto -126 atTampaBay +108
atTexas -132 Boston +112
NYYankees -164 atWhiteSox +138
atMinnesota -168 Cleveland +142
LAAngels -148 atOakland +126

Interleague

atWashington OFF Houston OFF
atNYMets -245 Seattle +200
atColorado -136 KansasCity +116

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
atMilwaukee (211) Boston
atGoldenState (217½) Memphis

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NewYork -130 atPittsburgh +106
Florida -184 atWashington +152
Calgary -170 atDallas +140

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  