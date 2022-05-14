Saturday, May 14, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCESEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)
EASTERNCONFERENCE
Boston3,Milwaukee3
May1:Milwaukee101,Boston89
May3:Boston109,Milwaukee86
May7:Milwaukee103,Boston101
May9:Boston116Milwaukee108
May11:Milwaukee110,Boston107
May13:Boston104,Milwaukee95
Sun:MilwaukeeatBoston,3:30p.m.
Miami4,Philadelphia2
May2:Miami106,Philadelphia92
May4:Miami119,Philadelphia103
May6:Philadelphia99,Miami79
May8:Philadelphia116,Miami108
May10:Miami120,Philadelphia85
May12:Miami99,Philadelphia90
WESTERNCONFERENCE
Dallas3Phoenix3
May2:Phoenix121,Dallas114
May4:Phoenix129,Dallas109
May6:Dallas103,Phoenix94
May8:Dallas111,Phoenix101
May10:Phoenix110,Dallas80
May12:Dallas113,Phoenix86
Sun:DallasatPhoenix,8p.m.
GoldenState3,Memphis2
May1:GoldenState117,Memphis116
May3:Memphis106,GoldenState101
May7:GoldenState142,Memphis112
May9:GoldenState101,Memphis98
May11:Memphis134,GoldenState95
May13:MemphisatGoldenState,late
x-Sun:GoldenStateatMemphis,TBD
EASTERNCONFERENCEFINALS
(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)
Miamivs.Boston/Milwaukee
Tuesday:Boston/MilwaukeewinneratMiami,8:30p.m.
Thursday:Boston/MilwaukeewinneratMiami,8:30p.m.
May21:MiamiatBoston/Milwaukeewinner,8:30p.m.
May23:MiamiatBoston/Milwaukeewinner,8:30p.m.
x-May25:Boston/MilwaukeewinneratMiami,8:30p.m.
x-May27:MiamiatBoston/Milwaukeewinner,8:30p.m.
x-May29:Boston/MilwaukeewinneratMiami,8:30p.m.
WNBA
EASTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|NewYork
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
WESTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|LasVegas
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|LosAngeles
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
Friday
Dallas94,Washington86
Indiana92,NewYork86,OT
LasVegas96,Atlanta73
Today
PhoenixatSeattle,3p.m.
LosAngelesatConnecticut,7p.m.
ChicagoatMinnesota,8p.m.
INDIANA92,
NEWYORK86,OT
INDIANA(92):N.Smith5-152-412,Vivians5-117-820,Egbo4-80-08,K.Mitchell8-226-624,Robinson5-125-617,A.Smith0-22-22,Engstler2-51-15,Henderson1-20-22,Hull0-10-00,T.Mitchell1-30-02.Totals31-8123-2992.
NEWYORK(86):Howard1-155-77,Willoughby1-30-03,Dolson5-112-212,Ionescu11-204-531,Laney6-172-216,Cubaj0-20-00,Onyenwere2-43-38,Richards0-02-22,Durr0-10-00,Whitcomb3-70-07.Totals29-8018-2186.
|Indiana
|19
|22
|17
|18
|16
|—
|92
|NewYork
|17
|24
|7
|28
|10
|—
|86
3-PointGoals—Indiana7-22(Vivians3-6,Robinson2-4,K.Mitchell2-6,Engstler0-1,Hull0-1,A.Smith0-2,N.Smith0-2),NewYork10-25(Ionescu5-10,Laney2-2,Onyenwere1-1,Willoughby1-3,Whitcomb1-4,Dolson0-2,Howard0-3).FouledOut—IndianaNone,NewYork1(Dolson).Rebounds—Indiana57(N.Smith17),NewYork33(Howard9).Assists—Indiana12(Egbo4),NewYork17(Ionescu7).TotalFouls—Indiana23,NewYork22.A—3,289(17,732).
