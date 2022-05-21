The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, May 21, 2022 1:00 am

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

AmericanLeague

BOSTONREDSOX—ReinstatedRHPMichaelWachafromthe15-dayIL.OptionedRHPRyanBrasiertoWorcester(IL).

CLEVELANDGUARDIANS—DesignatedRHPLuisOviedoforassignment.Reinstated1BJoshNaylorfromthe10-dayIL.OptionedSSRichiePalaciostoColumbus(IL).

CHICAGOWHITESOX—ReinstatedRHPMichaelKopechfromthepaternitylist.OptionedRHPRyanBurrtoCharlotte(IL).

DETROITTIGERS—PlacedRHPWillVestontheIL.SelectedthecontractofRHPDrewCarltonfromTo-ledo(IL).ClaimedINF/OFBrendonDavisoffwaiversfromLAAngelsandoptionedhimtoToledo.RHPsElvinRodriguezandRicardoPintoarewiththeteaminClevelandasmembersofthetaxisquad.

SEATTLEMARINERS—ReinstatedRHPMattFestafromthe15-dayIL.OptionedRHPWyattMillstoTa-coma(PCL).

TEXASRANGERS—RecalledRHPNickSnyderfromRoundRock(PCL).OptionedRHPJoshSborztoRoundRock.

NationalLeague

ARIZONADIAMONDBACKS—RecalledOFJakeMcCarthyfromthetaxisquad.OptionedRHPJacobWebbtoReno(PCL).

CINCINNATIREDS—Activated1BJoeyVotto.PlacedRHPsJoelKuhnellandTylerMahle,2BBrandonDruryandCFAlbertAlmoraJr.ontherestrictedlist.AssignedSSJoseBarrerotoLouisville(IL)onare-habassignment.PlacedLHPRossDetwileronthebereavementlist.Selectedthecontractsof2BTaylorMotter,RFAristidesAquinoandRHPGrahamAshcroftfromLouisville.

MILWAUKEEBREWERS—ReinstatedOFAndrewMcCutchenfromthe10-dayIL.OptionedRHPTrevorKelleytoNashville(IL).

SANDIEGOPADRES—ReinstatedLHPTimHillfromthe15-dayIL.OptionedRHPStevenWilsontoElPaso(PCL).

BASKETBALL

WNBA

CHICAGOSKY—AnnouncedGKahleahCopperissetactiveandCTinaKrajisnikwasahardshiprelease.

INDIANAFEVER—AnnouncedGBriaHartleyissetactive.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORERAVENS—SignedDTTravisJonestoafour-yearcontract.

CINCINNATIBENGALS—SignedCBCamTaylor-BrittandDEJeffGunter.

DALLASCOWBOYS—WaivedDBLa’KendrickVanZandt.

GREENBAYPACKERS—WaivedKJ.J.Molson.

HOUSTONTEXANS—WaivedCBJimmyMoreland.

INDIANAPOLISCOLTS—SignedTEJelaniWoodsandOTBernhardRaimanntofour-yearcontracts.

LASVEGASRAIDERS—SignedWRJordanVeasy.WaivedFBSuttonSmith.

NEWYORKGIANTS—SigneCBCor’DaleFlott.

PITTSBURGHSTEELERS—SignedDEDeMarvinLealtoarookiecontract.

SEATTLESEAHAWKS—WaivedQBLeviLewis.

TENNESSEETITANS—SignedOTNicholasPetit-Frere.

COLLEGE

BUTLER—NamedTylerWatsonmen’sbasketballstrengthandconditioningcoachandAndrewLentzcoordinatorofmen’sbasketballoperations.

MILWAUKEE—NamedJoseWinstonassistantcoachformen’sbasketball.

