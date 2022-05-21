The Journal Gazette
 
BASEBALL

AmericanLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 28 10 .737 8-2 L-1 14-4 14-6
TampaBay 23 15 .605 5 5-5 W-2 13-9 10-6
Toronto 21 18 .538 4-6 W-1 13-7 8-11
Boston 17 22 .436 11½ 4 7-3 W-3 8-10 9-12
Baltimore 15 24 .385 13½ 6 3-7 W-1 10-10 5-14

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 22 16 .579 5-5 W-1 13-8 9-8
Chicago 19 19 .500 3 5-5 W-1 9-10 10-9
Cleveland 17 19 .472 4 5-5 W-1 8-7 9-12
KansasCity 14 23 .378 6 5-5 L-1 8-12 6-11
Detroit 13 26 .333 8 4-6 L-3 9-13 4-13

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 25 15 .625 6-4 L-1 10-5 15-10
LosAnge-les 24 16 .600 1 5-5 L-3 12-7 12-9
Texas 18 20 .474 6 6-4 W-1 10-12 8-8
Seattle 17 23 .425 8 4-6 L-2 9-7 8-16
Oakland 16 24 .400 9 5-5 L-1 6-14 10-10

Today

ChicagoWhiteSox(Keuchel2-3)atN.Y.Yankees(Cortes2-1),1:05p.m.

Cincinnati(Greene1-6)atToronto(Manoah4-1),3:07p.m.

Seattle(Flexen1-6)atBoston(Whitlock1-1),4:10p.m.

Detroit(Faedo0-1)atCleveland(Bieber1-2),6:10p.m.

TampaBay(Springs1-1)atBaltimore(Bradish1-2),7:05p.m.

Minnesota(Ryan4-2)atKansasCity(Keller1-3),7:10p.m.

Texas(Gray1-1)atHouston(Verlander5-1),7:10p.m.

Oakland(Montas2-4)atL.A.Angels(Lorenzen4-2),9:07p.m.

Friday

TampaBayatBaltimore,late

Toronto2,Cincinnati1

Cleveland6,Detroit1

Boston7,Seattle3

Texas3,Houston0

MinnesotaatKansasCity,late

OaklandatL.A.Angels,late

WhiteSoxatN.Y.Yankees,ppd.

Sunday

SeattleatBoston,1:35p.m.

TampaBayatBaltimore,1:35p.m.

CincinnatiatToronto,1:37p.m.

DetroitatCleveland,1:40p.m.

MinnesotaatKansasCity,2:10p.m.

TexasatHouston,2:10p.m.

WhiteSoxatYankees,3:p.m.,gm1

WhiteSoxatYankees,7p.m.,gm2

OaklandatL.A.Angels,4:07p.m.

NATIONALLEAGUE

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 26 14 .650 6-4 W-2 13-8 13-6
Atlanta 18 21 .462 3 5-5 W-1 10-11 8-10
Philadelphia 18 21 .462 3 5-5 L-2 10-12 8-9
Miami 17 21 .447 8 4-6 L-2 9-11 8-10
Washington 13 27 .325 13 3-7 L-1 5-15 8-12

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 25 14 .641 6-4 W-2 13-5 12-9
St.Louis 21 18 .538 4 5-5 W-1 10-8 11-10
Pittsburgh 16 22 .421 4-6 L-1 9-11 7-11
Chicago 15 23 .395 5-5 L-3 6-14 9-9
Cincinnati 11 27 .289 13½ 6-4 L-1 5-9 6-18

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
LosAngeles 26 12 .684 6-4 W-6 15-5 11-7
SanDiego 24 14 .632 2 6-4 W-1 10-7 14-7
SanFrancis-co 22 15 .595 7-3 L-1 11-7 11-8
Arizona 20 21 .488 2 3-7 W-2 10-11 10-10
Colorado 18 19 .486 2 2-8 W-1 13-9 5-10

Today

Arizona(Bumgarner2-2)atChicagoCubs(Steele1-4),2:20p.m.

Cincinnati(Greene1-6)atToronto(Manoah4-1),3:07p.m.

N.Y.Mets(Carrasco3-1)atColorado(TBD),3:10p.m.,gm1

N.Y.Mets(Williams0-2)atColorado(Gomber2-3),8:40p.m.,gm2

SanDiego(Musgrove4-0)atSanFrancisco(Rodón4-2),4:05p.m.

L.A.Dodgers(TBD)atPhiladelphia(Nola1-4),6:05p.m.

Atlanta(Wright3-2)atMiami(Hernandez2-3),6:10p.m.

St.Louis(Liberatore0-0)atPittsburgh(Quintana1-1),6:35p.m.

Washington(Corbin0-6)atMilwaukee(Woodruff4-2),7:10p.m.

Friday

Arizona10,ChicagoCubs6

St.Louis5,Pittsburgh3

Atlanta5,Miami3

L.A.Dodgers4,Philadelphia1

Toronto2,Cincinnati1

Milwaukee7,Washington0

SanDiegoatSanFrancisco,late

N.Y.MetsatColorado,ppd.

Sunday

St.LouisatPittsburgh,11:35a.m.

DodgersatPhiladelphia,1:35p.m.

CincinnatiatToronto,1:37p.m.

AtlantaatMiami,1:40p.m.

WashingtonatMilwaukee,2:10p.m.

ArizonaatChicagoCubs,2:20p.m.

N.Y.MetsatColorado,3:10p.m.

SanDiegoatSanFrancisco,4p.m.

AMERICANLEAGUE

CLEVELAND6,

DETROIT1

Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grossmanrf 4 0 0 0 Strawcf 4 2 3 0
W.Castrolf-cf 4 0 0 0 Rosarioss 4 2 2 2
Cabreradh 4 0 0 0 Ramírez3b 4 1 2 3
Báezss 4 1 1 0 Miller1b 3 0 0 1
Candelario3b 2 0 0 0 Reyesdh 4 0 1 0
Torkelson1b 2 0 1 1 Mercadorf 3 0 0 0
Schoop2b 3 0 0 0 Chang2b 3 0 0 0
Barnhartc 3 0 0 0 Clementlf 3 0 1 0
Hillcf 2 0 1 0 Hedgesc 3 1 1 0
H.Castroph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 31 6 10 6
Detroit 000 000 100—1
Cleveland 000 004 02x—6

E—Civale(1).DP—Detroit1,Cleveland1.LOB—Detroit3,Cleveland2.2B—Torkelson(3),Hedges(1),Straw(8),Rosario(4).3B—Ramírez(3).HR—Ramírez(9).SB—Hill(2).SF—Torkelson(1),Miller(4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Skubal 5 4 0 0 0 5
BarnesL,3-1 1 4 4 4 0 2
Foley 1 1/3 2 2 2 0 1
Carlton 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Cleveland

CivaleW,2-3 6 1/3 3 1 0 1 3
DeLsSntsH,1 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires—Home,ShaneLivensparger;First,RamonDeJesus;Second,LanceBarrett;Third,AlfonsoMarquez.T—2:38.A—23,874(34,788).

BOSTON7,SEATTLE3

Seattle Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazierdh 3 0 0 0 Hrndzcf-ss 3 1 2 0
France1b 4 0 2 0 Devers3b 4 0 0 0
Crawfordss 3 1 0 0 Martinezdh 4 1 2 0
Rodríguezcf 4 0 0 0 Bogaertsss 2 1 0 0
Winkerlf 4 0 1 1 Crdroph-rf 1 1 1 0
Suárez3b 4 1 1 0 Story2b 4 1 1 4
Toro2b 4 1 1 2 Arroyorf 3 0 0 0
Moorerf 4 0 0 0 BrdlyJr.rf-cf 1 1 1 3
Raleighc 1 0 0 0 Verdugolf 4 0 0 0
Torrensph 1 0 0 0 Dalbec1b 3 0 0 0
Vázquezc 3 1 1 0
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 32 7 8 7
Seattle 000 020 010—3
Boston 004 000 03x—7

E—Verdugo(2).DP—Seattle0,Boston1.LOB—Seattle6,Boston3.2B—France(7),Suárez(9),Hernán-dez(11).HR—Toro(6),Story(6),BradleyJr.(1).SB—Devers(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle

RayL,4-4 6 5 4 4 2 8
Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo 2/3 2 2 2 0 0
Misiewicz 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

Boston

Wacha 4 2/3 4 2 2 3 3
DavisW,1-1 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
DiekmanH,9 1 0 0 0 1 2
SchreiberH,3 1 1 1 0 0 2
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires—Home,DanBellino;First,AdamHamari;Second,ClintVondrak;Third,ScottBarry.T—2:54.A—30,842(37,755).

INTERLEAGUE

TORONTO2,

CINCINNATI1

Cincinnati Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rynlds2b-cf 4 0 3 1 Springerdh 3 1 1 1
Stphensnc 4 0 0 0 Bichettess 4 0 1 1
Phamlf 4 0 0 0 GuereroJr1b 4 0 0 0
Votto1b 4 0 1 0 Hernándzrf 4 0 0 0
Farmerss 4 0 2 0 Espinal2b 4 0 2 0
Moustkasdh 3 1 0 0 Tapialf 4 0 2 0
Motter3b-2b 4 0 1 0 Chpman3b 3 0 1 0
Naquinrf 4 0 0 0 Jansenc 3 0 0 0
Friedlcf 2 0 1 0 Zimmercf 3 1 2 0
Lopezph 0 0 0 0
Moranph-3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 32 2 9 2
Cincinnati 000 000 100—1
Toronto 000 020 00x—2

E—Motter(1).DP—Cincinnati1,Toronto1.LOB—Cincinnati7,Toronto7.2B—Farmer2(11),Reynolds(3),Friedl(3),Votto(2),Chapman(6),Zimmer2(2),Bichette(8).SB—Reynolds(2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

CastilloL,0-2 6 7 2 2 0 5
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 0
Warren 1 1 0 0 0 1

Toronto

RyuW,1-0 6 6 0 0 0 3
BoruckiH,2 1/3 1 1 1 0 0
CimberH,5 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
GarcíaH,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
RomanoS,13 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP—Borucki(Moustakas),Strickland(Springer).Umpires—Home,AdrianJohnson;First,JohnTumpane;Second,MarvinHudson;Third,ErichBacchus.T—2:42.A—29,300(53,506).

NATIONALLEAGUE

ARIZONA10,

CHICAGOCUBS6

Arizona Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Varshodh 5 1 1 0 Ortegarf 4 0 2 0
Perdomoss 5 1 1 0 Contrerasc 4 0 0 0
Rojas3b 5 3 3 4 Gomesc 1 0 0 0
Walker1b 3 2 1 1 Happlf 3 0 0 1
Peraltalf 4 2 2 2 Schwndldh 4 0 0 0
McCarthyrf 5 0 2 2 Rivas1b 4 0 0 0
Thomascf 4 1 2 1 Wisdom3b 4 1 1 1
Hernandz2b 3 0 0 0 Villar2b 4 2 2 1
Greinerc 3 0 0 0 Morelcf 4 1 2 2
Vargasss 2 2 1 1
Totals 37 10 12 10 Totals 34 6 8 6
Arizona 202 031 101—10
Chicago 020 100 201—6

LOB—Arizona5,Chicago7.2B—Thomas(4),Villar(4).HR—Rojas3(3),Peralta2(7),Thomas(3),Walker(10),Wisdom(7),Villar(2),Morel(2),Vargas(1).SF—Happ(2).S—Hernandez(2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona

CstlnsW,3-1 5 1/3 5 3 3 1 5
C.Smith 1 1/3 3 2 2 1 2
RamirezH,8 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2
Poppen 1 0 1 1 2 0

Chicago

HendricksL,2-4 5 8 7 7 2 3
Norris 1 1 1 1 1 1
Givens 1 2 1 1 1 1
Gsellman 2 1 1 1 0 2

WP—Castellanos.Umpires—Home,RyanAdditon;First,ChrisGuccione;Second,MarkCarlson;Third,AdamBeck.T—3:06.A—31,235(41,649).

ATLANTA5,MIAMI3

Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
AcuñaJr.dh 4 1 2 0 ChshlmJr2b 4 0 0 0
Olson1b 3 0 0 0 Aguilar1b 5 1 2 0
Albies2b 5 1 1 1 Solerdh 4 1 2 2
Riley3b 4 0 0 0 Garcíarf 4 0 1 0
Ozunalf 5 1 2 2 Andrsn3b-lf 4 1 2 0
Heredialf 0 0 0 0 Sánchezcf 3 0 1 0
d’Arnaudc 3 1 2 1 Cooperph 1 0 1 0
Duvallcf 4 0 1 0 Gnzález3b 0 0 0 0
Swansonss 4 1 1 1 DLaCrzlf-cf 4 0 1 1
Demeritterf 4 0 0 0 Stallingsc 4 0 0 0
Rojasss 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 36 3 10 3
Atlanta 311 000 000—5
Miami 010 002 000—3

DP—Atlanta1,Miami0.LOB—Atlanta9,Miami9.2B—AcuñaJr.(3),d’Arnaud(7),Duvall(7),B.Anderson(8),Sánchez(4),Soler(6),Cooper(9).HR—Ozuna(8),Swanson(5),d’Arnaud(4),Soler(8).SB—AcuñaJr.(7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

MortonW,3-3 5 1/3 7 3 3 1 5
McHughH,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
StriderH,2 1 2 0 0 0 0
MinterH,7 1 1 0 0 0 2
SmithS,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 2

Miami

RogersL,2-5 4 8 5 5 2 5
Head 3 1 0 0 2 4
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0
Okert 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP—Morton(Soler),Smith(Rojas).WP—Rogers.Umpires—Home,EdHickox;First,JansenVisconti;Second,JuniorValentine;Third,JerryMeals.T—3:32.A—9,776(36,742).

ST.LOUIS5,

PITTSBURGH3

St.Louis Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edmanss 5 1 2 0 Gamellf 2 1 1 0
Donovandh 3 0 0 0 Hayes3b 4 0 1 0
Pujolsph-dh 2 0 0 0 Rynoldscf 4 0 2 1
Gldshmdt1b 4 0 1 0 Tstsugodh 3 0 0 1
Arenado3b 4 1 0 0 VnMter2b 3 0 0 0
Yepezlf 4 1 1 0 Cstloph-2b 1 0 0 0
Dickersonlf 0 0 0 0 Chavis1b 4 1 2 1
Gorman2b 3 1 1 0 Suwinskirf 4 0 0 0
Carlsonrf 4 1 2 1 Perezc 4 0 0 0
Molinac 4 0 2 2 Castross 4 1 1 0
Badercf 4 0 1 1
Totals 37 5 10 4 Totals 33 3 7 3
St.Louis 100 004 000—5
Pittsburgh 000 000 120—3

E—Arenado(4),Suwinski(1).DP—St.Louis1,Pittsburgh1.LOB—St.Louis8,Pittsburgh6.HR—Chavis(4).SB—Castro(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St.Louis

WnwrghtW,5-3 7 4 1 1 3 3
Cabrera 1/3 3 2 1 0 0
GallegosS,8 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 5

Pittsburgh

ThompsonL,2-4 5 5 1 1 1 2
Hembree 1/3 1 2 2 1 0
Banda 1/3 3 2 2 1 0
DeJong 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Beede 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stratton 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires—Home,RyanWills;First,MarkWegner;Second,QuinnWolcott;Third,ChadWhitson.T—3:38.A—14,034(38,747).

MidwestLeague

EASTDIVISION

W L Pct. GB
Dayton(Cincinnati) 25 11 .694
GreatLakes(Dodgers) 22 15 .595
LakeCo.(Cleveland) 17 19 .472 8
W.Michigan(Detroit) 16 21 .432
TINCAPS(SanDiego) 15 22 .405 10½
Lansing(Oakland) 15 22 .405 10½

WESTDIVISION

W L Pct. GB
CedarRapids(Minn.) 25 12 .676
SouthBend(Cubs) 23 14 .622 2
Wisconsin(Milwaukee) 23 14 .622 2
Peoria(St.Louis) 16 21 .432 9
QuadCities(K.C.) 13 24 .351 12
Beloit(Miami) 11 26 .297 14

Thursday

Dayton6,QuadCities5,8inn.,gm1

QuadCitiesatDayton,gm2,ppd.

GreatLakes8,Lansing5

WestMichigan4,TINCAPS2

QuadCitiesatDayton,7:05p.m.

CedarRapids11,LakeCounty2

Peoria5,Beloit3

SouthBend3,Wisconsin2

Friday

GreatLakes6,Lansing2

TINCAPS10,WestMichigan5

Dayton7QuadCities1,gm1

Dayton5,QuadCities3,gm2

LakeCounty5,CedarRapids1

Peoria5,Beloit2

SouthBend6,Wisconsin2

Today

SouthBendatWisconsin,2:10p.m.

LansingatGreatLakes,6:05p.m.

WestMichiganatTINCAPS,6:35p.m.

QuadCitiesatDayton,7:05p.m.

LakeCountyatCedarRapids,7:35p.m.

PeoriaatBeloit,7:35p.m.

Sunday

LansingatGreatLakes,1:05p.m.

WestMichiganatTINCAPS,1:05p.m.

QuadCitiesatDayton,1:05p.m.

SouthBendatWisconsin,2:10p.m.

PeoriaatBeloit,2:05p.m.

LakeCountyatCedarRapids,3:05p.m.

TINCAPS10,

WHITECAPS5

WestMichigan FortWayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Malgericf 3 1 1 0 Rosiercf 4 2 2 1
Keith3b 5 2 2 1 HaselIIIdh 5 1 2 1
Holton1b 3 1 1 3 Daless 3 1 0 0
Meyersdh 4 0 0 0 Vlnzuelac 4 1 2 2
Perez2b 4 1 2 1 Acostarf 4 1 2 1
Murrlf 3 0 0 0 Basabe3b 3 1 0 0
Crouchc 2 0 0 0 Strnach1b 2 1 0 0
Bojarskirf 2 0 0 0 Ilarrazalf 3 1 1 2
Cruzss 2 0 0 0 Reyes2b 4 1 1 2
Kingss-rf 4 0 1 0
Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 32 10 10 9
WestMichigan 200 120 000—5
FortWayne 080 000 11x—10

2B—Perez,Reyes,Valenzuela.3B—Keith.HR—Holton,Perez.LOB—WestMichigan6,FortWayne9.SB—HassellIII.CS—Rosier.E—Perez.

IP H R ER BB SO

WestMichigan

GuzmanL,1/3 1 1/3 3 5 5 2 1
Tassin 2 2/3 4 3 3 1 1
Bienlien 2 2 0 0 1 2
Stuka 1 1 1 1 1 0
Reyes 1 0 1 1 3 2

FortWayne

Contreras 3 2/3 4 3 3 1 5
BncomoW,2-1 2 1/3 1 2 2 0 2
MinjarezH,2 2 1 0 0 2 3
Boyd 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP—Tassin2,Bienlien,Stuka.HBP—Malgeri2(byContreras;byBencomo),Crouch(byContreras),Basabe2(byStuka,byReyes).Umpires—HP:MitchTrzeciak.1B:CliburnRondon.T—2:46.A—8,045.

