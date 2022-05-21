Saturday, May 21, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
AmericanLeague
BOSTONREDSOX—ReinstatedRHPMichaelWachafromthe15-dayIL.OptionedRHPRyanBrasiertoWorcester(IL).
CLEVELANDGUARDIANS—DesignatedRHPLuisOviedoforassignment.Reinstated1BJoshNaylorfromthe10-dayIL.OptionedSSRichiePalaciostoColumbus(IL).
CHICAGOWHITESOX—ReinstatedRHPMichaelKopechfromthepaternitylist.OptionedRHPRyanBurrtoCharlotte(IL).
DETROITTIGERS—PlacedRHPWillVestontheIL.SelectedthecontractofRHPDrewCarltonfromTo-ledo(IL).ClaimedINF/OFBrendonDavisoffwaiversfromLAAngelsandoptionedhimtoToledo.RHPsElvinRodriguezandRicardoPintoarewiththeteaminClevelandasmembersofthetaxisquad.
SEATTLEMARINERS—ReinstatedRHPMattFestafromthe15-dayIL.OptionedRHPWyattMillstoTa-coma(PCL).
TEXASRANGERS—RecalledRHPNickSnyderfromRoundRock(PCL).OptionedRHPJoshSborztoRoundRock.
NationalLeague
ARIZONADIAMONDBACKS—RecalledOFJakeMcCarthyfromthetaxisquad.OptionedRHPJacobWebbtoReno(PCL).
CINCINNATIREDS—Activated1BJoeyVotto.PlacedRHPsJoelKuhnellandTylerMahle,2BBrandonDruryandCFAlbertAlmoraJr.ontherestrictedlist.AssignedSSJoseBarrerotoLouisville(IL)onare-habassignment.PlacedLHPRossDetwileronthebereavementlist.Selectedthecontractsof2BTaylorMotter,RFAristidesAquinoandRHPGrahamAshcroftfromLouisville.
MILWAUKEEBREWERS—ReinstatedOFAndrewMcCutchenfromthe10-dayIL.OptionedRHPTrevorKelleytoNashville(IL).
SANDIEGOPADRES—ReinstatedLHPTimHillfromthe15-dayIL.OptionedRHPStevenWilsontoElPaso(PCL).
BASKETBALL
WNBA
CHICAGOSKY—AnnouncedGKahleahCopperissetactiveandCTinaKrajisnikwasahardshiprelease.
INDIANAFEVER—AnnouncedGBriaHartleyissetactive.
FOOTBALL
NFL
BALTIMORERAVENS—SignedDTTravisJonestoafour-yearcontract.
CINCINNATIBENGALS—SignedCBCamTaylor-BrittandDEJeffGunter.
DALLASCOWBOYS—WaivedDBLa’KendrickVanZandt.
GREENBAYPACKERS—WaivedKJ.J.Molson.
HOUSTONTEXANS—WaivedCBJimmyMoreland.
INDIANAPOLISCOLTS—SignedTEJelaniWoodsandOTBernhardRaimanntofour-yearcontracts.
LASVEGASRAIDERS—SignedWRJordanVeasy.WaivedFBSuttonSmith.
NEWYORKGIANTS—SigneCBCor’DaleFlott.
PITTSBURGHSTEELERS—SignedDEDeMarvinLealtoarookiecontract.
SEATTLESEAHAWKS—WaivedQBLeviLewis.
TENNESSEETITANS—SignedOTNicholasPetit-Frere.
COLLEGE
BUTLER—NamedTylerWatsonmen’sbasketballstrengthandconditioningcoachandAndrewLentzcoordinatorofmen’sbasketballoperations.
MILWAUKEE—NamedJoseWinstonassistantcoachformen’sbasketball.
