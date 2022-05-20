Friday, May 20, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICANLEAGUE
CHICAGOWHITESOX7,KANSASCITY4
|Chicago
|KansasCity
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Andersonss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Merrifieldrf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Benintendilf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Robertcf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|WittJr.ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Abreudh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Pollocklf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Melendezdh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sheets1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughnrf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Isbelcf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Grandalc
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Riveroc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGuirec
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O’Hearnph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Engelph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Lopez2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Harrison2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|Chicago
|001
|201
|120—7
|KansasCity
|211
|000
|000—4
DP—Chicago1,KansasCity1.LOB—Chicago11,KansasCity7.2B—Lopez(5),WittJr.(9),Benintendi(3).HR—Robert(6),Dozier(4).SB—Isbel(1),Anderson2(7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Velasquez
|5
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|SousaW,2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KellyH,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GravemanH,9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HendriksS,12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
KansasCity
|Hernández
|3
|5
|3
|3
|5
|3
|Bolaños
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|SpeierL,0-1
|1/3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Coleman
|1 2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Hernándezpitchedto4battersinthe4th.HBP—Bolaños(Robert).Umpires—Home,AlfonsoMarquez;First,ShaneLivensparger;Second,RamonDeJesus;Third,LanceBarrett.T—3:47.A—11,784(37,903).
INTERLEAGUE
CINCINNATI4,
CLEVELAND2
|Cincinnati
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Friedlrf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Strawcf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Drury2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kwanrf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phamlf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rmírez3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mstks3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clmntpr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stphensnc
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miller1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Naquindh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Rosarioss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moran1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Reyesdh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rynldspr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Giménz2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Farmerss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Palacioslf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|AlmoraJr.cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedgesc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|3
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|030—4
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|010—2
E—Stephan(2).DP—Cincinnati1,Cleveland2.LOB—Cincinnati2,Cleveland5.2B—Miller(12).HR—Naquin(4).SB—Rosario(2).SF—Friedl(3),Reyes(1).S—AlmoraJr.(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Mahle
|6 1/3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|CessaW,2-0
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|DíazH,2
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|SantillanS,2
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cleveland
|Quantrill
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|StephanL,2-1
|2/3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Morgan
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires—Home,JerryMeals;First,EdHickox;Second,AlexTosi;Third,JansenVisconti.T—2:48.A—8,510(34,788).
NATIONALLEAGUE
ARIZONA3,
CHICAGOCUBS1
|Arizona
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Varshoc
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ortegacf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smithrf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vargasph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marte2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rivasph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walker1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contrerasdh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Happlf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peraltalf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Suzukirf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Luplowdh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomesc
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Thomascf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schwindel1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Perdomoss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morel2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmonsss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
Arizona
E—Marte(6),Walker(2),Suzuki(1).LOB—Arizona4,Chicago9.2B—Peralta(6),Gomes(4),Schwindel(6).HR—Varsho(7).SB—Morel(1),Rojas(3).S—Perdomo(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Arizona
|GallenW,3-0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|PoppenH,1
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|MantiplyH,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KennedyH,6
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|MelnconS,8-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Chicago
|StromanL,1-4
|5
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|Effross
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hughes
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gsellman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mantiplypitchedto1batterinthe8th.
HBP—Gallen(Contreras).Umpires—Home,AdamBeck;First,RyanAdditon;Second,ChrisGuccione;Third,MarkCarlson.T—3:10.A—32,631(41,649).
AmericanLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|28
|10
|.737
|—
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|14-4
|14-6
|TampaBay
|23
|15
|.605
|5
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|13-9
|10-6
|Toronto
|20
|18
|.526
|8
|—
|3-7
|L-1
|12-7
|8-11
|Boston
|16
|22
|.421
|12
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|7-10
|9-12
|Baltimore
|15
|24
|.385
|13½
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|10-10
|5-14
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|13-8
|9-8
|Chicago
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|9-10
|10-9
|Cleveland
|16
|19
|.457
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|L-3
|7-7
|9-12
|KansasCity
|14
|23
|.378
|7½
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|8-12
|6-11
|Detroit
|13
|25
|.342
|9
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|9-13
|4-12
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|9-4
|15-10
|LosAngeles
|24
|16
|.600
|1
|—
|5-5
|L-3
|12-7
|12-9
|Texas
|17
|19
|.472
|6
|2
|6-4
|W-4
|10-12
|7-7
|Seattle
|17
|22
|.436
|7½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-7
|8-15
|Oakland
|16
|24
|.400
|9
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|6-14
|10-10
Today
ChicagoWhiteSox(Keuchel2-3)atN.Y.Yankees(CortesJr.2-1),7:05p.m.
TampaBay(Beeks1-0)atBaltimore(Wells1-3),7:05p.m.
Cincinnati(Castillo0-1)atToronto(Ryu0-0),7:07p.m.
Detroit(Skubal3-2)atCleveland(Civale1-3),7:10p.m.
Seattle(Ray4-3)atBoston(TBD),7:10p.m.
Minnesota(Smeltzer0-0)atKansasCity(Lynch2-2),8:10p.m.
Texas(Pérez2-2)atHouston(Javier2-1),8:10p.m.
Oakland(Blackburn4-0)atL.A.Angels(Silseth1-0),9:38p.m.
Thursday
Baltimore9,N.Y.Yankees6
Cincinnati4,Cleveland2
WhiteSox7,KansasCity4
SeattleatBoston,late
TexasatHouston,late
Saturday
WhiteSoxatN.Y.Yankees,1p.m.
CincinnatiatToronto,3:07p.m.
SeattleatBoston,4:10p.m.
DetroitatCleveland,6:10p.m.
TampaBayatBaltimore,7:05p.m.
MinnesotaatKansasCity,7:10p.m.
TexasatHouston,7:10p.m.
OaklandatL.A.Angels,9:07p.m.
NATIONALLEAGUE
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|13-8
|13-6
|Philadelphia
|18
|20
|.474
|7
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|10-11
|8-9
|Miami
|17
|20
|.459
|7½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-10
|8-10
|Atlanta
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|10-11
|7-10
|Washington
|13
|26
|.333
|12½
|7½
|3-7
|W-1
|5-15
|8-11
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|12-5
|12-9
|St.Louis
|20
|18
|.526
|4
|—
|4-6
|L-2
|10-8
|10-10
|Pittsburgh
|16
|21
|.432
|7½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-10
|7-11
|Chicago
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|4½
|6-4
|L-2
|6-13
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|11
|26
|.297
|12½
|8½
|7-3
|W-2
|5-9
|6-17
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|LosAngeles
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-5
|15-5
|10-7
|SanDiego
|24
|14
|.632
|1½
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|10-7
|14-7
|SanFrancisco
|22
|15
|.595
|3
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|11-7
|11-8
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|7
|1½
|2-8
|W-1
|13-9
|5-10
|Arizona
|19
|21
|.475
|7½
|2
|3-7
|W-1
|10-11
|9-10
Today
Arizona(Castellanos2-1)atChicagoCubs(Hendricks2-3),2:20p.m.
St.Louis(Wainwright4-3)atPittsburgh(Thompson2-3),6:35p.m.
Atlanta(Morton2-3)atMiami(Rogers2-4),6:40p.m.
L.A.Dodgers(Urías2-3)atPhiladelphia(Suárez4-1),7:05p.m.
Cincinnati(Castillo0-1)atToronto(Ryu0-0),7:07p.m.
Washington(Fedde2-2)atMilwaukee(Lauer3-1),8:10p.m.
N.Y.Mets(Carrasco3-1)atColorado(Márquez1-3),8:40p.m.
SanDiego(Manaea2-3)atSanFrancisco(Junis1-1),10:15p.m.
Thursday
SanDiego2,Philadelphia0
Cincinnati4,Cleveland2
N.Y.Mets7,St.Louis6,10inn.
ArizonaatChicagoCubs,late
Saturday
ArizonaatChicagoCubs,2:20p.m.
CincinnatiatToronto,3:07p.m.
SanDiegoatSanFrancisco,4p.m.
DodgersatPhiladelphia,6:05p.m.
AtlantaatMiami,6:10p.m.
St.LouisatPittsburgh,6:35p.m.
WashingtonatMilwaukee,7p.m.
N.Y.MetsatColorado,8:10p.m.
LATEWEDNESDAY
AMERICANLEAGUE
KANSASCITY6,
CHICAGOWHITESOX2
|Chicago
|KansasCity
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Andersnss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Mrifieldrf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Moncada3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bnintndilf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Robertcf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|WittJr.ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Abreu1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dozier1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grandalc
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santanadh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pollocklf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Melendezc
|4
|2
|2
|2
|García2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Rivera3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Engelrf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Isbelcf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Vaughndh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|Chicago
|010
|010
|000—2
|KansasCity
|011
|002
|02x—6
E—Burr(1).DP—Chicago1,KansasCity0.LOB—Chicago9,KansasCity7.2B—Abreu(7),Pollock(5),Dozier(7).3B—Rivera(2).HR—WittJr.(4),Melendez(2).SB—Lopez(3),Merrifield(6).SF—Isbel(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Giolito
|5
|7
|2
|2
|2
|7
|LópezL,4-1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Burr
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
KansasCity
|Greinke
|5 2/3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|SniderW,3-1
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|StaumontH,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|ClarkeH,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP—Giolito.Umpires—Home,JuniorValentine;First,AlfonsoMarquez;Second,RamonDeJesus;Third,LanceBarrett.T—3:11.A—13,504(37,903).
MidwestLeague
EASTDIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton(Cincinnati)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|GreatLakes(Dodgers)
|22
|15
|.583
|3
|LakeCo.(Cleveland)
|16
|19
|.457
|7½
|W.Michigan(Detroit)
|16
|20
|.444
|8
|Lansing(Oakland)
|15
|21
|.417
|9
|TINCAPS(SanDiego)
|14
|22
|.389
|10
WESTDIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|CedarRapids(Minn.)
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Wisconsin(Milwaukee)
|23
|13
|.639
|2
|SouthBend(Cubs)
|22
|14
|.611
|3
|Peoria(St.Louis)
|15
|21
|.417
|10
|QuadCities(K.C.)
|13
|22
|.371
|11½
|Beloit(Miami)
|11
|25
|.306
|14
Thursday
Dayton6,QuadCities5,8inn.,gm1
QuadCitiesatDayton,gm2,ppd.
GreatLakes8,Lansing5
WestMichigan4,TINCAPS2
QuadCitiesatDayton,7:05p.m.
CedarRapids11,LakeCounty2
Peoria5,Beloit3
SouthBend3,Wisconsin2
Today
LansingatGreatLakes,6:05p.m.
WestMichiganatTINCAPS,7:05p.m.
QuadCitiesatDayton,7:05p.m.
LakeCountyatCedarRapids,7:35p.m.
PeoriaatBeloit,7:35p.m.
SouthBendatWisconsin,7:40p.m.
Saturday
SouthBendatWisconsin,2:10p.m.
LansingatGreatLakes,6:05p.m.
WestMichiganatTINCAPS,6:35p.m.
QuadCitiesatDayton,7:05p.m.
LakeCountyatCedarRapids,7:35p.m.
PeoriaatBeloit,7:35p.m.
Sunday
LansingatGreatLakes,1:05p.m.
WestMichiganatTINCAPS,1:05p.m.
QuadCitiesatDayton,1:05p.m.
SouthBendatWisconsin,2:10p.m.
PeoriaatBeloit,2:05p.m.
LakeCountyatCedarRapids,3:05p.m.
WHITECAPS4,
TINCAPS2
|WestMichigan
|FortWayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Joyce3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rosierlf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Keithdh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hassellcf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Holton1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Daless
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Perez2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlnzueladh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Crouchc
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Solarterf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Murrlf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Basaberf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Malgericf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Acosta1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bojarskirf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vilarc
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruzss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lopez3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|0
|WestMichigan
|004
|000
|000—4
|FortWayne
|000
|101
|000—2
HR—Bojarski,Holton.LOB—WestMichigan5,FortWayne9.CS—Joyce,Solarte.E—Crouch,Cruz.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
WestMichigan
|Marks
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|O’Loughlin
|1 1/3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Tobey
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ArrieraW,3-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|MagnoS,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
FortWayne
|VelaL,1-1
|2 2/3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Komar
|4 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Schlichtholz
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP—Marks.HBP—Reyes2(byMarks,byArriera).Umpires—HP:CliburnRondon.1B:MitchTrzeciak.T—2:29.A—5,512.
