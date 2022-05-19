The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, May 19, 2022

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atPhiladelphia -126 SanDiego +108
atNYMets -164 St.Louis +138
atChicagoCubs OFF Arizona OFF

AmericanLeague

NYYankees -210 atBaltimore +176
ChicagoWS -126 atKansasCity +108
atBoston OFF Seattle OFF
atHouston OFF Texas OFF

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
atMiami 4 (207½) Boston

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atFlorida -162 TampaBay +134
atColorado -225 St.Louis +184

