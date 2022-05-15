Sunday, May 15, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|CFMontréal
|6
|3
|2
|20
|22
|19
|OrlandoCity
|6
|4
|2
|20
|14
|15
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|5
|20
|16
|9
|Cincinnati
|6
|5
|1
|19
|16
|18
|NewYork
|5
|2
|4
|19
|17
|9
|N.Y.CityFC
|5
|3
|2
|17
|21
|10
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|2
|14
|15
|14
|CharlotteFC
|4
|7
|1
|13
|10
|15
|Columbus
|3
|4
|4
|13
|15
|13
|D.C.United
|4
|5
|0
|12
|12
|13
|NewEngland
|3
|5
|2
|11
|16
|18
|TorontoFC
|3
|7
|2
|11
|16
|23
|InterMiamiCF
|3
|6
|1
|10
|9
|19
|Chicago
|2
|5
|4
|10
|8
|13
WESTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|LosAngelesFC
|7
|2
|2
|23
|23
|12
|AustinFC
|6
|2
|2
|20
|22
|9
|LAGalaxy
|6
|3
|1
|19
|11
|7
|FCDallas
|5
|1
|4
|19
|16
|7
|RealSaltLake
|4
|3
|4
|16
|10
|15
|Colorado
|4
|4
|3
|15
|13
|12
|Nashville
|4
|3
|3
|15
|11
|10
|Minn.United
|4
|4
|2
|14
|11
|9
|Houston
|3
|4
|3
|12
|12
|13
|Portland
|2
|3
|6
|12
|11
|16
|SanJose
|2
|5
|4
|10
|19
|26
|SportingK.C.
|2
|6
|3
|9
|8
|16
|Vancouver
|2
|6
|2
|8
|10
|20
|Seattle
|2
|5
|1
|7
|9
|13
NOTE:Threepointsforvictory,onefortie
May14
OrlandoCity1,TorontoFC0
Colorado2,LosAngelesFC0
CFMontréal2,CharlotteFC0
NewYorkCityFC2,Columbus0
SanJose3,Vancouver3
NewYork1,Philadelphia,1
Cincinnati2,Chicago1
D.C.UnitedatMiami,late
NashvilleatHouston,late
AustinFCatRealSaltLake,late
SportingKansasCityatPortland,late
FCDallasatLAGalaxy,late
Today
NewEnglandatAtlanta,1:30p.m.
MinnesotaatSeattle,4p.m.
