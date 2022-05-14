Saturday, May 14, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|SanFrancisco
|-120
|atSt.Louis
|+102
|atAtlanta
|-127
|SanDiego
|+108
|Milwaukee
|-142
|atMiami
|+123
|Cincinnati
|-120
|atPittsburgh
|+100
|atArizona
|OFF
|ChicagoCubs
|OFF
|atLADodgers
|-180
|Philadelphia
|+155
AmericanLeague
|LAAngels
|-146
|atOakland
|+124
|atDetroit
|-120
|Baltimore
|+100
|atTampaBay
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|atTexas
|-124
|Boston
|+106
|atMinnesota
|-166
|Cleveland
|+140
|NYYankees
|-188
|atChicagoWS
|+158
|atOakland
|OFF
|LAAngels
|OFF
Interleague
|Houston
|-160
|atWashington
|+140
|atNYMets
|-167
|Seattle
|+148
|atColorado
|-155
|KansasCity
|+135
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atCarolina
|-132
|Boston
|+110
|atToronto
|-120
|TampaBay
|+100
|atEdmonton
|-210
|LosAngeles
|+172
