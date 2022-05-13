Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
AmericanLeague
BOSTONREDSOX—ReinstatedINFJonathanArauzfromtheCOVID-19listandoptionedhimtoWorcester(IL).TransferredLHPJoshTaylorfromthe10-dayILtothe60-dayIL.
DETROITTIGERS—OptionedLHPJoeyWentztoToledo(IL).RecalledRHPJasonFoleyfromtheToledo.
NEWYORKYANKEES—RecalledRHPLuisGilfromWilkes-Barre/Scranton(IL).
SEATTLEMARINERS—AcquiredINFMikeFordfromSanFranciscoinexchangeforcashconsiderations.
TEXASRANGERS—RecalledRHPJoshSborzfromRoundRock(PCL).OptionedLHPKolbyAllardtoRoundRock.
NationalLeague
PITTSBURGHPIRATES—RecalledINFRodolfoCastrofromIndianapolis(IL).OptionedINF/OFColeTuckertoIndianapolis.ClaimedRHPTylerBeedeoffwaiversfromSanFrancisco.DesignatedRHPBeauSulserforassignment.
ST.LOUISCARDINALS—ActivatedINFEdmundoSosafromtheIL.OptionedINFKramerRobertsontoMemphis(IL).
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONACARDINALS—SignedRBKeaontayIngram,OLLecitusSmithandLBJessseLuketatofour-yearcontracts.
CHICAGOBEARS—WaivedWRsCyrusHolderandHenryLitwin.SignedWRsDantePettisandTajaeSharpetoone-yearcontracts.
CLEVELANDBROWNS—AgreedtotermswithWRDavidBell.SignedDEAlexWrighttoafour-yearcontract.
DALLASCOWBOYS—SignedDTJohnRidgeway.
DENVERBRONCOS—SignedWRMontrellWashington.
DETROITLIONS—SignedSKerbyJoseph.WaivedSJalenElliottandWRJavonMcKinley.SignedWRJamesonWilliamstoafour-yearcontract.
JACKSONVILLEJAGUARS—SignedDETravonWalkertoafour-yearcontract.
MIAMIDOLPHINS—SignedOLBCameronGoode.
NEWYORKGIANTS—NamedChrisRossettidirectorofproscouting,DennisHickeyassistantdirectorofplayerpersonnel,MikeDericenationalscoutandScottHamelareascout-Southwest.
TAMPABAYBUCCANEERS—SignedRBRachaadWhite,CBZyonMcCollum,TEKoKieftandOLBAndreAnthony.
TENNESSEETITANS—SignedDLDeMarcusWalker.AgreedtotermswithRBHasanHaskins,WRKylePhilips,STheoJacksonandLBChanceCampbellonmulti-yearcontracts.
HOCKEY
NHL
NEWJERSEYDEVILS—SignedDTopiasVilentoathree-year,entry-levelcontract.
PITTSBURGHPENGUINS—RecalledLWRadimZohornafromWilkes-Barre/Scranton(AHL).
ECHL
ECHL-SuspendedUtah’sDAustinCrossleyforone-gameandfinedhimanundisclosedamountforhisactionsinagameonMay11againstRapidCity.
