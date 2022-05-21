The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Saturday, May 21, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atChicagoCubs OFF Arizona OFF
NYMets -124 atColorado +106
atSanFrancisco -126 SanDiego +108
atPhiladelphia OFF LADodgers OFF
Atlanta -132 atMiami +113
St.Louis -135 atPittsburgh +115
atMilwaukee -205 Washington +172
atColorado OFF NYMets OFF

AmericanLeague

atNYYankees -182 ChicagoWS +160
atBoston -140 Seattle +120
atCleveland -187 Detroit +163
TampaBay -145 atBaltimore +125
Minnesota -134 atKansasCity +114
atHouston -178 Texas +150
atLAAngels -160 Oakland +140

Interleague

atToronto -232 Cincinnati +193

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
atBoston (207½) Miami

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -164 atSt.Louis +136

