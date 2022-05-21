Saturday, May 21, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AmericanLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|28
|10
|.737
|—
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|14-4
|14-6
|TampaBay
|23
|15
|.605
|5
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|13-9
|10-6
|Toronto
|21
|18
|.538
|7½
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|13-7
|8-11
|Boston
|17
|22
|.436
|11½
|4
|7-3
|W-3
|8-10
|9-12
|Baltimore
|15
|24
|.385
|13½
|6
|3-7
|W-1
|10-10
|5-14
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|13-8
|9-8
|Chicago
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-10
|10-9
|Cleveland
|17
|19
|.472
|4
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-7
|9-12
|KansasCity
|14
|23
|.378
|7½
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|8-12
|6-11
|Detroit
|13
|26
|.333
|9½
|8
|4-6
|L-3
|9-13
|4-13
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|10-5
|15-10
|LosAnge-les
|24
|16
|.600
|1
|—
|5-5
|L-3
|12-7
|12-9
|Texas
|18
|20
|.474
|6
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|10-12
|8-8
|Seattle
|17
|23
|.425
|8
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|9-7
|8-16
|Oakland
|16
|24
|.400
|9
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|6-14
|10-10
Today
ChicagoWhiteSox(Keuchel2-3)atN.Y.Yankees(Cortes2-1),1:05p.m.
Cincinnati(Greene1-6)atToronto(Manoah4-1),3:07p.m.
Seattle(Flexen1-6)atBoston(Whitlock1-1),4:10p.m.
Detroit(Faedo0-1)atCleveland(Bieber1-2),6:10p.m.
TampaBay(Springs1-1)atBaltimore(Bradish1-2),7:05p.m.
Minnesota(Ryan4-2)atKansasCity(Keller1-3),7:10p.m.
Texas(Gray1-1)atHouston(Verlander5-1),7:10p.m.
Oakland(Montas2-4)atL.A.Angels(Lorenzen4-2),9:07p.m.
Friday
TampaBayatBaltimore,late
Toronto2,Cincinnati1
Cleveland6,Detroit1
Boston7,Seattle3
Texas3,Houston0
MinnesotaatKansasCity,late
OaklandatL.A.Angels,late
WhiteSoxatN.Y.Yankees,ppd.
Sunday
SeattleatBoston,1:35p.m.
TampaBayatBaltimore,1:35p.m.
CincinnatiatToronto,1:37p.m.
DetroitatCleveland,1:40p.m.
MinnesotaatKansasCity,2:10p.m.
TexasatHouston,2:10p.m.
WhiteSoxatYankees,3:p.m.,gm1
WhiteSoxatYankees,7p.m.,gm2
OaklandatL.A.Angels,4:07p.m.
NATIONALLEAGUE
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|13-8
|13-6
|Atlanta
|18
|21
|.462
|7½
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|10-11
|8-10
|Philadelphia
|18
|21
|.462
|7½
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|10-12
|8-9
|Miami
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|9-11
|8-10
|Washington
|13
|27
|.325
|13
|8½
|3-7
|L-1
|5-15
|8-12
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|13-5
|12-9
|St.Louis
|21
|18
|.538
|4
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|10-8
|11-10
|Pittsburgh
|16
|22
|.421
|8½
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-11
|7-11
|Chicago
|15
|23
|.395
|9½
|5½
|5-5
|L-3
|6-14
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|11
|27
|.289
|13½
|9½
|6-4
|L-1
|5-9
|6-18
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|LosAngeles
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-6
|15-5
|11-7
|SanDiego
|24
|14
|.632
|2
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|10-7
|14-7
|SanFrancis-co
|22
|15
|.595
|3½
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|11-7
|11-8
|Arizona
|20
|21
|.488
|7½
|2
|3-7
|W-2
|10-11
|10-10
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
|2
|2-8
|W-1
|13-9
|5-10
Today
Arizona(Bumgarner2-2)atChicagoCubs(Steele1-4),2:20p.m.
Cincinnati(Greene1-6)atToronto(Manoah4-1),3:07p.m.
N.Y.Mets(Carrasco3-1)atColorado(TBD),3:10p.m.,gm1
N.Y.Mets(Williams0-2)atColorado(Gomber2-3),8:40p.m.,gm2
SanDiego(Musgrove4-0)atSanFrancisco(Rodón4-2),4:05p.m.
L.A.Dodgers(TBD)atPhiladelphia(Nola1-4),6:05p.m.
Atlanta(Wright3-2)atMiami(Hernandez2-3),6:10p.m.
St.Louis(Liberatore0-0)atPittsburgh(Quintana1-1),6:35p.m.
Washington(Corbin0-6)atMilwaukee(Woodruff4-2),7:10p.m.
Friday
Arizona10,ChicagoCubs6
St.Louis5,Pittsburgh3
Atlanta5,Miami3
L.A.Dodgers4,Philadelphia1
Toronto2,Cincinnati1
Milwaukee7,Washington0
SanDiegoatSanFrancisco,late
N.Y.MetsatColorado,ppd.
Sunday
St.LouisatPittsburgh,11:35a.m.
DodgersatPhiladelphia,1:35p.m.
CincinnatiatToronto,1:37p.m.
AtlantaatMiami,1:40p.m.
WashingtonatMilwaukee,2:10p.m.
ArizonaatChicagoCubs,2:20p.m.
N.Y.MetsatColorado,3:10p.m.
SanDiegoatSanFrancisco,4p.m.
AMERICANLEAGUE
CLEVELAND6,
DETROIT1
|Detroit
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grossmanrf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Strawcf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|W.Castrolf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosarioss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Cabreradh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Báezss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Miller1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Candelario3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reyesdh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torkelson1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mercadorf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chang2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhartc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clementlf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hillcf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hedgesc
|3
|1
|1
|0
|H.Castroph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100—1
|Cleveland
|000
|004
|02x—6
E—Civale(1).DP—Detroit1,Cleveland1.LOB—Detroit3,Cleveland2.2B—Torkelson(3),Hedges(1),Straw(8),Rosario(4).3B—Ramírez(3).HR—Ramírez(9).SB—Hill(2).SF—Torkelson(1),Miller(4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Skubal
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|BarnesL,3-1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Foley
|1 1/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Carlton
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cleveland
|CivaleW,2-3
|6 1/3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|DeLsSntsH,1
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires—Home,ShaneLivensparger;First,RamonDeJesus;Second,LanceBarrett;Third,AlfonsoMarquez.T—2:38.A—23,874(34,788).
BOSTON7,SEATTLE3
|Seattle
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frazierdh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrndzcf-ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|France1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Devers3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawfordss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Martinezdh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rodríguezcf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaertsss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Winkerlf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Crdroph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Suárez3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Story2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Toro2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Arroyorf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moorerf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|BrdlyJr.rf-cf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Raleighc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugolf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torrensph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquezc
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|Seattle
|000
|020
|010—3
|Boston
|004
|000
|03x—7
E—Verdugo(2).DP—Seattle0,Boston1.LOB—Seattle6,Boston3.2B—France(7),Suárez(9),Hernán-dez(11).HR—Toro(6),Story(6),BradleyJr.(1).SB—Devers(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Seattle
|RayL,4-4
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Murfee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Misiewicz
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Boston
|Wacha
|4 2/3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|DavisW,1-1
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|DiekmanH,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|SchreiberH,3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires—Home,DanBellino;First,AdamHamari;Second,ClintVondrak;Third,ScottBarry.T—2:54.A—30,842(37,755).
INTERLEAGUE
TORONTO2,
CINCINNATI1
|Cincinnati
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rynlds2b-cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Springerdh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Stphensnc
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bichettess
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Phamlf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|GuereroJr1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernándzrf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Farmerss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Espinal2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Moustkasdh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tapialf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Motter3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chpman3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Naquinrf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jansenc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Friedlcf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmercf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Lopezph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moranph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100—1
|Toronto
|000
|020
|00x—2
E—Motter(1).DP—Cincinnati1,Toronto1.LOB—Cincinnati7,Toronto7.2B—Farmer2(11),Reynolds(3),Friedl(3),Votto(2),Chapman(6),Zimmer2(2),Bichette(8).SB—Reynolds(2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|CastilloL,0-2
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Strickland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Toronto
|RyuW,1-0
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|BoruckiH,2
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|CimberH,5
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|GarcíaH,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|RomanoS,13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Borucki(Moustakas),Strickland(Springer).Umpires—Home,AdrianJohnson;First,JohnTumpane;Second,MarvinHudson;Third,ErichBacchus.T—2:42.A—29,300(53,506).
NATIONALLEAGUE
ARIZONA10,
CHICAGOCUBS6
|Arizona
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Varshodh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ortegarf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Perdomoss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Contrerasc
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Gomesc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walker1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Happlf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Peraltalf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Schwndldh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthyrf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Rivas1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thomascf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wisdom3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hernandz2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Villar2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Greinerc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morelcf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Vargasss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Totals
|37
|10
|12
|10
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Arizona
|202
|031
|101—10
|Chicago
|020
|100
|201—6
LOB—Arizona5,Chicago7.2B—Thomas(4),Villar(4).HR—Rojas3(3),Peralta2(7),Thomas(3),Walker(10),Wisdom(7),Villar(2),Morel(2),Vargas(1).SF—Happ(2).S—Hernandez(2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Arizona
|CstlnsW,3-1
|5 1/3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|C.Smith
|1 1/3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|RamirezH,8
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Poppen
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
Chicago
|HendricksL,2-4
|5
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|Norris
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Givens
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Gsellman
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP—Castellanos.Umpires—Home,RyanAdditon;First,ChrisGuccione;Second,MarkCarlson;Third,AdamBeck.T—3:06.A—31,235(41,649).
ATLANTA5,MIAMI3
|Atlanta
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|AcuñaJr.dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|ChshlmJr2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Albies2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Solerdh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Riley3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garcíarf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozunalf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Andrsn3b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Heredialf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchezcf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|d’Arnaudc
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Cooperph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Duvallcf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzález3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansonss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|DLaCrzlf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Demeritterf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stallingsc
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojasss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|Atlanta
|311
|000
|000—5
|Miami
|010
|002
|000—3
DP—Atlanta1,Miami0.LOB—Atlanta9,Miami9.2B—AcuñaJr.(3),d’Arnaud(7),Duvall(7),B.Anderson(8),Sánchez(4),Soler(6),Cooper(9).HR—Ozuna(8),Swanson(5),d’Arnaud(4),Soler(8).SB—AcuñaJr.(7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|MortonW,3-3
|5 1/3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|McHughH,3
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|StriderH,2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MinterH,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|SmithS,2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Miami
|RogersL,2-5
|4
|8
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Head
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP—Morton(Soler),Smith(Rojas).WP—Rogers.Umpires—Home,EdHickox;First,JansenVisconti;Second,JuniorValentine;Third,JerryMeals.T—3:32.A—9,776(36,742).
ST.LOUIS5,
PITTSBURGH3
|St.Louis
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Edmanss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Gamellf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Donovandh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujolsph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rynoldscf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gldshmdt1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tstsugodh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Arenado3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|VnMter2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yepezlf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cstloph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickersonlf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gorman2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Suwinskirf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carlsonrf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Perezc
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Molinac
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Castross
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Badercf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|St.Louis
|100
|004
|000—5
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|120—3
E—Arenado(4),Suwinski(1).DP—St.Louis1,Pittsburgh1.LOB—St.Louis8,Pittsburgh6.HR—Chavis(4).SB—Castro(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
St.Louis
|WnwrghtW,5-3
|7
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Cabrera
|1/3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|GallegosS,8
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
Pittsburgh
|ThompsonL,2-4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hembree
|1/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Banda
|1/3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|DeJong
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Beede
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stratton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires—Home,RyanWills;First,MarkWegner;Second,QuinnWolcott;Third,ChadWhitson.T—3:38.A—14,034(38,747).
MidwestLeague
EASTDIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton(Cincinnati)
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|GreatLakes(Dodgers)
|22
|15
|.595
|3½
|LakeCo.(Cleveland)
|17
|19
|.472
|8
|W.Michigan(Detroit)
|16
|21
|.432
|9½
|TINCAPS(SanDiego)
|15
|22
|.405
|10½
|Lansing(Oakland)
|15
|22
|.405
|10½
WESTDIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|CedarRapids(Minn.)
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|SouthBend(Cubs)
|23
|14
|.622
|2
|Wisconsin(Milwaukee)
|23
|14
|.622
|2
|Peoria(St.Louis)
|16
|21
|.432
|9
|QuadCities(K.C.)
|13
|24
|.351
|12
|Beloit(Miami)
|11
|26
|.297
|14
Thursday
Dayton6,QuadCities5,8inn.,gm1
QuadCitiesatDayton,gm2,ppd.
GreatLakes8,Lansing5
WestMichigan4,TINCAPS2
QuadCitiesatDayton,7:05p.m.
CedarRapids11,LakeCounty2
Peoria5,Beloit3
SouthBend3,Wisconsin2
Friday
GreatLakes6,Lansing2
TINCAPS10,WestMichigan5
Dayton7QuadCities1,gm1
Dayton5,QuadCities3,gm2
LakeCounty5,CedarRapids1
Peoria5,Beloit2
SouthBend6,Wisconsin2
Today
SouthBendatWisconsin,2:10p.m.
LansingatGreatLakes,6:05p.m.
WestMichiganatTINCAPS,6:35p.m.
QuadCitiesatDayton,7:05p.m.
LakeCountyatCedarRapids,7:35p.m.
PeoriaatBeloit,7:35p.m.
Sunday
LansingatGreatLakes,1:05p.m.
WestMichiganatTINCAPS,1:05p.m.
QuadCitiesatDayton,1:05p.m.
SouthBendatWisconsin,2:10p.m.
PeoriaatBeloit,2:05p.m.
LakeCountyatCedarRapids,3:05p.m.
TINCAPS10,
WHITECAPS5
|WestMichigan
|FortWayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Malgericf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rosiercf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Keith3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|HaselIIIdh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Holton1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Daless
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Meyersdh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlnzuelac
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Perez2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Acostarf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Murrlf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Basabe3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Crouchc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Strnach1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bojarskirf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ilarrazalf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Cruzss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kingss-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|32
|10
|10
|9
|WestMichigan
|200
|120
|000—5
|FortWayne
|080
|000
|11x—10
2B—Perez,Reyes,Valenzuela.3B—Keith.HR—Holton,Perez.LOB—WestMichigan6,FortWayne9.SB—HassellIII.CS—Rosier.E—Perez.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
WestMichigan
|GuzmanL,1/3
|1 1/3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Tassin
|2 2/3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Bienlien
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stuka
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
FortWayne
|Contreras
|3 2/3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|BncomoW,2-1
|2 1/3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|MinjarezH,2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Boyd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP—Tassin2,Bienlien,Stuka.HBP—Malgeri2(byContreras;byBencomo),Crouch(byContreras),Basabe2(byStuka,byReyes).Umpires—HP:MitchTrzeciak.1B:CliburnRondon.T—2:46.A—8,045.
