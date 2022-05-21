The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Saturday, May 21, 2022 1:00 am

HORSE RACING

PreaknessStakes

Postposition,horse,jockey,andodds:

1.Simplification Velazquez 6-1
2.CreativeMinister HernandezJr. 10-1
3.Fenwick Geroux 50-1
4.SecretOath Saez 9-2
5.EarlyVoting Ortiz 7-2
6.HappyJack Gaffalione 30-1
7.Armagnac OrtizJr. 12-1
8.Epicenter Rosario 6-5
9.Skippylongstocking Alvarado 20-1

Trainers(bypostposition)

1.AntonioSano

2.KennyMcPeek

3.KevinMcKathan

4.D.WayneLukas

5.ChadBrown

6.DougO’Neill

7.TimYakteen

8.SteveAsmussen

9.SaffleJosephJr.

Weights:126each.

Distance:13-16miles.

Purse:$1,500,000.Firstplace:$900,000.Secondplace:$300,000.Thirdplace:$165,000.Fourthplace:$90,000.Fifth:$45,000.

Posttime:7:01p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  