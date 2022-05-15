The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, May 15, 2022 1:00 am

SOCCER

MLS

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
CFMontréal 6 3 2 20 22 19
OrlandoCity 6 4 2 20 14 15
Philadelphia 5 1 5 20 16 9
Cincinnati 6 5 1 19 16 18
NewYork 5 2 4 19 17 9
N.Y.CityFC 5 3 2 17 21 10
Atlanta 4 4 2 14 15 14
CharlotteFC 4 7 1 13 10 15
Columbus 3 4 4 13 15 13
D.C.United 4 5 0 12 12 13
NewEngland 3 5 2 11 16 18
TorontoFC 3 7 2 11 16 23
InterMiamiCF 3 6 1 10 9 19
Chicago 2 5 4 10 8 13

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
LosAngelesFC 7 2 2 23 23 12
AustinFC 6 2 2 20 22 9
LAGalaxy 6 3 1 19 11 7
FCDallas 5 1 4 19 16 7
RealSaltLake 4 3 4 16 10 15
Colorado 4 4 3 15 13 12
Nashville 4 3 3 15 11 10
Minn.United 4 4 2 14 11 9
Houston 3 4 3 12 12 13
Portland 2 3 6 12 11 16
SanJose 2 5 4 10 19 26
SportingK.C. 2 6 3 9 8 16
Vancouver 2 6 2 8 10 20
Seattle 2 5 1 7 9 13

NOTE:Threepointsforvictory,onefortie

May14

OrlandoCity1,TorontoFC0

Colorado2,LosAngelesFC0

CFMontréal2,CharlotteFC0

NewYorkCityFC2,Columbus0

SanJose3,Vancouver3

NewYork1,Philadelphia,1

Cincinnati2,Chicago1

D.C.UnitedatMiami,late

NashvilleatHouston,late

AustinFCatRealSaltLake,late

SportingKansasCityatPortland,late

FCDallasatLAGalaxy,late

Today

NewEnglandatAtlanta,1:30p.m.

MinnesotaatSeattle,4p.m.

