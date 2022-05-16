Monday, May 16, 2022 1:00 am
AUTO RACING
CupSeries
ADVENTHEALTH400
AtKansasCity,Kan.
Laplength:1.50miles
(Startpositioninparentheses)
1.(5)KurtBusch,Toyota,267laps,50pts.
2.(3)KyleLarson,Chevrolet,267,40.
3.(6)KyleBusch,Toyota,267,53.
4.(18)DennyHamlin,Toyota,267,36.
5.(1)ChristopherBell,Toyota,267,32.
6.(9)MartinTruexJr,Toyota,267,36.
7.(11)RossChastain,Chevrolet,267,43.
8.(36)RickyStnhouseJr,Chevy,267,29.
9.(8)AlexBowman,Chevrolet,267,29.
10.(24)BubbaWallace,Toyota,267,32.
11.(4)AustinCindric,Ford,267,33.
12.(10)RyanBlaney,Ford,267,35.
13.(21)AustinDillon,Chevrolet,267,24.
14.(30)BradKeselowski,Ford,267,23.
15.(23)KevinHarvick,Ford,267,22.
16.(13)WilliamByron,Chevy,267,27.
17.(34)JoeyLogano,Ford,267,22.
18.(28)NoahGragson,Chevrolet,267,0.
19.(20)CoreyLajoie,Chevrolet,267,18.
20.(17)TyDillon,Chevrolet,267,17.
21.(26)HarrisonBurton,Ford,267,16.
22.(16)ColeCuster,Ford,267,15.
23.(25)MichaelMcDowll,Ford,267,14.
24.(12)ChaseBriscoe,Ford,266,13.
25.(31)ToddGilliland,Ford,266,12.
26.(7)AricAlmirola,Ford,266,11.
27.(35)ChrisBuescher,Ford,265,10.
28.(33)JoshBilicki,Chevrolet,265,0.
29.(14)ChaseElliott,Chevrolet,264,22.
30.(2)TylerReddick,Chevrolet,263,14.
31.(27)JJYeley,Ford,263,0.
32.(22)ErikJones,Chevrolet,261,8.
33.(19)DanielSuárez,Chevrolet,256,4.
34.(29)CodyWare,Ford,255,3.
35.(15)J.Haley,Chevy,electrical,64,2.
36.(32)BJMcLeod,Ford,garage,32,1.
RaceStatistics
Avg.SpeedofWinner:124.474mph.
TimeofRace:3hrs,13min,3secs.
MarginofVictory:1.413seconds.
CautionFlags:8for47laps.
LeadChanges:18among10drivers.
LapLeaders:C.Bell0-9;T.Reddick10-33;K.Larson34-36;C.Bell37-64;R.Stenhouse65-67;Ky.Busch68-82;C.Elliott83;R.Chastain84-87;W.Byron88-112;Ku.Busch113-124;C.Elliott125-133;Ku.Busch134-136;R.Blaney137;Ku.Busch138-201;K.Larson202-203;Ku.Busch204-231;Ky.Busch232-234;K.Larson235-258;Ku.Busch259-267
LeadersSummary(Driver,TimesLed,LapsLed):Ku.Busch,5timesfor116laps;C.Bell,2timesfor37laps;K.Larson,3timesfor29laps;W.Byron,1timefor25laps;T.Reddick,1timefor24laps;Ky.Busch,2timesfor18laps;C.Elliott,2timesfor10laps;R.Chastain,1timefor4laps;R.Stenhouse,1timefor3laps;R.Blaney,1timefor1lap.
Wins:W.Byron,2;R.Chastain,2;C.Elliott,1;J.Logano,1;Ky.Busch,1;A.Bowman,1;K.Larson,1;C.Briscoe,1;A.Cindric,1;D.Hamlin,1.
Top16inPoints:1.C.Elliott,453;2.W.Byron,388;3.R.Blaney,388;4.J.Logano,374;5.R.Chastain,364;6.Ky.Busch,364;7.M.Truex,364;8.A.Bowman,357;9.K.Larson,336;10.C.Bell,327;11.K.Harvick,313;12.A.Almirola,311;13.C.Briscoe,287;14.A.Dillon,287;15.T.Reddick,286;16.E.Jones,282.
NHRA
VIRGINIANATIONALS
AtDinwiddie,Va.
FinalFinishOrder
TopFuel
1.BrittanyForce;2.SteveTorrence;3.AustinProck;4.MikeSalinas;5.ShawnLangdon;6.TonySchumacher;7.DougKalitta;8.JoshHart;9.ScottPalmer;10.AntronBrown;11.LeahPruett;12.JustinAshley;13.ClayMillican;14.LexJoon;15.DougFoley.
FunnyCar
1.RobertHight;2.MattHagan;3.BobTascaIII;4.JohnForce;5.ChadGreen;6.BlakeAlexander;7.RonCapps;8.CruzPedregon;9.TimWilkerson;10.AlexisDeJoria;11.J.R.Todd;12.DaleCreasyJr.;13.MikeMcIntire;14.PhilBurkart;15.JimCampbell.
ProStockMotorcycle
1.MattSmith;2.SteveJohnson;3.EddieKrawiec;4.MarcIngwersen;5.AngelleSampey;6.JimUnderdahl;7.KarenStoffer;8.AngieSmith;9.RyanOehler;10.RonTornow;11.ChrisBostick;12.JoeyGladstone;13.LanceBonham;14.JiannaEvaristo;15.KellyClontz.
FinalResults
TopFuel
BrittanyForce,3.770seconds,334.07mphdef.SteveTorrence,3.781seconds,326.24mph.
FunnyCar
RobertHight,ChevyCamaro,3.907,328.86def.MattHagan,DodgeCharger,3.948,327.59.
ProStockMotorcycle
MattSmith,Suzuki,6.842,198.35def.SteveJohnson,Suzuki,6.786,198.06.
Round-by-RoundResults
TopFuel
FirstRound
TonySchumacher,3.792,319.52def.JustinAshley,8.368,76.72;MikeSalinas,5.384,259.66def.AntronBrown,5.833,143.66;BrittanyForce,9.811,72.37wasunopposed;AustinProck,3.727,333.16def.LexJoon,20.760,nospeed;SteveTorrence,3.772,323.58def.ScottPalmer,3.926,293.15;JoshHart,3.801,326.87def.ClayMillican,9.786,80.10;DougKalitta,5.995,234.33def.LeahPruett,7.253,129.35;ShawnLangdon,3.769,328.38def.DougFoley,Broke;
Quarterfinals
Salinas,6.686,204.39def.Hart,8.512,87.59;Torrence,4.402,234.98def.Schumacher,5.309,253.56;Prock,3.837,313.88def.Kalitta,5.946,143.05;Force,3.788,328.94def.Langdon,4.512,203.22;
Semifinals
Torrence,3.803,325.61def.Prock,4.932,155.85;Force,3.770,332.26def.Salinas,9.494,84.36;
Final
Force,3.770,334.07def.Torrence,3.781,326.24.
FunnyCar
FirstRound
BlakeAlexander,FordMustang,4.269,230.02def.JimCampbell,DodgeCharger,Foul-Centerline;BobTascaIII,Mustang,3.948,331.45def.AlexisDeJoria,ToyotaSupra,Foul-RedLight;MattHagan,Charger,3.964,328.38wasunopposed;RonCapps,Supra,5.481,151.43def.MikeMcIntire,ToyotaCamry,8.027,97.91;CruzPedregon,Charger,4.038,317.57def.PhilBurkart,ChevyMonteCarlo,11.252,72.81;JohnForce,ChevyCamaro,3.922,329.67def.J.R.Todd,Supra,3.994,325.85;RobertHight,Camaro,3.919,329.83def.TimWilkerson,Mustang,3.942,325.92;ChadGreen,Mustang,4.133,307.30def.DaleCreasyJr.,Charger,6.296,109.89;
Quarterfinals
TascaIII,3.949,327.66def.Alexander,9.462,87.41;Force,3.992,329.91def.Pedregon,10.719,75.87;Hight,3.935,325.30def.Capps,9.626,79.84;Hagan,3.965,322.65def.Green,4.021,317.05;
Semifinals
Hagan,3.955,327.03def.Force,Foul-RedLight;Hight,3.906,324.20def.TascaIII,4.015,328.06;
Final
Hight,3.907,328.86def.Hagan,3.948,327.59.
PointStandings
TopFuel
1.BrittanyForce,605;2.SteveTorrence,524;3.MikeSalinas,521;4.JustinAshley,468;5.AustinProck,367;6.ClayMillican,365;7.JoshHart,345;8.DougKalitta,316;9.TonySchumacher,295;10.ShawnLangdon,269.
FunnyCar
1.MattHagan,673;2.RobertHight,658;3.RonCapps,561;4.JohnForce,447;5.CruzPedregon,395;6.BobTascaIII,354;7.J.R.Todd,331;8.ChadGreen,321;9.AlexisDeJoria,310;10.TimWilkerson,277.
ProStockMotorcycle
1.SteveJohnson,393;2.KarenStoffer,343;3.EddieKrawiec,279;4.MattSmith,272;5.AngieSmith,245;6.JoeyGladstone,229;7.AngelleSampey,209;8.JimUnderdahl,194;9.MarcIngwersen,186;10.JerrySavoie,158.
