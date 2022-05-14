The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Saturday, May 14, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCESEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)

EASTERNCONFERENCE

Boston3,Milwaukee3

May1:Milwaukee101,Boston89

May3:Boston109,Milwaukee86

May7:Milwaukee103,Boston101

May9:Boston116Milwaukee108

May11:Milwaukee110,Boston107

May13:Boston104,Milwaukee95

Sun:MilwaukeeatBoston,3:30p.m.

Miami4,Philadelphia2

May2:Miami106,Philadelphia92

May4:Miami119,Philadelphia103

May6:Philadelphia99,Miami79

May8:Philadelphia116,Miami108

May10:Miami120,Philadelphia85

May12:Miami99,Philadelphia90

WESTERNCONFERENCE

Dallas3Phoenix3

May2:Phoenix121,Dallas114

May4:Phoenix129,Dallas109

May6:Dallas103,Phoenix94

May8:Dallas111,Phoenix101

May10:Phoenix110,Dallas80

May12:Dallas113,Phoenix86

Sun:DallasatPhoenix,8p.m.

GoldenState3,Memphis2

May1:GoldenState117,Memphis116

May3:Memphis106,GoldenState101

May7:GoldenState142,Memphis112

May9:GoldenState101,Memphis98

May11:Memphis134,GoldenState95

May13:MemphisatGoldenState,late

x-Sun:GoldenStateatMemphis,TBD

EASTERNCONFERENCEFINALS

(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)

Miamivs.Boston/Milwaukee

Tuesday:Boston/MilwaukeewinneratMiami,8:30p.m.

Thursday:Boston/MilwaukeewinneratMiami,8:30p.m.

May21:MiamiatBoston/Milwaukeewinner,8:30p.m.

May23:MiamiatBoston/Milwaukeewinner,8:30p.m.

x-May25:Boston/MilwaukeewinneratMiami,8:30p.m.

x-May27:MiamiatBoston/Milwaukeewinner,8:30p.m.

x-May29:Boston/MilwaukeewinneratMiami,8:30p.m.

WNBA

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 3 1 .750
Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½
Indiana 2 2 .500 1
Chicago 1 1 .500 1
NewYork 1 2 .333
Connecticut 0 1 .000

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
LasVegas 3 1 .750
LosAngeles 2 1 .667 ½
Phoenix 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Seattle 1 2 .333
Minnesota 0 3 .000

Friday

Dallas94,Washington86

Indiana92,NewYork86,OT

LasVegas96,Atlanta73

Today

PhoenixatSeattle,3p.m.

LosAngelesatConnecticut,7p.m.

ChicagoatMinnesota,8p.m.

INDIANA92,

NEWYORK86,OT

INDIANA(92):N.Smith5-152-412,Vivians5-117-820,Egbo4-80-08,K.Mitchell8-226-624,Robinson5-125-617,A.Smith0-22-22,Engstler2-51-15,Henderson1-20-22,Hull0-10-00,T.Mitchell1-30-02.Totals31-8123-2992.

NEWYORK(86):Howard1-155-77,Willoughby1-30-03,Dolson5-112-212,Ionescu11-204-531,Laney6-172-216,Cubaj0-20-00,Onyenwere2-43-38,Richards0-02-22,Durr0-10-00,Whitcomb3-70-07.Totals29-8018-2186.

Indiana 19 22 17 18 16 92
NewYork 17 24 7 28 10 86

3-PointGoals—Indiana7-22(Vivians3-6,Robinson2-4,K.Mitchell2-6,Engstler0-1,Hull0-1,A.Smith0-2,N.Smith0-2),NewYork10-25(Ionescu5-10,Laney2-2,Onyenwere1-1,Willoughby1-3,Whitcomb1-4,Dolson0-2,Howard0-3).FouledOut—IndianaNone,NewYork1(Dolson).Rebounds—Indiana57(N.Smith17),NewYork33(Howard9).Assists—Indiana12(Egbo4),NewYork17(Ionescu7).TotalFouls—Indiana23,NewYork22.A—3,289(17,732).

