Tuesday, May 17, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atLADodgers
|-240
|Arizona
|+198
|atNYMets
|-125
|St.Louis
|+105
|atMiami
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|atNYMets
|-125
|St.Louis
|+105
|atPhiladelphia
|OFF
|SanDiego
|OFF
|atMilwaukee
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|atCubs
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|SanFrancisco
|-147
|atColorado
|+128
|atLADodgers
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
AmericanLeague
|WhiteSox
|OFF
|atKansasCity
|OFF
|atTampaBay
|-235
|Detroit
|+194
|NYYankees
|-202
|atBaltimore
|+173
|atToronto
|-140
|Seattle
|+120
|WhiteSox
|OFF
|atKansasCity
|OFF
|Houston
|-112
|atBoston
|-107
|LAAngels
|-130
|atTexas
|+110
|atOakland
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
Interleague
|atCleveland
|-154
|Cincinnati
|+130
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|atMiami
|1½
|(204)
|Boston
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atFlorida
|-156
|TampaBay
|+130
|atColorado
|-220
|St.Louis
|+180
