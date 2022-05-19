The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, May 19, 2022

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

AmericanLeague

CHICAGOWHITESOX—ReinstatedRHPLucasGiolitofromthe10-dayIL.TransferredRHPLanceLynnfromthe10-dayILtothe60-dayIL.OptionedRHPsDavisMartinandKyleCricktoCharlotte(IL).

KANSASCITYROYALS—OptionedRHPBradySingertoOmaha(IL).

LOSANGELESANGELS—RecalledLHPJoseSuarezfromSaltLake(PCL).DesignatedRHPCesarValdezforassignment.AssignedOFAaronWhitefieldoutrighttoRocketCity(SL).

MINNESOTATWINS—ReinstatedSSCarlosCorreafromthe10-dayIL.OptionedINFRoyceLewistoSt.Paul(IL).

OAKLANDATHLETICS—RecalledINFNickAllenfromLasVegas(PCL).OptionedLHPZachLoguetoLasVegas.

TAMPABAYRAYS—ReinstatedRHPPhoenixSandersfromthe15-dayILandoptionedhimtoDurham(IL).SelectedthecontractofRHPLukeBardandoptionedhimtoDurham.TransferredRHPChrisMazzafromthe10-dayILtothe60-dayIL.

NationalLeague

ARIZONADIAMONDBACKS—RecalledINFYonnyHernandezandRHPJacobWebbfromthetaxisquad.RecalledRHPLuisFriasfromReno(PCL).PlacedOFCooperHummelandLHPKyleNelsonontheIL.OptionedRHPEdwinUcetatoReno.AcquiredLHPPaulFryfromBaltimoreinexchangeforRHPLuisOsorio.FrywasthenoptionedtoReno(PCL).

CHICAGOCUBS—ActivatedRHPDavidRobertsonoffthe10-dayIL.OptionedRHPMarkLeiterJr.toIowa(IL).

COLORADOROCKIES—OptionedRHPAshtonGoudeautoAlbuquerque(PCL).

LOSANGELESDODGERS—OptionedRHPRyanPepiottoOklahomaCity(PCL).

MILWAUKEEBREWERS—PlacedSSWillyAdamesonthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay16.RecalledINFKestonHiurafromNashville(IL).

NEWYORKMETS—OptionedRHPAdonisMedinatoSyracuse(IL).

SANDIEGOPADRES—ActivatedLHPBlakeSnellfromthe10-dayIL.OptionedLHPRayKerrtoElPaso(PCL).

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONACARDINALS—SignedLBMyjaiSanderstoafour-yearcontract.

CINCINNATIBENGALS—SignedSDaxtonHalltoafour-yearcontract.

CLEVELANDBROWNS—SignedCBParnellMotley.

GREENBAYPACKERS—SignedCBJaireAlexandertoacontractextension.SignedSJackCoco.ReleasedTJahmirJohnson.

INDIANAPOLISCOLTS—SignedRBPhillipLindsay.WaivedRBMaxBorghi.

LOSANGELESCHARGERS—SignedDEMorganFox.

MIAMIDOLPHINS—SignedLBMelvinIngramIII.WaivedQBChrisStreveler.

NEWORLEANSSAINTS—SignedGJoshAndrewsandDTJoshBlack.PlacedLBSharifFinchoninjuredreserve.

NEWYORKGIANTS—SignedDEJalynHolmes,SHenryBlack,CBsMauriceCanadyandKhalilDorsey.WaivedQBBrianLewerke,DERaymondJohnsonIIIandDBJordanMosely(injurydesignation).TerminatedthecontractofLBTrentHarris.

NEWYORKJETS—SignedWRGarrettWilsontoafour-yearcontract.

PHILADELPHIAEAGLES—SignedCBJamesBradberrytoaone-yearcontract.

WASHINGTONCOMMANDERS—SignedWRJahanDotsontoafour-yearcontract.ReleasedOTDrewHimmelman.SignedRBBrianRobinsontoarookiecontract.

HOCKEY

NHL

CALGARYFLAMES—RecalledDJuusoValimakifromStockton(AHL)fromloan.

EDMONTONOILERS—RecalledRWColtonSceviourfromBakersfield(AHL).

ECHL

UTAHGRIZZLIES—ActivatedFZacharyTsekosfromreserve.PlacedFLukaBurzanonreserve.

SOCCER

MLS

FCDALLAS—AnnouncedDNanu(Guinea-Bissau)andWSzbolcsSchon(Hungary)havebeencalleduptorepresenttheirrespectivecountriesintheupcomingFIFAinternational.

