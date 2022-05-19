Thursday, May 19, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
AmericanLeague
CHICAGOWHITESOX—ReinstatedRHPLucasGiolitofromthe10-dayIL.TransferredRHPLanceLynnfromthe10-dayILtothe60-dayIL.OptionedRHPsDavisMartinandKyleCricktoCharlotte(IL).
KANSASCITYROYALS—OptionedRHPBradySingertoOmaha(IL).
LOSANGELESANGELS—RecalledLHPJoseSuarezfromSaltLake(PCL).DesignatedRHPCesarValdezforassignment.AssignedOFAaronWhitefieldoutrighttoRocketCity(SL).
MINNESOTATWINS—ReinstatedSSCarlosCorreafromthe10-dayIL.OptionedINFRoyceLewistoSt.Paul(IL).
OAKLANDATHLETICS—RecalledINFNickAllenfromLasVegas(PCL).OptionedLHPZachLoguetoLasVegas.
TAMPABAYRAYS—ReinstatedRHPPhoenixSandersfromthe15-dayILandoptionedhimtoDurham(IL).SelectedthecontractofRHPLukeBardandoptionedhimtoDurham.TransferredRHPChrisMazzafromthe10-dayILtothe60-dayIL.
NationalLeague
ARIZONADIAMONDBACKS—RecalledINFYonnyHernandezandRHPJacobWebbfromthetaxisquad.RecalledRHPLuisFriasfromReno(PCL).PlacedOFCooperHummelandLHPKyleNelsonontheIL.OptionedRHPEdwinUcetatoReno.AcquiredLHPPaulFryfromBaltimoreinexchangeforRHPLuisOsorio.FrywasthenoptionedtoReno(PCL).
CHICAGOCUBS—ActivatedRHPDavidRobertsonoffthe10-dayIL.OptionedRHPMarkLeiterJr.toIowa(IL).
COLORADOROCKIES—OptionedRHPAshtonGoudeautoAlbuquerque(PCL).
LOSANGELESDODGERS—OptionedRHPRyanPepiottoOklahomaCity(PCL).
MILWAUKEEBREWERS—PlacedSSWillyAdamesonthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay16.RecalledINFKestonHiurafromNashville(IL).
NEWYORKMETS—OptionedRHPAdonisMedinatoSyracuse(IL).
SANDIEGOPADRES—ActivatedLHPBlakeSnellfromthe10-dayIL.OptionedLHPRayKerrtoElPaso(PCL).
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONACARDINALS—SignedLBMyjaiSanderstoafour-yearcontract.
CINCINNATIBENGALS—SignedSDaxtonHalltoafour-yearcontract.
CLEVELANDBROWNS—SignedCBParnellMotley.
GREENBAYPACKERS—SignedCBJaireAlexandertoacontractextension.SignedSJackCoco.ReleasedTJahmirJohnson.
INDIANAPOLISCOLTS—SignedRBPhillipLindsay.WaivedRBMaxBorghi.
LOSANGELESCHARGERS—SignedDEMorganFox.
MIAMIDOLPHINS—SignedLBMelvinIngramIII.WaivedQBChrisStreveler.
NEWORLEANSSAINTS—SignedGJoshAndrewsandDTJoshBlack.PlacedLBSharifFinchoninjuredreserve.
NEWYORKGIANTS—SignedDEJalynHolmes,SHenryBlack,CBsMauriceCanadyandKhalilDorsey.WaivedQBBrianLewerke,DERaymondJohnsonIIIandDBJordanMosely(injurydesignation).TerminatedthecontractofLBTrentHarris.
NEWYORKJETS—SignedWRGarrettWilsontoafour-yearcontract.
PHILADELPHIAEAGLES—SignedCBJamesBradberrytoaone-yearcontract.
WASHINGTONCOMMANDERS—SignedWRJahanDotsontoafour-yearcontract.ReleasedOTDrewHimmelman.SignedRBBrianRobinsontoarookiecontract.
HOCKEY
NHL
CALGARYFLAMES—RecalledDJuusoValimakifromStockton(AHL)fromloan.
EDMONTONOILERS—RecalledRWColtonSceviourfromBakersfield(AHL).
ECHL
UTAHGRIZZLIES—ActivatedFZacharyTsekosfromreserve.PlacedFLukaBurzanonreserve.
SOCCER
MLS
FCDALLAS—AnnouncedDNanu(Guinea-Bissau)andWSzbolcsSchon(Hungary)havebeencalleduptorepresenttheirrespectivecountriesintheupcomingFIFAinternational.
