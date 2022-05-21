Saturday, May 21, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|6
|21
|16
|9
|N.Y.CityFC
|6
|3
|2
|20
|23
|10
|CFMontréal
|6
|4
|2
|20
|23
|21
|OrlandoCity
|6
|4
|2
|20
|14
|15
|NewYork
|5
|2
|5
|20
|20
|12
|Cincinnati
|6
|5
|1
|19
|16
|18
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|3
|15
|17
|16
|D.C.United
|4
|6
|1
|13
|14
|17
|CharlotteFC
|4
|7
|1
|13
|10
|15
|Columbus
|3
|4
|4
|13
|15
|13
|NewEngland
|3
|5
|3
|12
|18
|20
|InterMiamiCF
|3
|6
|3
|12
|11
|21
|TorontoFC
|3
|7
|2
|11
|16
|23
|Chicago
|2
|5
|5
|11
|11
|16
WESTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|AustinFC
|7
|3
|2
|23
|25
|12
|LosAngelesFC
|7
|3
|2
|23
|24
|14
|FCDallas
|6
|2
|4
|22
|20
|10
|LAGalaxy
|6
|4
|2
|20
|13
|11
|RealSaltLake
|5
|3
|4
|19
|12
|16
|Nashville
|5
|4
|3
|18
|13
|13
|Colorado
|4
|5
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Houston
|4
|5
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Minn.United
|4
|5
|3
|15
|13
|13
|Portland
|3
|4
|6
|15
|20
|21
|Seattle
|4
|5
|1
|13
|13
|14
|SanJose
|3
|5
|4
|13
|22
|28
|SportingK.C.
|3
|7
|3
|12
|12
|24
|Vancouver
|3
|6
|2
|11
|12
|21
NOTE:Threepointsforvictory,onepointfortie.
May18
N.Y.CityFC2,D.C.United0
Chicago3,NewYork3
Miami0,Philadelphia0
LAGalaxy1,Minnesota1
Seattle1,Houston0
SportingK.C.2,Colorado1
Nashville2,CFMontréal1
Vancouver2,FCDallas1
AustinFC2,LosAngelesFC1
SanJose3,Portland2
Today
LosAngelesFCatColumbus,3:30p.m.
TorontoFCatD.C.United,4p.m.
NewEnglandatCincinnati,6p.m.
AtlantaatNashville,7:30p.m.
Sunday
RealSaltLakeatCFMontréal,4p.m.
VancouveratCharlotteFC,5p.m.
ChicagoatNewYorkCityFC,5p.m.
NewYorkatMiami,6p.m.
MinnesotaatFCDallas,7p.m.
SportingK.C.atSanJose,7:30p.m.
OrlandoCityatAustinFC,8p.m.
SeattleatColorado,8p.m.
HoustonatLAGalaxy,8p.m.
PhiladelphiaatPortland,10p.m.
