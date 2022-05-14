The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Saturday, May 14, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
SanFrancisco -120 atSt.Louis +102
atAtlanta -127 SanDiego +108
Milwaukee -142 atMiami +123
Cincinnati -120 atPittsburgh +100
atArizona OFF ChicagoCubs OFF
atLADodgers -180 Philadelphia +155

AmericanLeague

LAAngels -146 atOakland +124
atDetroit -120 Baltimore +100
atTampaBay OFF Toronto OFF
atTexas -124 Boston +106
atMinnesota -166 Cleveland +140
NYYankees -188 atChicagoWS +158
atOakland OFF LAAngels OFF

Interleague

Houston -160 atWashington +140
atNYMets -167 Seattle +148
atColorado -155 KansasCity +135

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atCarolina -132 Boston +110
atToronto -120 TampaBay +100
atEdmonton -210 LosAngeles +172

