Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

AmericanLeague

BOSTONREDSOX—ReinstatedINFJonathanArauzfromtheCOVID-19listandoptionedhimtoWorcester(IL).TransferredLHPJoshTaylorfromthe10-dayILtothe60-dayIL.

DETROITTIGERS—OptionedLHPJoeyWentztoToledo(IL).RecalledRHPJasonFoleyfromtheToledo.

NEWYORKYANKEES—RecalledRHPLuisGilfromWilkes-Barre/Scranton(IL).

SEATTLEMARINERS—AcquiredINFMikeFordfromSanFranciscoinexchangeforcashconsiderations.

TEXASRANGERS—RecalledRHPJoshSborzfromRoundRock(PCL).OptionedLHPKolbyAllardtoRoundRock.

NationalLeague

PITTSBURGHPIRATES—RecalledINFRodolfoCastrofromIndianapolis(IL).OptionedINF/OFColeTuckertoIndianapolis.ClaimedRHPTylerBeedeoffwaiversfromSanFrancisco.DesignatedRHPBeauSulserforassignment.

ST.LOUISCARDINALS—ActivatedINFEdmundoSosafromtheIL.OptionedINFKramerRobertsontoMemphis(IL).

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONACARDINALS—SignedRBKeaontayIngram,OLLecitusSmithandLBJessseLuketatofour-yearcontracts.

CHICAGOBEARS—WaivedWRsCyrusHolderandHenryLitwin.SignedWRsDantePettisandTajaeSharpetoone-yearcontracts.

CLEVELANDBROWNS—AgreedtotermswithWRDavidBell.SignedDEAlexWrighttoafour-yearcontract.

DALLASCOWBOYS—SignedDTJohnRidgeway.

DENVERBRONCOS—SignedWRMontrellWashington.

DETROITLIONS—SignedSKerbyJoseph.WaivedSJalenElliottandWRJavonMcKinley.SignedWRJamesonWilliamstoafour-yearcontract.

JACKSONVILLEJAGUARS—SignedDETravonWalkertoafour-yearcontract.

MIAMIDOLPHINS—SignedOLBCameronGoode.

NEWYORKGIANTS—NamedChrisRossettidirectorofproscouting,DennisHickeyassistantdirectorofplayerpersonnel,MikeDericenationalscoutandScottHamelareascout-Southwest.

TAMPABAYBUCCANEERS—SignedRBRachaadWhite,CBZyonMcCollum,TEKoKieftandOLBAndreAnthony.

TENNESSEETITANS—SignedDLDeMarcusWalker.AgreedtotermswithRBHasanHaskins,WRKylePhilips,STheoJacksonandLBChanceCampbellonmulti-yearcontracts.

HOCKEY

NHL

NEWJERSEYDEVILS—SignedDTopiasVilentoathree-year,entry-levelcontract.

PITTSBURGHPENGUINS—RecalledLWRadimZohornafromWilkes-Barre/Scranton(AHL).

ECHL

ECHL-SuspendedUtah’sDAustinCrossleyforone-gameandfinedhimanundisclosedamountforhisactionsinagameonMay11againstRapidCity.

