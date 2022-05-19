Thursday, May 19, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atPhiladelphia
|-126
|SanDiego
|+108
|atNYMets
|-164
|St.Louis
|+138
|atChicagoCubs
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
AmericanLeague
|NYYankees
|-210
|atBaltimore
|+176
|ChicagoWS
|-126
|atKansasCity
|+108
|atBoston
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|atHouston
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|atMiami
|4
|(207½)
|Boston
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atFlorida
|-162
|TampaBay
|+134
|atColorado
|-225
|St.Louis
|+184
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story