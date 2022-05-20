Friday, May 20, 2022 1:00 am
HORSE RACING
PreaknessStakes
Postposition,horse,jockey,andodds:
|1.Simplification
|Velazquez
|6-1
|2.CreativeMinister
|HernandezJr.
|10-1
|3.Fenwick
|Geroux
|50-1
|4.SecretOath
|Saez
|9-2
|5.EarlyVoting
|Ortiz
|7-2
|6.HappyJack
|Gaffalione
|30-1
|7.Armagnac
|OrtizJr.
|12-1
|8.Epicenter
|Rosario
|6-5
|9.Skippylongstocking
|Alvarado
|20-1
Trainers(bypostposition)
1.AntonioSano.
2.KennyMcPeek.
3.KevinMcKathan.
4.D.WayneLukas.
5.ChadBrown.
6.DougO’Neill.
7.TimYakteen.
8.SteveAsmussen.
9.SaffleJosephJr.
Distance:13-16miles.
Purse:$1,500,000.Firstplace:$900,000.Secondplace:$300,000.Thirdplace:$165,000.Fourthplace:$90,000.Fifth:$45,000.
