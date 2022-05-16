The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, May 16, 2022

ODDS

FanDuelLine

Baseball

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atMiami OFF Washington OFF
atNYMets OFF St.Louis OFF
atCubs OFF Pittsburgh OFF
atMilwaukee -131 Atlanta +111
SanFrancisco -150 atColorado +129
atLADodgers -229 Arizona +190

AmericanLeague

atTampaBay -200 Detroit +168
N.YYankees -220 atBaltimore +184
atToronto -164 Seattle +138
atBoston -122 Houston +103
LAAngels -142 atTexas +123
atKansasCity OFF WhiteSox OFF
Minnesota -135 atOakland +115

