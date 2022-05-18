Wednesday, May 18, 2022 1:00 am
GOLF
PGA
CHAMPIONSHIP
TEETIMES
AtSouthernHillsCountryClub
AtTulsa,Okla.
Purse:TBA
Yardage:7,556;Par:70
Thursday-Friday
Firsthole-10thhole
8a.m.-1:25p.m.—JohnDaly,UnitedStates;ShaunMicheel,UnitedStates;Y.E.Yang,SouthKorea.
8:11a.m.-1:36p.m.—TakumiKanaya,Japan;MatthewBorchert,UnitedStates;TroyMerritt,UnitedStates.
8:22a.m.-1:47p.m.—DeanBurmester,SouthAfrica;KyleMendoza,UnitedStates;ChrisKirk,UnitedStates.
8:33a.m.-1:58p.m.—NicIshee,UnitedStates;MitoPereira,Chile;SamHorsfield,England.
8:44a.m.-2:09p.m.—KevinStreelman,UnitedStates;ShaunNorris,SouthAfrica;CarlosOrtiz,Mexico.
8:55a.m.-2:20p.m.—MattKuchar,UnitedStates;CamDavis,Australia;RikuyaHoshino,Japan
9:06a.m-2:31p.m.—StewartCink,UnitedStates;JasonDufner,UnitedStates;PadraigHarrington,Ireland.
9:17a.m.-2:42p.m.—KramerHickok,UnitedStates;AbrahamAncer,Mexico;ThomasPieters,Belgium.
9:28a.m.-2:53p.m.—RichardBland,England;MattJones,Australia;GarrickHiggo,SouthAfrica.
9:39a.m.-3:04p.m.—BeauHossler,UnitedStates;TomHoge,UnitedStates;SiWooKim,SouthKorea.
9:50a.m.-3:15p.m.—ShawnWarren,UnitedStates;PabloLarrazabal,Spain;RyanFox,NewZealand.
10:01a.m.-3:26p.m.—ZacOakley,UnitedStates;YukiInamori,Japan;SebastianMunoz,Colombia.
10:12a.m.-3:37p.m.—BrendanSteele,UnitedStates;CaseyPyne,UnitedStates;BioKim,SouthKorea.
10thhole-Firsthole
8:05a.m.-1:30p.m.—RyanPalmer,UnitedStates;RobertMacIntyre,Scotland;AlexNoren,Sweden.
8:16a.m.-1:41p.m.—AdriArnaus,Spain;ColinInglis,UnitedStates;JinichiroKozuma,Japan.
8:27a.m.-1:52p.m.—MackenzieHughes,Canada;MichaelBlock,UnitedStates;SadomKaewkanjana,Thailand.
8:38a.m.-2:03p.m.—HidekiMatsuyama,Japan;XanderSchauffele,UnitedStates;TonyFinau,UnitedStates.
8:49a.m.-2:14p.m.—TyrrellHatton,England;BrysonDeChambeau,UnitedStates;MaxHoma,UnitedStates.
9:00a.m.-2:25p.m.—ViktorHovland,Norway;WillZalatoris,UnitedStates;CameronSmith,Australia.
9:11a.m.-2:36p.m.—JordanSpieth,UnitedStates;RoryMcIlroy,NorthernIreland;TigerWoods,UnitedStates.
9:22a.m.-2:47p.m.—PatrickReed,UnitedStates;JustinRose,England;BubbaWatson,UnitedStates.
9:33a.m.-2:58p.m.—KevinNa,UnitedStates;LucasGlover,UnitedStates;DanielvanTonder,SouthAfrica.
9:44a.m.-3:09p.m.—CameronYoung,UnitedStates;SamBurns,UnitedStates;DavisRiley,UnitedStates.
9:55a.m.-3:20p.m.—FrancescoMolinari,Italy;LeeWestwood,England;GaryWoodland,UnitedStates.
10:06a.m.-3:31p.m.—BrianHarman,UnitedStates;RyanVermeer,UnitedStates;OliverBekker,SouthAfrica.
10:17a.m.-3:42p.m.—DylanNewman,UnitedStates;LantoGriffin,UnitedStates;LaurieCanter,England.
Firsthole-10thhole
1:30p.m.-8:05a.m.—RyanBrehm,UnitedStates;WyattWorthingtonII,UnitedStates;MinWooLee,Australia.
1:41p.m.-8:16a.m—NicolaiHojgaard,Denmark;SeanMcCarty,UnitedStates;JustinHarding,SouthAfrica.
1:52p.m.-8:27a.m.—CameronTringale,UnitedStates;HudsonSwafford,UnitedStates;AdamHadwin,Canada.
2:03p.m.-8:38a.m.—ShaneLowry,Ireland;BrooksKoepka,UnitedStates;AdamScott,Australia.
2:14p.m.-8:49a.m.—DustinJohnson,UnitedStates;PatrickCantlay,UnitedStates;JustinThomas,UnitedStates.
2:25p.m.-9a.m.—JasonDay,Australia;RickieFowler,UnitedStates;HaroldVarnerIII,UnitedStates.
2:36p.m.-9:11a.m.—JonRahm,Spain;CollinMorikawa,UnitedStates;ScottieScheffler,UnitedStates.
2:47p.m.-9:22a.m.—DanielBerger,UnitedStates;LouisOosthuizen,SouthAfrica;IanPoulter,England.
2:58p.m.-9:33a.m.—KevinKisner,UnitedStates;TommyFleetwood,England;BillyHorschel,UnitedStates.
3:09p.m.-9:44a.m—SergioGarcia,Spain;CharlSchwartzel,SouthAfrica;MattFitzpatrick,England.
3:20p.m.-9:55a.m.—HarryHiggs,UnitedStates;JoaquinNiemann,Chile;ErikvanRooyen,SouthAfrica.
3:31p.m.-10:06a.m.—AlexBeach,UnitedStates;BerndWiesberger,Austria;JhonattanVegas,Venezuela.
3:42p.m.-10:17a.m.—JaredJones,UnitedStates;AaronWise,UnitedStates;JoelDahmen,UnitedStates.
10thhole-Firsthole
1:25p.m.-8:00a.m.—BrandonBingaman,UnitedStates;TalorGooch,UnitedStates;RyosukeKinoshita,Japan.
1:36p.m.-8:11a.m.—TimFeenstra,UnitedStates;AnirbanLahiri,India;K.H.Lee,SouthKorea.
1:47p.m.-8:22a.m.—RichBeem,UnitedStates;JesseMueller,UnitedStates;AlexCejka,Germany.
1:58p.m.-8:33a.m.—RussellKnox,Scotland;SeamusPower,Ireland;ScottStallings,UnitedStates.
2:09p.m.-8:44a.m.—JasonKokrak,UnitedStates;CoreyConners,Canada;ChristiaanBezuidenhout,SouthAfrica.
2:20p.m.-8:55a.m.—MartinKaymer,Germany;MarcLeishman,Australia;KeeganBradley,UnitedStates.
2:31p.m.-9:06a.m.—ZachJohnson,UnitedStates;RussellHenley,UnitedStates;CameronChamp,UnitedStates.
2:42p.m.-9:17a.m.—WebbSimpson,UnitedStates;BrandenGrace,SouthAfrica;HenrikStenson,Sweden.
2:53p.m.-9:28a.m.—SeppStraka,Austria;J.J.Spaun,UnitedStates;AdamSchenk,UnitedStates.
3:04p.m.-9:39a.m.—MatthewWolff,UnitedStates;JoohyungKim,SouthKorea;KeithMitchell,UnitedStates.
3:15p.m.-9:50a.m.—ChadRamey,UnitedStates;AustinHurt,UnitedStates;LucasHerbert,Australia.
3:26p.m.-10:01a.m.—TylerCollet,UnitedStates;ChanKim,UnitedStates;MaverickMcNealy,UnitedStates.
3:37p.m.-10:12a.m.—LukeList,UnitedStates;PaulDickinson,UnitedStates;PattonKizzire,UnitedStates.
