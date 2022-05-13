Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-112
|atPittsburgh
|-104
|Milwaukee
|-136
|atMiami
|+116
|atAtlanta
|-156
|SanDiego
|+132
|SanFrancisco
|-126
|atSt.Louis
|+108
|atArizona
|-120
|ChicagoCubs
|+102
|atLADodgers
|-230
|Philadelphia
|+190
AmericanLeague
|atDetroit
|-158
|Baltimore
|+134
|Toronto
|-126
|atTampaBay
|+108
|atTexas
|-132
|Boston
|+112
|NYYankees
|-164
|atWhiteSox
|+138
|atMinnesota
|-168
|Cleveland
|+142
|LAAngels
|-148
|atOakland
|+126
Interleague
|atWashington
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|atNYMets
|-245
|Seattle
|+200
|atColorado
|-136
|KansasCity
|+116
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|atMilwaukee
|1½
|(211)
|Boston
|atGoldenState
|8½
|(217½)
|Memphis
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NewYork
|-130
|atPittsburgh
|+106
|Florida
|-184
|atWashington
|+152
|Calgary
|-170
|atDallas
|+140
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story