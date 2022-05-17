The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022 1:00 am

LOCAL

Golf

MEN

MCMILLENPARKSENIORLEAGUE

LowGross:RonNelson76,MikeStebbins78,RichWilliams80,BobComfer81,DexterHoyer81,MikeHuenser83,JimRoyse83,BernieKaufman84,JimCarteaux85,TomRichard85,DonSkiles85.

LowNet:RogerWeist60,DennyGrill62,MikeCarteaux63,DaveHiatt64,PeteJoseph64,DonNottingham65,BobKaiser65,DickParis65,JimCox67,GeraldLane67,RichPlotner69,AlDanowski70,JohnDreyer70,RayOliver70.

SHOAFFPARKSENIORLEAGUE

LowGross:ErickHenry63,KenOstermeyer65,EarlZingerman70,JerryPace73,KenMiller73,BenLibich74,DaveEgbert74,PaulWhite75,WayneJohnson78,TomCarpenter78.

LowNet:GaryBarton45,JessieRios50,BobBoner52,BobNicolai53,WaltTruesdale56,NormMoravec57,JohnPagliano58,DennySchuler59,AllanWoodmansee59,MichaelFrantom59.

