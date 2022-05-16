The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, May 16, 2022 1:00 am

HOCKEY

NHL

PLAYOFFS

FIRSTROUND

(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)

EASTERNCONFERENCE

Carolina4,Boston3

May2:Carolina5,Boston1

May4:Carolina5,Boston2

May6:Boston4,Carolina2

May8:Boston5,Carolina2

May10:Carolina5,Boston1

May12:Boston5,Carolina2

May14:Carolina3,Boston2

N.Y.Rangers4,Pittsburgh3

May3:Pittsburgh4,N.Y.Rangers3,3OT

May5:N.Y.Rangers5,Pittsburgh2

May7:Pittsburgh7,N.Y.Rangers4

May9:Pittsburgh7,N.Y.Rangers2

May11:N.Y.Rangers5,Pittsburgh3

May13:N.Y.Rangers5,Pittsburgh3

May15:N.Y.Rangers4,Pittsburgh3,OT

TampaBay4,Toronto3

May2:Toronto5,TampaBay0

May4:TampaBay5,Toronto3

May6:Toronto5,TampaBay2

May8:TampaBay7,Toronto3

May10:Toronto4,TampaBay3

May12:TampaBay4,Toronto3,OT

May14:TampaBay2,Toronto1

Florida4,Washington2

May3:Washington4,Florida2

May5:Florida5,Washington1

May7:Washington6,Florida1

May9:Florida3,Washington2,OT

May11:Florida5,Washington3

May13:Florida4,Washington3,OT

WESTERNCONFERENCE

Calgary3,Dallas3

May3:Calgary1,Dallas0

May5:Dallas2,Calgary0

May7:Dallas4,Calgary2

May9:Calgary4,Dallas1

May11:Calgary3,Dallas1

May13:Dallas4,Calgary2

May15:DallasatCalgary,late

Edmonton4,LosAngeles3

May2:LosAngeles4,Edmonton3

May4:Edmonton6,LosAngeles0

May6:Edmonton8,LosAngeles2

May8:LosAngeles4,Edmonton0

May10:LosAngeles5,Edmonton4,OT

May12:Edmonton4,LosAngeles2

May14:Edmonton2,LosAngeles0

Colorado4,Nashville0

May3:Colorado7,Nashville2

May5:Colorado2,Nashville1,OT

May7:Colorado7,Nashville3

May9Colorado5,Nashville3

St.Louis4,Minnesota2

May2:St.Louis4,Minnesota0

May4:Minnesota6,St.Louis2

May6:Minnesota5,St.Louis1

May8:St.Louis5,Minnesota2

May10:St.Louis5,Minnesota2

May12:St.Louis5,Minnesota1

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISIONFINALS

(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)

SOUTHDIVISION

Florida4,Jacksonville0

May6:Florida2,Jacksonville0

May7:Florida5,Jacksonville3

May10:Florida2,Jacksonville0

May11:Florida1,Jacksonville0,OT

NORTHDIVISION

Reading3,Newfoundland3

May7:Reading7,Newfoundland3

May8:Newfoundland4,Reading1

May10:Reading3,Newfoundland1

May11:Reading6,Newfoundland5

May12:Newfndland5,Reading1

May14:Newfoundland4,Reading2

Today:NewfndlandatReading,7p.m.

CENTRALDIVISION

Toledo4,Wheeling0

May6:Toledo5,Wheeling1

May7:Toledo5,Wheeling2

May10:Toledo5,Wheeling4

May12:Toledo3,Wheeling1

MOUNTAINDIVISION

Utah3,RapidCity2

May6:Utah5,RapidCity1

May7:Utah5,RapidCity4

May9:Utah6,RapidCity2

May10:RapidCity6,Utah5,OT

May11:RapidCity3,Utah0

Today:RapidCityatUtah,9p.m.

x-Tue.:RapidCityatUtah,9p.m.

