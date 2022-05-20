The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, May 20, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AMERICANLEAGUE

CHICAGOWHITESOX7,KANSASCITY4

Chicago KansasCity
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Andersonss 3 1 2 2 Merrifieldrf 5 0 0 0
Moncada3b 5 1 1 0 Benintendilf 5 0 2 0
Robertcf 4 1 3 4 WittJr.ss 4 2 1 0
Abreudh 3 0 0 0 Dozier1b 4 1 3 3
Pollocklf 4 1 1 0 Melendezdh 4 0 1 0
Sheets1b 5 0 0 0 Rivera3b 4 0 0 0
Vaughnrf 4 1 2 0 Isbelcf 4 1 2 0
Grandalc 1 0 1 0 Riveroc 3 0 0 0
McGuirec 3 1 1 0 O’Hearnph 1 0 0 0
Engelph-rf 2 0 1 1 Lopez2b 3 0 2 1
Harrison2b 5 1 2 0
Totals 39 7 14 7 Totals 37 4 11 4
Chicago 001 201 120—7
KansasCity 211 000 000—4

DP—Chicago1,KansasCity1.LOB—Chicago11,KansasCity7.2B—Lopez(5),WittJr.(9),Benintendi(3).HR—Robert(6),Dozier(4).SB—Isbel(1),Anderson2(7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Velasquez 5 6 4 4 1 3
SousaW,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
KellyH,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
GravemanH,9 1 1 0 0 0 0
HendriksS,12 1 2 0 0 0 1

KansasCity

Hernández 3 5 3 3 5 3
Bolaños 3 3 1 1 0 2
SpeierL,0-1 1/3 3 1 1 0 1
Coleman 1 2/3 2 2 2 0 2
Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 3

Hernándezpitchedto4battersinthe4th.HBP—Bolaños(Robert).Umpires—Home,AlfonsoMarquez;First,ShaneLivensparger;Second,RamonDeJesus;Third,LanceBarrett.T—3:47.A—11,784(37,903).

INTERLEAGUE

CINCINNATI4,

CLEVELAND2

Cincinnati Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Friedlrf 3 0 0 1 Strawcf 3 1 0 0
Drury2b-3b 3 0 1 0 Kwanrf 2 0 0 0
Phamlf 4 0 1 0 Rmírez3b 4 0 1 1
Mstks3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Clmntpr-3b 0 0 0 0
Stphensnc 4 0 1 0 Miller1b 4 1 1 0
Naquindh 4 2 2 1 Rosarioss 3 0 1 0
Moran1b 3 0 2 0 Reyesdh 2 0 0 1
Rynldspr-2b 0 1 0 0 Giménz2b 4 0 0 0
Farmerss 3 1 1 1 Palacioslf 3 0 0 0
AlmoraJr.cf 2 0 0 0 Hedgesc 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 8 3 Totals 28 2 3 2
Cincinnati 000 010 030—4
Cleveland 010 000 010—2

E—Stephan(2).DP—Cincinnati1,Cleveland2.LOB—Cincinnati2,Cleveland5.2B—Miller(12).HR—Naquin(4).SB—Rosario(2).SF—Friedl(3),Reyes(1).S—AlmoraJr.(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Mahle 6 1/3 2 1 1 2 4
CessaW,2-0 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
DíazH,2 1/3 1 1 1 2 0
SantillanS,2 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Quantrill 7 5 1 1 0 5
StephanL,2-1 2/3 3 3 2 1 0
Morgan 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires—Home,JerryMeals;First,EdHickox;Second,AlexTosi;Third,JansenVisconti.T—2:48.A—8,510(34,788).

NATIONALLEAGUE

ARIZONA3,

CHICAGOCUBS1

Arizona Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Varshoc 4 1 1 1 Ortegacf 3 0 0 0
P.Smithrf 4 0 0 0 Vargasph-2b 1 0 0 0
Marte2b 4 1 1 0 Rivasph 1 0 0 0
Walker1b 4 0 0 0 Contrerasdh 2 1 0 0
Rojas3b 3 1 1 1 Happlf 4 0 0 0
Peraltalf 4 0 2 1 Suzukirf 4 0 0 0
Luplowdh 4 0 0 0 Gomesc 4 0 2 1
Thomascf 3 0 1 0 Schwindel1b 4 0 1 0
Perdomoss 2 0 0 0 Wisdom3b 3 0 0 0
Morel2b-cf 3 0 0 0
Simmonsss 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 32 1 4 1

Arizona 000 300 000—3 Chicago 000 100 000—1

E—Marte(6),Walker(2),Suzuki(1).LOB—Arizona4,Chicago9.2B—Peralta(6),Gomes(4),Schwindel(6).HR—Varsho(7).SB—Morel(1),Rojas(3).S—Perdomo(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona

GallenW,3-0 5 2 1 1 3 4
PoppenH,1 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1
MantiplyH,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
KennedyH,6 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
MelnconS,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago

StromanL,1-4 5 5 3 2 0 6
Effross 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 3
Hughes 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Gsellman 1 1 0 0 0 0

Mantiplypitchedto1batterinthe8th.

HBP—Gallen(Contreras).Umpires—Home,AdamBeck;First,RyanAdditon;Second,ChrisGuccione;Third,MarkCarlson.T—3:10.A—32,631(41,649).

AmericanLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 28 10 .737 8-2 L-1 14-4 14-6
TampaBay 23 15 .605 5 5-5 W-2 13-9 10-6
Toronto 20 18 .526 8 3-7 L-1 12-7 8-11
Boston 16 22 .421 12 4 6-4 W-2 7-10 9-12
Baltimore 15 24 .385 13½ 3-7 W-1 10-10 5-14

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 22 16 .579 5-5 W-1 13-8 9-8
Chicago 19 19 .500 3 1 5-5 W-1 9-10 10-9
Cleveland 16 19 .457 4-6 L-3 7-7 9-12
KansasCity 14 23 .378 5-5 L-1 8-12 6-11
Detroit 13 25 .342 9 7 5-5 L-2 9-13 4-12

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 24 14 .632 7-3 L-1 9-4 15-10
LosAngeles 24 16 .600 1 5-5 L-3 12-7 12-9
Texas 17 19 .472 6 2 6-4 W-4 10-12 7-7
Seattle 17 22 .436 4-6 L-1 9-7 8-15
Oakland 16 24 .400 9 5 5-5 L-1 6-14 10-10

Today

ChicagoWhiteSox(Keuchel2-3)atN.Y.Yankees(CortesJr.2-1),7:05p.m.

TampaBay(Beeks1-0)atBaltimore(Wells1-3),7:05p.m.

Cincinnati(Castillo0-1)atToronto(Ryu0-0),7:07p.m.

Detroit(Skubal3-2)atCleveland(Civale1-3),7:10p.m.

Seattle(Ray4-3)atBoston(TBD),7:10p.m.

Minnesota(Smeltzer0-0)atKansasCity(Lynch2-2),8:10p.m.

Texas(Pérez2-2)atHouston(Javier2-1),8:10p.m.

Oakland(Blackburn4-0)atL.A.Angels(Silseth1-0),9:38p.m.

Thursday

Baltimore9,N.Y.Yankees6

Cincinnati4,Cleveland2

WhiteSox7,KansasCity4

SeattleatBoston,late

TexasatHouston,late

Saturday

WhiteSoxatN.Y.Yankees,1p.m.

CincinnatiatToronto,3:07p.m.

SeattleatBoston,4:10p.m.

DetroitatCleveland,6:10p.m.

TampaBayatBaltimore,7:05p.m.

MinnesotaatKansasCity,7:10p.m.

TexasatHouston,7:10p.m.

OaklandatL.A.Angels,9:07p.m.

NATIONALLEAGUE

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 26 14 .650 6-4 W-2 13-8 13-6
Philadelphia 18 20 .474 7 2 6-4 L-1 10-11 8-9
Miami 17 20 .459 4-6 L-1 9-10 8-10
Atlanta 17 21 .447 8 3 5-5 L-1 10-11 7-10
Washington 13 26 .333 12½ 3-7 W-1 5-15 8-11

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 24 14 .632 5-5 W-1 12-5 12-9
St.Louis 20 18 .526 4 4-6 L-2 10-8 10-10
Pittsburgh 16 21 .432 5-5 W-1 9-10 7-11
Chicago 15 22 .405 6-4 L-2 6-13 9-9
Cincinnati 11 26 .297 12½ 7-3 W-2 5-9 6-17

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
LosAngeles 25 12 .676 6-4 W-5 15-5 10-7
SanDiego 24 14 .632 6-4 W-1 10-7 14-7
SanFrancisco 22 15 .595 3 7-3 L-1 11-7 11-8
Colorado 18 19 .486 7 2-8 W-1 13-9 5-10
Arizona 19 21 .475 2 3-7 W-1 10-11 9-10

Today

Arizona(Castellanos2-1)atChicagoCubs(Hendricks2-3),2:20p.m.

St.Louis(Wainwright4-3)atPittsburgh(Thompson2-3),6:35p.m.

Atlanta(Morton2-3)atMiami(Rogers2-4),6:40p.m.

L.A.Dodgers(Urías2-3)atPhiladelphia(Suárez4-1),7:05p.m.

Cincinnati(Castillo0-1)atToronto(Ryu0-0),7:07p.m.

Washington(Fedde2-2)atMilwaukee(Lauer3-1),8:10p.m.

N.Y.Mets(Carrasco3-1)atColorado(Márquez1-3),8:40p.m.

SanDiego(Manaea2-3)atSanFrancisco(Junis1-1),10:15p.m.

Thursday

SanDiego2,Philadelphia0

Cincinnati4,Cleveland2

N.Y.Mets7,St.Louis6,10inn.

ArizonaatChicagoCubs,late

Saturday

ArizonaatChicagoCubs,2:20p.m.

CincinnatiatToronto,3:07p.m.

SanDiegoatSanFrancisco,4p.m.

DodgersatPhiladelphia,6:05p.m.

AtlantaatMiami,6:10p.m.

St.LouisatPittsburgh,6:35p.m.

WashingtonatMilwaukee,7p.m.

N.Y.MetsatColorado,8:10p.m.

LATEWEDNESDAY

AMERICANLEAGUE

KANSASCITY6,

CHICAGOWHITESOX2

Chicago KansasCity
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Andersnss 5 0 3 1 Mrifieldrf 5 0 1 1
Moncada3b 5 0 0 0 Bnintndilf 4 0 1 0
Robertcf 4 0 0 0 WittJr.ss 4 1 2 1
Abreu1b 4 1 1 0 Dozier1b 3 1 1 0
Grandalc 4 0 1 0 Santanadh 3 0 0 0
Pollocklf 4 0 1 0 Melendezc 4 2 2 2
García2b 4 0 2 1 Rivera3b 4 1 2 1
Engelrf 3 1 1 0 Isbelcf 3 0 2 1
Vaughndh 4 0 1 0 Lopez2b 4 1 1 0
Totals 37 2 10 2 Totals 34 6 12 6
Chicago 010 010 000—2
KansasCity 011 002 02x—6

E—Burr(1).DP—Chicago1,KansasCity0.LOB—Chicago9,KansasCity7.2B—Abreu(7),Pollock(5),Dozier(7).3B—Rivera(2).HR—WittJr.(4),Melendez(2).SB—Lopez(3),Merrifield(6).SF—Isbel(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Giolito 5 7 2 2 2 7
LópezL,4-1 2 2 2 2 0 1
Burr 1 3 2 2 0 1

KansasCity

Greinke 5 2/3 7 2 2 1 4
SniderW,3-1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
StaumontH,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
ClarkeH,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP—Giolito.Umpires—Home,JuniorValentine;First,AlfonsoMarquez;Second,RamonDeJesus;Third,LanceBarrett.T—3:11.A—13,504(37,903).

MidwestLeague

EASTDIVISION

W L Pct. GB
Dayton(Cincinnati) 23 11 .676
GreatLakes(Dodgers) 22 15 .583 3
LakeCo.(Cleveland) 16 19 .457
W.Michigan(Detroit) 16 20 .444 8
Lansing(Oakland) 15 21 .417 9
TINCAPS(SanDiego) 14 22 .389 10

WESTDIVISION

W L Pct. GB
CedarRapids(Minn.) 25 11 .694
Wisconsin(Milwaukee) 23 13 .639 2
SouthBend(Cubs) 22 14 .611 3
Peoria(St.Louis) 15 21 .417 10
QuadCities(K.C.) 13 22 .371 11½
Beloit(Miami) 11 25 .306 14

Thursday

Dayton6,QuadCities5,8inn.,gm1

QuadCitiesatDayton,gm2,ppd.

GreatLakes8,Lansing5

WestMichigan4,TINCAPS2

QuadCitiesatDayton,7:05p.m.

CedarRapids11,LakeCounty2

Peoria5,Beloit3

SouthBend3,Wisconsin2

Today

LansingatGreatLakes,6:05p.m.

WestMichiganatTINCAPS,7:05p.m.

QuadCitiesatDayton,7:05p.m.

LakeCountyatCedarRapids,7:35p.m.

PeoriaatBeloit,7:35p.m.

SouthBendatWisconsin,7:40p.m.

Saturday

SouthBendatWisconsin,2:10p.m.

LansingatGreatLakes,6:05p.m.

WestMichiganatTINCAPS,6:35p.m.

QuadCitiesatDayton,7:05p.m.

LakeCountyatCedarRapids,7:35p.m.

PeoriaatBeloit,7:35p.m.

Sunday

LansingatGreatLakes,1:05p.m.

WestMichiganatTINCAPS,1:05p.m.

QuadCitiesatDayton,1:05p.m.

SouthBendatWisconsin,2:10p.m.

PeoriaatBeloit,2:05p.m.

LakeCountyatCedarRapids,3:05p.m.

WHITECAPS4,

TINCAPS2

WestMichigan FortWayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Joyce3b 3 0 1 0 Rosierlf 4 0 1 0
Keithdh 4 1 1 0 Hassellcf 5 0 0 0
Holton1b 3 1 2 3 Daless 4 2 2 0
Perez2b 4 0 0 0 Vlnzueladh 2 0 1 0
Crouchc 4 0 2 0 Solarterf 1 0 0 0
Murrlf 4 0 0 0 Basaberf 3 0 0 0
Malgericf 4 0 1 0 Acosta1b 4 0 0 0
Bojarskirf 4 1 1 1 Vilarc 4 0 1 0
Cruzss 4 1 1 0 Lopez3b 3 0 0 0
Reyes2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 32 2 5 0
WestMichigan 004 000 000—4
FortWayne 000 101 000—2

HR—Bojarski,Holton.LOB—WestMichigan5,FortWayne9.CS—Joyce,Solarte.E—Crouch,Cruz.

IP H R ER BB SO

WestMichigan

Marks 4 2 1 0 1 3
O’Loughlin 1 1/3 1 1 0 2 1
Tobey 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
ArrieraW,3-0 2 0 0 0 0 2
MagnoS,4 1 1 0 0 1 2

FortWayne

VelaL,1-1 2 2/3 4 4 4 2 1
Komar 4 1/3 2 0 0 0 6
Schlichtholz 2 3 0 0 0 2

WP—Marks.HBP—Reyes2(byMarks,byArriera).Umpires—HP:CliburnRondon.1B:MitchTrzeciak.T—2:29.A—5,512.

