The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, May 16, 2022 1:00 am

SOCCER

MLS

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
CFMontréal 6 3 2 20 22 19
OrlandoCity 6 4 2 20 14 15
Philadelphia 5 1 5 20 16 9
Cincinnati 6 5 1 19 16 18
NewYork 5 2 4 19 17 9
N.Y.CityFC 5 3 2 17 21 10
Atlanta 4 4 3 15 17 16
D.C.United 4 5 1 13 14 15
CharlotteFC 4 7 1 13 10 15
Columbus 3 4 4 13 15 13
NewEngland 3 5 3 12 18 20
TorontoFC 3 7 2 11 16 23
InterMiamiCF 3 6 2 11 11 21
Chicago 2 5 4 10 8 13

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
LosAngelesFC 7 2 2 23 23 12
FCDallas 6 1 4 22 19 8
AustinFC 6 3 2 20 23 11
LAGalaxy 6 4 1 19 12 10
RealSaltLake 5 3 4 19 12 16
Houston 4 4 3 15 14 13
Colorado 4 4 3 15 13 12
Nashville 4 4 3 15 11 12
Portland 3 3 6 15 18 18
Minn.United 4 5 2 14 12 12
Seattle 3 5 1 10 12 14
SanJose 2 5 4 10 19 26
SportingK.C. 2 7 3 9 10 23
Vancouver 2 6 2 8 10 20

NOTE:Threepointsforvictory,onefortie

May14

OrlandoCity1,TorontoFC0

Colorado2,LosAngelesFC0

CFMontréal2,CharlotteFC0

NewYorkCityFC2,Columbus0

SanJose3,Vancouver3

NewYork1,Philadelphia,1

Cincinnati2,Chicago1

D.C.United2,Miami2

Houston2,Nashville0

RealSaltLake2,AustinFC1

Portland7,SportingKansasCity2

FCDallas3,LAGalaxy1

May15

NewEngland2,Atlanta2

Seattle3,Minnesota1

Wednesday

N.Y.CityFCatD.C.United,7:30p.m.

ChicagoatNewYork,7:30p.m.

MiamiatPhiladelphia,7:30p.m.

LAGalaxyatMinnesota,8p.m.

SeattleatHouston,8:30p.m.

ColoradoatSportingK.C.,8:30p.m.

CFMontréalatNashville,8:30p.m.

FCDallasatVancouver,10p.m.

AustinFCatLosAngelesFC,10:30p.m.

PortlandatSanJose,10:30p.m.

Saturday

LosAngelesFCatColumbus,3:30p.m.

TorontoFCatD.C.United,4p.m.

NewEnglandatCincinnati,6p.m.

AtlantaatNashville,7:30p.m.

Sunday

RealSaltLakeatCFMontréal,4p.m.

VancouveratCharlotteFC,5p.m.

ChicagoatNewYorkCityFC,5p.m.

NewYorkatMiami,6p.m.

MinnesotaatFCDallas,7p.m.

SportingK.C.atSanJose,7:30p.m.

OrlandoCityatAustinFC,8p.m.

SeattleatColorado,8p.m.

HoustonatLAGalaxy,8p.m.

PhiladelphiaatPortland,10p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  