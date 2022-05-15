Sunday, May 15, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atAtlanta
|-117
|SanDiego
|-103
|atPittsburgh
|-127
|Cincinnati
|+108
|Milwaukee
|-160
|atMiami
|+140
|atLADodgers
|-196
|Philadelphia
|+164
|atArizona
|-162
|ChicagoCubs
|+136
|SanFrancisco
|-137
|atSt.Louis
|+118
AmericanLeague
|atDetroit
|-130
|Baltimore
|+110
|atTampaBay
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|atMinnesota
|-147
|Cleveland
|+128
|N.YYankees
|-125
|atWhiteSox
|+105
|atTexas
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|LAAngels
|-164
|atOakland
|+138
Interleague
|Houston
|-207
|atWashington
|+178
|atNYMets
|-135
|Seattle
|+115
|atColorado
|-162
|KansasCity
|+136
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|atBoston
|5
|(206½)
|Milwaukee
|atPhoenix
|6½
|(205)
|Dallas
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atNYRangers
|-142
|Pittsburgh
|+118
|atCalgary
|-215
|Dallas
|+176
