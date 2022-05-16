Monday, May 16, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
Baseball
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atMiami
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|atNYMets
|OFF
|St.Louis
|OFF
|atCubs
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|atMilwaukee
|-131
|Atlanta
|+111
|SanFrancisco
|-150
|atColorado
|+129
|atLADodgers
|-229
|Arizona
|+190
AmericanLeague
|atTampaBay
|-200
|Detroit
|+168
|N.YYankees
|-220
|atBaltimore
|+184
|atToronto
|-164
|Seattle
|+138
|atBoston
|-122
|Houston
|+103
|LAAngels
|-142
|atTexas
|+123
|atKansasCity
|OFF
|WhiteSox
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-135
|atOakland
|+115
