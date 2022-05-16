Monday, May 16, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|CFMontréal
|6
|3
|2
|20
|22
|19
|OrlandoCity
|6
|4
|2
|20
|14
|15
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|5
|20
|16
|9
|Cincinnati
|6
|5
|1
|19
|16
|18
|NewYork
|5
|2
|4
|19
|17
|9
|N.Y.CityFC
|5
|3
|2
|17
|21
|10
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|3
|15
|17
|16
|D.C.United
|4
|5
|1
|13
|14
|15
|CharlotteFC
|4
|7
|1
|13
|10
|15
|Columbus
|3
|4
|4
|13
|15
|13
|NewEngland
|3
|5
|3
|12
|18
|20
|TorontoFC
|3
|7
|2
|11
|16
|23
|InterMiamiCF
|3
|6
|2
|11
|11
|21
|Chicago
|2
|5
|4
|10
|8
|13
WESTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|LosAngelesFC
|7
|2
|2
|23
|23
|12
|FCDallas
|6
|1
|4
|22
|19
|8
|AustinFC
|6
|3
|2
|20
|23
|11
|LAGalaxy
|6
|4
|1
|19
|12
|10
|RealSaltLake
|5
|3
|4
|19
|12
|16
|Houston
|4
|4
|3
|15
|14
|13
|Colorado
|4
|4
|3
|15
|13
|12
|Nashville
|4
|4
|3
|15
|11
|12
|Portland
|3
|3
|6
|15
|18
|18
|Minn.United
|4
|5
|2
|14
|12
|12
|Seattle
|3
|5
|1
|10
|12
|14
|SanJose
|2
|5
|4
|10
|19
|26
|SportingK.C.
|2
|7
|3
|9
|10
|23
|Vancouver
|2
|6
|2
|8
|10
|20
NOTE:Threepointsforvictory,onefortie
May14
OrlandoCity1,TorontoFC0
Colorado2,LosAngelesFC0
CFMontréal2,CharlotteFC0
NewYorkCityFC2,Columbus0
SanJose3,Vancouver3
NewYork1,Philadelphia,1
Cincinnati2,Chicago1
D.C.United2,Miami2
Houston2,Nashville0
RealSaltLake2,AustinFC1
Portland7,SportingKansasCity2
FCDallas3,LAGalaxy1
May15
NewEngland2,Atlanta2
Seattle3,Minnesota1
Wednesday
N.Y.CityFCatD.C.United,7:30p.m.
ChicagoatNewYork,7:30p.m.
MiamiatPhiladelphia,7:30p.m.
LAGalaxyatMinnesota,8p.m.
SeattleatHouston,8:30p.m.
ColoradoatSportingK.C.,8:30p.m.
CFMontréalatNashville,8:30p.m.
FCDallasatVancouver,10p.m.
AustinFCatLosAngelesFC,10:30p.m.
PortlandatSanJose,10:30p.m.
Saturday
LosAngelesFCatColumbus,3:30p.m.
TorontoFCatD.C.United,4p.m.
NewEnglandatCincinnati,6p.m.
AtlantaatNashville,7:30p.m.
Sunday
RealSaltLakeatCFMontréal,4p.m.
VancouveratCharlotteFC,5p.m.
ChicagoatNewYorkCityFC,5p.m.
NewYorkatMiami,6p.m.
MinnesotaatFCDallas,7p.m.
SportingK.C.atSanJose,7:30p.m.
OrlandoCityatAustinFC,8p.m.
SeattleatColorado,8p.m.
HoustonatLAGalaxy,8p.m.
PhiladelphiaatPortland,10p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story