Tuesday, May 17, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atLADodgers -240 Arizona +198
atNYMets -125 St.Louis +105
atMiami OFF Washington OFF
atPhiladelphia OFF SanDiego OFF
atMilwaukee OFF Atlanta OFF
atCubs OFF Pittsburgh OFF
SanFrancisco -147 atColorado +128
atLADodgers OFF Arizona OFF

AmericanLeague

WhiteSox OFF atKansasCity OFF
atTampaBay -235 Detroit +194
NYYankees -202 atBaltimore +173
atToronto -140 Seattle +120
Houston -112 atBoston -107
LAAngels -130 atTexas +110
atOakland OFF Minnesota OFF

Interleague

atCleveland -154 Cincinnati +130

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
atMiami (204) Boston

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atFlorida -156 TampaBay +130
atColorado -220 St.Louis +180

