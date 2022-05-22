The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, May 22, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AmericanLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 29 10 .744 8-2 W-1 15-4 14-6
TampaBay 24 16 .600 6-4 W-1 13-9 11-7
Toronto 22 18 .550 5-5 W-2 14-7 8-11
Boston 18 22 .450 11½ 4 7-3 W-4 9-10 9-12
Baltimore 16 25 .390 14 3-7 L-1 11-11 5-14

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 24 16 .600 6-4 W-3 13-8 11-8
Chicago 19 20 .487 4-6 L-1 9-10 10-10
Cleveland 17 19 .472 5 3 5-5 W-1 8-7 9-12
KansasCity 14 25 .359 4-6 L-3 8-14 6-11
Detroit 13 26 .333 10½ 4-6 L-3 9-13 4-13

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 26 15 .634 6-4 W-1 11-5 15-10
LosAngeles 24 17 .585 2 4-6 L-4 12-8 12-9
Texas 18 21 .462 7 6-4 L-1 10-12 8-9
Oakland 17 24 .415 9 5-5 W-1 6-14 11-10
Seattle 17 24 .415 9 3-7 L-3 9-7 8-17

Today

Seattle(Gilbert4-2)atBoston(Eovaldi1-2),1:35p.m.

TampaBay(Kluber1-2)atBaltimore(Watkins0-1),1:35p.m.

Cincinnati(Overton1-0)atToronto(Kikuchi2-1),1:37p.m.

Detroit(TBD)atCleveland(TBD),1:40p.m.

Minnesota(Ober1-1)atKansasCity(Heasley0-2),2:10p.m.

Texas(Hearn2-2)atHouston(Urquidy3-1),2:10p.m.

ChicagoWhiteSox(Cueto0-0)atYankees(Taillon4-1),3:05p.m.,gm1

ChicagoWhiteSox(Kopech0-1)atYankees(Severino3-0),7:08p.m.,gm2

Oakland(Logue2-2)atL.A.Angels(Sandoval2-1),4:07p.m.

Saturday

N.Y.Yankees7,ChicagoWhiteSox5

Toronto3,Cincinnati1

Boston6,Seattle5

TampaBay6,Baltimore1

Minnesota9,KansasCity2

Houston2,Texas1

OaklandatL.A.Angels,late

DetroitatCleveland,ppd.

Monday

BaltimoreatN.Y.Yankees,7:05p.m.

DetroitatMinnesota,7:40p.m.

TorontoatSt.Louis,7:45p.m.

ClevelandatHouston,8:10p.m.

KansasCityatArizona,9:40p.m.

OaklandatSeattle,9:40p.m.

NationalLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 27 14 .659 6-4 W-3 13-8 14-6
Atlanta 19 21 .475 3 5-5 W-2 10-11 9-10
Philadelphia 18 22 .450 4 5-5 L-3 10-13 8-9
Miami 17 22 .436 9 4-6 L-3 9-12 8-10
Washington 13 28 .317 14 3-7 L-2 5-15 8-13

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 26 14 .650 7-3 W-3 14-5 12-9
St.Louis 22 18 .550 4 5-5 W-2 10-8 12-10
Pittsburgh 16 23 .410 4-6 L-2 9-12 7-11
Chicago 15 24 .385 10½ 5-5 L-4 6-15 9-9
Cincinnati 11 28 .282 14½ 10½ 5-5 L-2 5-9 6-19

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
LosAngeles 27 12 .692 7-3 W-7 15-5 12-7
SanDiego 26 14 .650 7-3 W-3 10-7 16-7
SanFrancisco 22 17 .564 5 5-5 L-3 11-9 11-8
Arizona 21 21 .500 2 4-6 W-3 10-11 11-10
Colorado 18 20 .474 3 2-8 L-1 13-10 5-10

Today

St.Louis(Matz3-3)atPittsburgh(Wilson0-2),11:35a.m.

L.A.Dodgers(Gonsolin4-0)atPhiladelphia(Eflin1-3),1:35p.m.

Cincinnati(Overton1-0)atToronto(Kikuchi2-1),1:37p.m.

Atlanta(Anderson3-2)atMiami(Alcantara3-2),1:40p.m.

Washington(Sanchez2-3)atMilwaukee(Peralta3-1),2:10p.m.

Arizona(Kelly3-2)atChicagoCubs(Miley1-0),2:20p.m.

N.Y.Mets(Walker1-0)atColorado(Gomber2-3),3:10p.m.

SanDiego(Gore2-1)atSanFrancisco(Wood3-2),4:05p.m.

Saturday

Arizona7,ChicagoCubs6,10inn.

Toronto3,Cincinnati1

SanDiego2,SanFrancisco1

L.A.Dodgers7,Philadelphia4

Atlanta4,Miami3

St.Louis5,Pittsburgh4

Milwaukee5,Washington1

N.Y.Mets5,Colorado1,gm1

N.Y.MetsatColorado,late,gm2

Monday

ColoradoatPittsburgh,6:35p.m.

CubsatCincinnati,6:40p.m.

L.A.DodgersatWashington,7p.m.

PhiladelphiaatAtlanta,7:20p.m.

TorontoatSt.Louis,7:45p.m.

KansasCityatArizona,9:40p.m.

MilwaukeeatSanDiego,9:40p.m.

NYMetsatSanFrancisco,9:45p.m.

AMERICANLEAGUE

N.Y.YANKEES7,

CHICAGOWHITESOX5

ab r h bi ab r h bi
Andersonss 4 1 2 0 LMhieu3b 4 1 1 4
Vaughn1b-rf 5 1 1 0 Judgecf 3 0 1 0
Robertcf 5 0 1 0 Rizzo1b 2 1 0 1
Abreudh 5 1 1 3 Stantonrf 4 0 3 0
Grandalc 5 0 1 0 Dnldsndh 3 1 0 1
Pollocklf 4 1 2 0 Torres2b 4 1 1 0
García2b 4 1 1 1 Kinr-Flfass 4 1 1 1
Engelrf 3 0 0 0 Higshikac 3 1 0 0
Mncdaph-3b 1 0 0 0 Hickslf 3 1 1 0
Hrrison3b 2 0 1 1
Sheetsph-1b 1 0 1 0
Totals 39 5 11 5 Totals 30 7 8 7

Chicago 003 002 000—5 NewYork 051 001 00x—7

DP—Chicago1,NewYork0.LOB—Chicago9,NewYork6.2B—Pollock2(7),García(4),Harrison(7).HR—Abreu(4),LeMahieu(3).SF—Rizzo(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

KeuchelL,2-4 4 6 6 6 3 0
López 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ruiz 1 1 1 1 2 1
Foster 1 0 0 0 1 0
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 0

NewYork

CortesW,3-1 5 6 3 3 0 7
KingH,6 1 3 2 2 1 1
LoáisigaH,6 1 1 0 0 0 3
CastroH,5 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
HolmesS,4 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP—Cortes(Harrison).Umpires—Home,NickMahrley;First,WillLittle;Second,GregGibson;Third,HunterWendelstedt.T—3:40.A—44,001(47,309).

INTERLEAGUE

TORONTO3,

CINCINNATI1

Cincinnati Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Friedlcf 4 0 1 0 Sprngrcf-rf 4 0 1 0
Naquinrf 4 1 2 0 Bichettess 4 2 2 3
Phamlf 4 0 0 0 GureroJrdh 4 0 0 0
Vottodh 4 0 1 1 Hrnándzrf 3 0 0 0
Stephensnc 4 0 1 0 Zimmercf 0 0 0 0
Moustkas3b 3 0 0 0 Espinal2b 4 0 1 0
Moran1b 3 0 0 0 Kirkc 2 0 0 0
Lopez2b 3 0 2 0 Chpmn3b 3 0 1 0
Reynoldsss 3 0 0 0 GurrielJr1b 3 0 1 0
Tapialf 3 1 1 0
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 30 3 7 3

Cincinnati 000 100 000—1 Toronto 000 100 20x—3

E—Moustakas(1).DP—Cincinnati0,Toronto1.LOB—Cincinnati4,Toronto6.2B—Naquin(11),Votto(3),Stephenson(6).HR—Bichette2(6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Greene 6 4 1 1 2 6
CessaL,2-1 1 3 2 2 0 1
Hoffman 1 0 0 0 1 0

Toronto

ManoahW,5-1 8 7 1 1 0 4
RomanoS,14 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires—Home,JohnTumpane;First,MarvinHudson;Second,ErichBacchus;Third,AdrianJohnson.T—2:19.A—39,393(53,506).

NATIONALLEAGUE

MILWAUKEE5,

WASHINGTON1

Washington Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernándz2b 4 0 1 0 McCtchndh 5 1 3 1
Sotorf 3 0 0 0 Uríasss 5 2 2 1
Cruzdh 3 0 1 0 Yelichlf 5 1 2 0
Bell1b 4 0 0 0 Renfroerf 3 1 1 1
Hernandezlf 4 0 0 0 Brsseau3b 2 0 1 0
Ruizc 3 0 2 0 Ptrsnph-3b 1 0 0 0
Franco3b 4 0 1 0 Hiura1b 3 0 2 2
Thomascf 4 1 2 1 Wong2b 3 0 0 0
StrngGrdnss 3 0 2 0 Caincf 4 0 1 0
Adamsph 1 0 0 0 Caratinic 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 9 1 Totals 35 5 12 5

Washington 001 000 000—1 Milwaukee 200 030 00x—5

E—Caratini(2).DP—Washington0,Milwaukee2.LOB—Washington8,Milwaukee10.2B—McCutchen(6).HR—Thomas(2),McCutchen(3),Urías(3).SB—Yelich(6).SF—Renfroe(3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington

CorbinL,0-7 5 8 5 5 1 3
Ramírez 1 2 0 0 0 1
Cishek 1 1 0 0 1 1
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee

WoodrffW,5-2 6 5 1 1 0 6
Boxberger 1 2 0 0 1 1
Gott 1 0 0 0 1 0
Milner 2/3 2 0 0 0 0
HaderS,15-15 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP—Corbin(Hiura).Umpires—Home,StuScheuwater;First,JeffNelson;Second,CBBucknor;Third,CharlieRamos.

T—3:13.A—34,837(41,900).

ARIZONA7,

CHICAGOCUBS6

Arizona Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Luplowdh 3 0 0 0 Contrersdh 2 0 1 0
P.Smthph-dh 2 1 1 1 Ortgapr-dh 1 1 0 0
Rojas3b 1 0 0 0 Happph-dh 2 0 1 0
Hernandz3b 4 0 0 0 Villar3b 5 0 2 1
Marte2b 5 2 1 0 Suzukirf 5 1 1 1
Walker1b 5 0 0 0 Gomesc 4 0 1 1
McCarthyrf 4 3 3 1 Schwndl1b 4 1 1 1
Varshoc 5 1 3 3 Wisdomlf 4 1 1 1
Peraltalf 3 0 1 0 Morelcf 4 1 1 0
Thomascf 4 0 1 1 Vargas2b 4 0 0 0
Perdomoss 3 0 1 0 Simmnsss 4 1 1 1
Totals 39 7 11 6 Totals 39 6 10 6
Arizona 000 000 130 3—7
Chicago 022 000 000 2—6

E—Simmons(1).DP—Arizona0,Chicago1.LOB—Arizona8,Chicago4.2B—McCarthy(1),Varsho(8),Suzuki(11),Villar(5).HR—P.Smith(4),Schwindel(3),Wisdom(8).SB—Contreras(1),McCarthy(1),Simmons(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona

Bumgarner 7 5 4 4 0 7
Mantiply 2/3 2 0 0 0 0
Wendelken 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
KennedyW,3-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
MelncnS,9-10 1 2 2 1 0 2

Chicago

Steele 5 1 0 0 2 9
Martin 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
Hughes 2/3 3 1 1 0 1
EffrossH,3 2/3 2 2 2 0 2
Robrtsn 1 1/3 3 1 1 2 1
WickL,1-1 1/3 2 3 1 0 0
Norris 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires—Home,ChrisGuccione;First,AlexTosi;Second,AdamBeck;Third,RyanAdditon.T—3:42.A—32,269.

ATLANTA4,MIAMI3

Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuñadh 3 1 1 0 Chshlm2b 5 0 1 0
Olson1b 5 0 1 0 Cooper1b 4 2 3 1
Ozunalf 4 1 1 1 Solerdh 5 0 2 1
Heredialf 0 0 0 0 Garcíarf 4 0 1 0
Riley3b 4 0 0 0 Andrsn3b-lf 3 0 0 1
Albies2b 4 0 2 0 Sánchezcf 3 0 1 0
Duvallcf 3 0 1 1 Aguilrph-3b 1 0 0 0
Swansonss 4 0 1 0 DeLCrzlf-cf 4 0 0 0
Contrerasc 3 2 2 2 Rojasss 2 0 0 0
Demeritterf 4 0 0 0 Gonzálezss 2 0 0 0
Henryc 1 0 0 0
Stallingsph 0 1 0 0
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 34 3 8 3
Atlanta 000 012 100—4
Miami 000 001 011—3

E—Ozuna(1).DP—Atlanta1,Miami0.LOB—Atlanta7,Miami9.2B—Olson(16),Soler(7),Cooper(10).3B—Sánchez(3).HR—Contreras2(6).SB—AcuñaJr.(8),Swanson(5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

WrightW,4-2 5 2 0 0 3 6
O’DayH,3 1/3 2 1 1 0 0
StephnsH,1 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 2
MinterH,8 1 2 1 0 0 1
JansenS,10-11 1 2 1 1 1 3

Miami

HrnandzL,2-4 5 3 1 1 1 5
Scott 2/3 2 2 2 1 0
Floro 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Poteet 2 2 1 1 0 1
Nance 1 1 0 0 2 1

Umpires—Home,JansenVisconti;First,JuniorValentine;Second,JerryMeals;Third,EdHickox.T—3:28.A—13,264.

ST.LOUIS5,

PITTSBURGH4

St.Louis Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman2b-cf 5 0 2 1 Hayes3b 5 1 1 0
Gldshmdt1b 5 0 4 2 Reynldscf 4 1 2 2
Arenado3b 5 0 0 0 Chavis1b 3 0 1 0
Pujolsdh 5 0 0 0 Gamellf 2 1 0 0
Yepezrf 2 1 0 0 Castillo2b 3 1 1 0
Carlsoncf 2 1 1 0 Tsutsgodh 4 0 2 1
Gorman2b 2 0 1 0 Castross 4 0 0 0
Badercf 0 0 0 0 Perezc 3 0 0 0
Molinac 4 1 0 0 Voglbchph 1 0 0 0
Sosass 4 1 1 1 Suwnskirf 4 0 0 0
Dickersonlf 4 1 1 0
Totals 38 5 10 4 Totals 33 4 7 3
St.Louis 040 100 000—5
Pittsburgh 020 020 000—4

DP—St.Louis1,Pittsburgh0.LOB—St.Louis8,Pittsburgh6.2B—Goldschmidt2(16),Dickerson(3),Gorman(1),Castillo(3),Tsutsugo(3),Reynolds(4),Chavis(5).HR—Reynolds(5).

IP H R ER BB SO

St.Louis

Liberatore 4 2/3 7 4 4 2 3
VrHagnW,1-0 2 1/3 0 0 0 1 2
PallanteH,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
HelsleyS,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh

QntanaL,1-2 3 2/3 7 5 2 1 4
UndrwdJr. 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1
Crowe 2 0 0 0 0 4
Peters 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
Bednar 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP—VerHagen(Chavis).WP—Liberatore.Umpires—Home,MarkWegner;First,QuinnWolcott;Second,ChadWhitson;Third,RyanWills.T—3:19.A—24,644(38,747).

MidwestLeague

EASTDIVISION

W L Pct. GB
Dayton(Cincinnati) 25 11 .694
GreatLakes(Dodgers) 22 16 .579 4
LakeCo.(Cleveland) 18 19 .486
W.Michigan(Detroit) 17 21 .447 9
Lansing(Oakland) 16 22 .421 10
TINCAPS(SanDiego) 15 23 .395 11

WESTDIVISION

W L Pct. GB
CedarRapids(Minn.) 25 13 .658
Wisconsin(Milwaukee) 24 14 .632 1
SouthBend(Cubs) 23 15 .605 2
Peoria(St.Louis) 16 22 .421 9
QuadCities(K.C.) 13 24 .351 11½
Beloit(Miami) 12 26 .316 13

Friday

GreatLakes6,Lansing2

TINCAPS10,WestMichigan5

Dayton7QuadCities1,gm1

Dayton5,QuadCities3,gm2

LakeCounty5,CedarRapids1

Peoria5,Beloit2

SouthBend6,Wisconsin2

Saturday

Wisconsin9,SouthBend2

Lansing4,GreatLakes2

WestMichigan1,TINCAPS0

LakeCounty12CedarRapids4

Beloit10,Peoria2

QuadCitiesatDayton,ppd.

Today

LansingatGreatLakes,1:05p.m.

WestMichiganatTINCAPS,1:05p.m.

QuadCitiesatDayton,1:05p.m.

SouthBendatWisconsin,2:10p.m.

PeoriaatBeloit,2:05p.m.

LakeCountyatCedarRapids,3:05p.m.

WHITECAPS1,

TINCAPS0

WestMichigan FortWayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Joycess 3 0 0 0 Rosierlf 3 0 1 0
Meyers1b 4 0 1 0 HassllIIIcf 4 0 1 0
Holtonrf 4 1 1 1 Daless 3 0 0 0
Perezdh 3 0 0 0 Valnzeladh 3 0 0 0
Crouchc 2 0 2 0 Acosta1b 4 0 1 0
Murrlf 3 0 0 0 Basabe3b 3 0 0 0
Malgericf 4 0 0 0 Vilarc 4 0 1 0
Cruz3b 4 0 0 0 Ilarrazarf 3 0 0 0
Irigoyen2b 3 0 1 0 Reyes2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 29 0 4 0
WestMichigan 000 100 000—1
FortWayne 000 000 000—0

HR—Horton.LOB—WestMichigan7,FortWayne7.SB—HassellIII.CS—Rosier.E—Dale.

IP H R ER BB SO

WestMichigan

SmithW,4-3 5 3 0 0 0 4
TobeyH,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
FernandrH,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
SequeiraH,3 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
AlvaradoS,1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

FortWayne

GasserL,1-5 6 2 1 1 4 6
Perez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Thwaits 2 3 0 0 0 3

WP—Perez.HBP—Basabe(bySmith),Reyes(byFernandez).Umpires—HP:CliburnRondon.1B:MitchTrzeciak.T—2:29.A—7,651.

