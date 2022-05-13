Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|4
|19
|15
|8
|NewYork
|5
|2
|3
|18
|16
|8
|CFMontréal
|5
|3
|2
|17
|20
|19
|OrlandoCity
|5
|4
|2
|17
|13
|15
|Cincinnati
|5
|5
|1
|16
|14
|17
|N.Y.CityFC
|4
|3
|2
|14
|19
|10
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|2
|14
|15
|14
|CharlotteFC
|4
|6
|1
|13
|10
|13
|Columbus
|3
|3
|4
|13
|15
|11
|D.C.United
|4
|5
|0
|12
|12
|13
|NewEngland
|3
|5
|2
|11
|16
|18
|TorontoFC
|3
|6
|2
|11
|16
|22
|InterMiamiCF
|3
|6
|1
|10
|9
|19
|Chicago
|2
|4
|4
|10
|7
|11
WESTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|LosAngelesFC
|7
|1
|2
|23
|23
|10
|AustinFC
|6
|2
|2
|20
|22
|9
|LAGalaxy
|6
|3
|1
|19
|11
|7
|FCDallas
|5
|1
|4
|19
|16
|7
|RealSaltLake
|4
|3
|4
|16
|10
|15
|Nashville
|4
|3
|3
|15
|11
|10
|Minn.United
|4
|4
|2
|14
|11
|9
|Houston
|3
|4
|3
|12
|12
|13
|Colorado
|3
|4
|3
|12
|11
|12
|Portland
|2
|3
|6
|12
|11
|16
|SanJose
|2
|5
|3
|9
|16
|23
|SportingK.C.
|2
|6
|3
|9
|8
|16
|Seattle
|2
|5
|1
|7
|9
|13
|Vancouver
|2
|6
|1
|7
|7
|17
NOTE:Threepointsforvictory,onefortie
Saturday
OrlandoCityatTorontoFC,3p.m.
LosAngelesFCatColorado,3:30p.m.
CFMontréalatCharlotteFC,7p.m.
ColumbusatNewYorkCityFC,7p.m.
SanJoseatVancouver,7p.m.
NewYorkatPhiladelphia,7:30p.m.
CincinnatiatChicago,8p.m.
D.C.UnitedatMiami,8p.m.
NashvilleatHouston,8:30p.m.
AustinFCatRealSaltLake,9:30p.m.
SportingKansasCityatPortland,10p.m.
FCDallasatLAGalaxy,10:30p.m.
