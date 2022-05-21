Saturday, May 21, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atChicagoCubs
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|NYMets
|-124
|atColorado
|+106
|atSanFrancisco
|-126
|SanDiego
|+108
|atPhiladelphia
|OFF
|LADodgers
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-132
|atMiami
|+113
|St.Louis
|-135
|atPittsburgh
|+115
|atMilwaukee
|-205
|Washington
|+172
|atColorado
|OFF
|NYMets
|OFF
AmericanLeague
|atNYYankees
|-182
|ChicagoWS
|+160
|atBoston
|-140
|Seattle
|+120
|atCleveland
|-187
|Detroit
|+163
|TampaBay
|-145
|atBaltimore
|+125
|Minnesota
|-134
|atKansasCity
|+114
|atHouston
|-178
|Texas
|+150
|atLAAngels
|-160
|Oakland
|+140
Interleague
|atToronto
|-232
|Cincinnati
|+193
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|atBoston
|6½
|(207½)
|Miami
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-164
|atSt.Louis
|+136
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story