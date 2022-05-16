The Journal Gazette
 
AUTO RACING

CupSeries

ADVENTHEALTH400

AtKansasCity,Kan.

Laplength:1.50miles

(Startpositioninparentheses)

1.(5)KurtBusch,Toyota,267laps,50pts.

2.(3)KyleLarson,Chevrolet,267,40.

3.(6)KyleBusch,Toyota,267,53.

4.(18)DennyHamlin,Toyota,267,36.

5.(1)ChristopherBell,Toyota,267,32.

6.(9)MartinTruexJr,Toyota,267,36.

7.(11)RossChastain,Chevrolet,267,43.

8.(36)RickyStnhouseJr,Chevy,267,29.

9.(8)AlexBowman,Chevrolet,267,29.

10.(24)BubbaWallace,Toyota,267,32.

11.(4)AustinCindric,Ford,267,33.

12.(10)RyanBlaney,Ford,267,35.

13.(21)AustinDillon,Chevrolet,267,24.

14.(30)BradKeselowski,Ford,267,23.

15.(23)KevinHarvick,Ford,267,22.

16.(13)WilliamByron,Chevy,267,27.

17.(34)JoeyLogano,Ford,267,22.

18.(28)NoahGragson,Chevrolet,267,0.

19.(20)CoreyLajoie,Chevrolet,267,18.

20.(17)TyDillon,Chevrolet,267,17.

21.(26)HarrisonBurton,Ford,267,16.

22.(16)ColeCuster,Ford,267,15.

23.(25)MichaelMcDowll,Ford,267,14.

24.(12)ChaseBriscoe,Ford,266,13.

25.(31)ToddGilliland,Ford,266,12.

26.(7)AricAlmirola,Ford,266,11.

27.(35)ChrisBuescher,Ford,265,10.

28.(33)JoshBilicki,Chevrolet,265,0.

29.(14)ChaseElliott,Chevrolet,264,22.

30.(2)TylerReddick,Chevrolet,263,14.

31.(27)JJYeley,Ford,263,0.

32.(22)ErikJones,Chevrolet,261,8.

33.(19)DanielSuárez,Chevrolet,256,4.

34.(29)CodyWare,Ford,255,3.

35.(15)J.Haley,Chevy,electrical,64,2.

36.(32)BJMcLeod,Ford,garage,32,1.

RaceStatistics

Avg.SpeedofWinner:124.474mph.

TimeofRace:3hrs,13min,3secs.

MarginofVictory:1.413seconds.

CautionFlags:8for47laps.

LeadChanges:18among10drivers.

LapLeaders:C.Bell0-9;T.Reddick10-33;K.Larson34-36;C.Bell37-64;R.Stenhouse65-67;Ky.Busch68-82;C.Elliott83;R.Chastain84-87;W.Byron88-112;Ku.Busch113-124;C.Elliott125-133;Ku.Busch134-136;R.Blaney137;Ku.Busch138-201;K.Larson202-203;Ku.Busch204-231;Ky.Busch232-234;K.Larson235-258;Ku.Busch259-267

LeadersSummary(Driver,TimesLed,LapsLed):Ku.Busch,5timesfor116laps;C.Bell,2timesfor37laps;K.Larson,3timesfor29laps;W.Byron,1timefor25laps;T.Reddick,1timefor24laps;Ky.Busch,2timesfor18laps;C.Elliott,2timesfor10laps;R.Chastain,1timefor4laps;R.Stenhouse,1timefor3laps;R.Blaney,1timefor1lap.

Wins:W.Byron,2;R.Chastain,2;C.Elliott,1;J.Logano,1;Ky.Busch,1;A.Bowman,1;K.Larson,1;C.Briscoe,1;A.Cindric,1;D.Hamlin,1.

Top16inPoints:1.C.Elliott,453;2.W.Byron,388;3.R.Blaney,388;4.J.Logano,374;5.R.Chastain,364;6.Ky.Busch,364;7.M.Truex,364;8.A.Bowman,357;9.K.Larson,336;10.C.Bell,327;11.K.Harvick,313;12.A.Almirola,311;13.C.Briscoe,287;14.A.Dillon,287;15.T.Reddick,286;16.E.Jones,282.

NHRA

VIRGINIANATIONALS

AtDinwiddie,Va.

FinalFinishOrder

TopFuel

1.BrittanyForce;2.SteveTorrence;3.AustinProck;4.MikeSalinas;5.ShawnLangdon;6.TonySchumacher;7.DougKalitta;8.JoshHart;9.ScottPalmer;10.AntronBrown;11.LeahPruett;12.JustinAshley;13.ClayMillican;14.LexJoon;15.DougFoley.

FunnyCar

1.RobertHight;2.MattHagan;3.BobTascaIII;4.JohnForce;5.ChadGreen;6.BlakeAlexander;7.RonCapps;8.CruzPedregon;9.TimWilkerson;10.AlexisDeJoria;11.J.R.Todd;12.DaleCreasyJr.;13.MikeMcIntire;14.PhilBurkart;15.JimCampbell.

ProStockMotorcycle

1.MattSmith;2.SteveJohnson;3.EddieKrawiec;4.MarcIngwersen;5.AngelleSampey;6.JimUnderdahl;7.KarenStoffer;8.AngieSmith;9.RyanOehler;10.RonTornow;11.ChrisBostick;12.JoeyGladstone;13.LanceBonham;14.JiannaEvaristo;15.KellyClontz.

FinalResults

TopFuel

BrittanyForce,3.770seconds,334.07mphdef.SteveTorrence,3.781seconds,326.24mph.

FunnyCar

RobertHight,ChevyCamaro,3.907,328.86def.MattHagan,DodgeCharger,3.948,327.59.

ProStockMotorcycle

MattSmith,Suzuki,6.842,198.35def.SteveJohnson,Suzuki,6.786,198.06.

Round-by-RoundResults

TopFuel

FirstRound

TonySchumacher,3.792,319.52def.JustinAshley,8.368,76.72;MikeSalinas,5.384,259.66def.AntronBrown,5.833,143.66;BrittanyForce,9.811,72.37wasunopposed;AustinProck,3.727,333.16def.LexJoon,20.760,nospeed;SteveTorrence,3.772,323.58def.ScottPalmer,3.926,293.15;JoshHart,3.801,326.87def.ClayMillican,9.786,80.10;DougKalitta,5.995,234.33def.LeahPruett,7.253,129.35;ShawnLangdon,3.769,328.38def.DougFoley,Broke;

Quarterfinals

Salinas,6.686,204.39def.Hart,8.512,87.59;Torrence,4.402,234.98def.Schumacher,5.309,253.56;Prock,3.837,313.88def.Kalitta,5.946,143.05;Force,3.788,328.94def.Langdon,4.512,203.22;

Semifinals

Torrence,3.803,325.61def.Prock,4.932,155.85;Force,3.770,332.26def.Salinas,9.494,84.36;

Final

Force,3.770,334.07def.Torrence,3.781,326.24.

FunnyCar

FirstRound

BlakeAlexander,FordMustang,4.269,230.02def.JimCampbell,DodgeCharger,Foul-Centerline;BobTascaIII,Mustang,3.948,331.45def.AlexisDeJoria,ToyotaSupra,Foul-RedLight;MattHagan,Charger,3.964,328.38wasunopposed;RonCapps,Supra,5.481,151.43def.MikeMcIntire,ToyotaCamry,8.027,97.91;CruzPedregon,Charger,4.038,317.57def.PhilBurkart,ChevyMonteCarlo,11.252,72.81;JohnForce,ChevyCamaro,3.922,329.67def.J.R.Todd,Supra,3.994,325.85;RobertHight,Camaro,3.919,329.83def.TimWilkerson,Mustang,3.942,325.92;ChadGreen,Mustang,4.133,307.30def.DaleCreasyJr.,Charger,6.296,109.89;

Quarterfinals

TascaIII,3.949,327.66def.Alexander,9.462,87.41;Force,3.992,329.91def.Pedregon,10.719,75.87;Hight,3.935,325.30def.Capps,9.626,79.84;Hagan,3.965,322.65def.Green,4.021,317.05;

Semifinals

Hagan,3.955,327.03def.Force,Foul-RedLight;Hight,3.906,324.20def.TascaIII,4.015,328.06;

Final

Hight,3.907,328.86def.Hagan,3.948,327.59.

PointStandings

TopFuel

1.BrittanyForce,605;2.SteveTorrence,524;3.MikeSalinas,521;4.JustinAshley,468;5.AustinProck,367;6.ClayMillican,365;7.JoshHart,345;8.DougKalitta,316;9.TonySchumacher,295;10.ShawnLangdon,269.

FunnyCar

1.MattHagan,673;2.RobertHight,658;3.RonCapps,561;4.JohnForce,447;5.CruzPedregon,395;6.BobTascaIII,354;7.J.R.Todd,331;8.ChadGreen,321;9.AlexisDeJoria,310;10.TimWilkerson,277.

ProStockMotorcycle

1.SteveJohnson,393;2.KarenStoffer,343;3.EddieKrawiec,279;4.MattSmith,272;5.AngieSmith,245;6.JoeyGladstone,229;7.AngelleSampey,209;8.JimUnderdahl,194;9.MarcIngwersen,186;10.JerrySavoie,158.

