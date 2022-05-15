The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Sunday, May 15, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atAtlanta -117 SanDiego -103
atPittsburgh -127 Cincinnati +108
Milwaukee -160 atMiami +140
atLADodgers -196 Philadelphia +164
atArizona -162 ChicagoCubs +136
SanFrancisco -137 atSt.Louis +118

AmericanLeague

atDetroit -130 Baltimore +110
atTampaBay OFF Toronto OFF
atMinnesota -147 Cleveland +128
N.YYankees -125 atWhiteSox +105
atTexas OFF Boston OFF
LAAngels -164 atOakland +138

Interleague

Houston -207 atWashington +178
atNYMets -135 Seattle +115
atColorado -162 KansasCity +136

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
atBoston 5 (206½) Milwaukee
atPhoenix (205) Dallas

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atNYRangers -142 Pittsburgh +118
atCalgary -215 Dallas +176

