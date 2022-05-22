Sunday, May 22, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AmericanLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|29
|10
|.744
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|15-4
|14-6
|TampaBay
|24
|16
|.600
|5½
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|13-9
|11-7
|Toronto
|22
|18
|.550
|7½
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|14-7
|8-11
|Boston
|18
|22
|.450
|11½
|4
|7-3
|W-4
|9-10
|9-12
|Baltimore
|16
|25
|.390
|14
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|11-11
|5-14
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|13-8
|11-8
|Chicago
|19
|20
|.487
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-10
|10-10
|Cleveland
|17
|19
|.472
|5
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|8-7
|9-12
|KansasCity
|14
|25
|.359
|9½
|7½
|4-6
|L-3
|8-14
|6-11
|Detroit
|13
|26
|.333
|10½
|8½
|4-6
|L-3
|9-13
|4-13
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|11-5
|15-10
|LosAngeles
|24
|17
|.585
|2
|—
|4-6
|L-4
|12-8
|12-9
|Texas
|18
|21
|.462
|7
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|10-12
|8-9
|Oakland
|17
|24
|.415
|9
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|6-14
|11-10
|Seattle
|17
|24
|.415
|9
|5½
|3-7
|L-3
|9-7
|8-17
Today
Seattle(Gilbert4-2)atBoston(Eovaldi1-2),1:35p.m.
TampaBay(Kluber1-2)atBaltimore(Watkins0-1),1:35p.m.
Cincinnati(Overton1-0)atToronto(Kikuchi2-1),1:37p.m.
Detroit(TBD)atCleveland(TBD),1:40p.m.
Minnesota(Ober1-1)atKansasCity(Heasley0-2),2:10p.m.
Texas(Hearn2-2)atHouston(Urquidy3-1),2:10p.m.
ChicagoWhiteSox(Cueto0-0)atYankees(Taillon4-1),3:05p.m.,gm1
ChicagoWhiteSox(Kopech0-1)atYankees(Severino3-0),7:08p.m.,gm2
Oakland(Logue2-2)atL.A.Angels(Sandoval2-1),4:07p.m.
Saturday
N.Y.Yankees7,ChicagoWhiteSox5
Toronto3,Cincinnati1
Boston6,Seattle5
TampaBay6,Baltimore1
Minnesota9,KansasCity2
Houston2,Texas1
OaklandatL.A.Angels,late
DetroitatCleveland,ppd.
Monday
BaltimoreatN.Y.Yankees,7:05p.m.
DetroitatMinnesota,7:40p.m.
TorontoatSt.Louis,7:45p.m.
ClevelandatHouston,8:10p.m.
KansasCityatArizona,9:40p.m.
OaklandatSeattle,9:40p.m.
NationalLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|13-8
|14-6
|Atlanta
|19
|21
|.475
|7½
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|10-11
|9-10
|Philadelphia
|18
|22
|.450
|8½
|4
|5-5
|L-3
|10-13
|8-9
|Miami
|17
|22
|.436
|9
|4½
|4-6
|L-3
|9-12
|8-10
|Washington
|13
|28
|.317
|14
|9½
|3-7
|L-2
|5-15
|8-13
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|14-5
|12-9
|St.Louis
|22
|18
|.550
|4
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|10-8
|12-10
|Pittsburgh
|16
|23
|.410
|9½
|5½
|4-6
|L-2
|9-12
|7-11
|Chicago
|15
|24
|.385
|10½
|6½
|5-5
|L-4
|6-15
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|11
|28
|.282
|14½
|10½
|5-5
|L-2
|5-9
|6-19
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|LosAngeles
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-7
|15-5
|12-7
|SanDiego
|26
|14
|.650
|1½
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|10-7
|16-7
|SanFrancisco
|22
|17
|.564
|5
|—
|5-5
|L-3
|11-9
|11-8
|Arizona
|21
|21
|.500
|7½
|2
|4-6
|W-3
|10-11
|11-10
|Colorado
|18
|20
|.474
|8½
|3
|2-8
|L-1
|13-10
|5-10
Today
St.Louis(Matz3-3)atPittsburgh(Wilson0-2),11:35a.m.
L.A.Dodgers(Gonsolin4-0)atPhiladelphia(Eflin1-3),1:35p.m.
Cincinnati(Overton1-0)atToronto(Kikuchi2-1),1:37p.m.
Atlanta(Anderson3-2)atMiami(Alcantara3-2),1:40p.m.
Washington(Sanchez2-3)atMilwaukee(Peralta3-1),2:10p.m.
Arizona(Kelly3-2)atChicagoCubs(Miley1-0),2:20p.m.
N.Y.Mets(Walker1-0)atColorado(Gomber2-3),3:10p.m.
SanDiego(Gore2-1)atSanFrancisco(Wood3-2),4:05p.m.
Saturday
Arizona7,ChicagoCubs6,10inn.
Toronto3,Cincinnati1
SanDiego2,SanFrancisco1
L.A.Dodgers7,Philadelphia4
Atlanta4,Miami3
St.Louis5,Pittsburgh4
Milwaukee5,Washington1
N.Y.Mets5,Colorado1,gm1
N.Y.MetsatColorado,late,gm2
Monday
ColoradoatPittsburgh,6:35p.m.
CubsatCincinnati,6:40p.m.
L.A.DodgersatWashington,7p.m.
PhiladelphiaatAtlanta,7:20p.m.
TorontoatSt.Louis,7:45p.m.
KansasCityatArizona,9:40p.m.
MilwaukeeatSanDiego,9:40p.m.
NYMetsatSanFrancisco,9:45p.m.
AMERICANLEAGUE
N.Y.YANKEES7,
CHICAGOWHITESOX5
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Andersonss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|LMhieu3b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Vaughn1b-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Judgecf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Robertcf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Abreudh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Stantonrf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Grandalc
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldsndh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Pollocklf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Torres2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|García2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kinr-Flfass
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Engelrf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higshikac
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mncdaph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hickslf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hrrison3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Sheetsph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
Chicago
DP—Chicago1,NewYork0.LOB—Chicago9,NewYork6.2B—Pollock2(7),García(4),Harrison(7).HR—Abreu(4),LeMahieu(3).SF—Rizzo(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|KeuchelL,2-4
|4
|6
|6
|6
|3
|0
|López
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Foster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Graveman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NewYork
|CortesW,3-1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|KingH,6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|LoáisigaH,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|CastroH,5
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|HolmesS,4
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP—Cortes(Harrison).Umpires—Home,NickMahrley;First,WillLittle;Second,GregGibson;Third,HunterWendelstedt.T—3:40.A—44,001(47,309).
INTERLEAGUE
TORONTO3,
CINCINNATI1
|Cincinnati
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Friedlcf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sprngrcf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Naquinrf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bichettess
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Phamlf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|GureroJrdh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vottodh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hrnándzrf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stephensnc
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmercf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moustkas3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moran1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kirkc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Chpmn3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reynoldsss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|GurrielJr1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tapialf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
Cincinnati
E—Moustakas(1).DP—Cincinnati0,Toronto1.LOB—Cincinnati4,Toronto6.2B—Naquin(11),Votto(3),Stephenson(6).HR—Bichette2(6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Greene
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|CessaL,2-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Toronto
|ManoahW,5-1
|8
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|RomanoS,14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires—Home,JohnTumpane;First,MarvinHudson;Second,ErichBacchus;Third,AdrianJohnson.T—2:19.A—39,393(53,506).
NATIONALLEAGUE
MILWAUKEE5,
WASHINGTON1
|Washington
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernándz2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchndh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Sotorf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Uríasss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Cruzdh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yelichlf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bell1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroerf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hernandezlf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ruizc
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ptrsnph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Franco3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hiura1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Thomascf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wong2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|StrngGrdnss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Caincf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adamsph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caratinic
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
Washington
E—Caratini(2).DP—Washington0,Milwaukee2.LOB—Washington8,Milwaukee10.2B—McCutchen(6).HR—Thomas(2),McCutchen(3),Urías(3).SB—Yelich(6).SF—Renfroe(3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Washington
|CorbinL,0-7
|5
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Ramírez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cishek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Milwaukee
|WoodrffW,5-2
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Boxberger
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Milner
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HaderS,15-15
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Corbin(Hiura).Umpires—Home,StuScheuwater;First,JeffNelson;Second,CBBucknor;Third,CharlieRamos.
T—3:13.A—34,837(41,900).
ARIZONA7,
CHICAGOCUBS6
|Arizona
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Luplowdh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Contrersdh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|P.Smthph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ortgapr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Happph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandz3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Villar3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Marte2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Suzukirf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Walker1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gomesc
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McCarthyrf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Schwndl1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Varshoc
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Wisdomlf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Peraltalf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Morelcf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Thomascf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vargas2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomoss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Simmnsss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|39
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|39
|6
|10
|6
|Arizona
|000
|000
|130
|3—7
|Chicago
|022
|000
|000
|2—6
E—Simmons(1).DP—Arizona0,Chicago1.LOB—Arizona8,Chicago4.2B—McCarthy(1),Varsho(8),Suzuki(11),Villar(5).HR—P.Smith(4),Schwindel(3),Wisdom(8).SB—Contreras(1),McCarthy(1),Simmons(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Arizona
|Bumgarner
|7
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7
|Mantiply
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendelken
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|KennedyW,3-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|MelncnS,9-10
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
Chicago
|Steele
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Martin
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hughes
|2/3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|EffrossH,3
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Robrtsn
|1 1/3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|WickL,1-1
|1/3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Norris
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires—Home,ChrisGuccione;First,AlexTosi;Second,AdamBeck;Third,RyanAdditon.T—3:42.A—32,269.
ATLANTA4,MIAMI3
|Atlanta
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuñadh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chshlm2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Olson1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Ozunalf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Solerdh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Heredialf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcíarf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Riley3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrsn3b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Albies2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Sánchezcf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Duvallcf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Aguilrph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swansonss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|DeLCrzlf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contrerasc
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Rojasss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Demeritterf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzálezss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Henryc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stallingsph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|012
|100—4
|Miami
|000
|001
|011—3
E—Ozuna(1).DP—Atlanta1,Miami0.LOB—Atlanta7,Miami9.2B—Olson(16),Soler(7),Cooper(10).3B—Sánchez(3).HR—Contreras2(6).SB—AcuñaJr.(8),Swanson(5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|WrightW,4-2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|O’DayH,3
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|StephnsH,1
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|MinterH,8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|JansenS,10-11
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
Miami
|HrnandzL,2-4
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Scott
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Floro
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poteet
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Nance
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Umpires—Home,JansenVisconti;First,JuniorValentine;Second,JerryMeals;Third,EdHickox.T—3:28.A—13,264.
ST.LOUIS5,
PITTSBURGH4
|St.Louis
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Edman2b-cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Hayes3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Gldshmdt1b
|5
|0
|4
|2
|Reynldscf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Arenado3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pujolsdh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gamellf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Yepezrf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Castillo2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Carlsoncf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Tsutsgodh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gorman2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Castross
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Badercf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perezc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Molinac
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Voglbchph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sosass
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Suwnskirf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dickersonlf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|St.Louis
|040
|100
|000—5
|Pittsburgh
|020
|020
|000—4
DP—St.Louis1,Pittsburgh0.LOB—St.Louis8,Pittsburgh6.2B—Goldschmidt2(16),Dickerson(3),Gorman(1),Castillo(3),Tsutsugo(3),Reynolds(4),Chavis(5).HR—Reynolds(5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
St.Louis
|Liberatore
|4 2/3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|VrHagnW,1-0
|2 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|PallanteH,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|HelsleyS,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pittsburgh
|QntanaL,1-2
|3 2/3
|7
|5
|2
|1
|4
|UndrwdJr.
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Crowe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Peters
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bednar
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—VerHagen(Chavis).WP—Liberatore.Umpires—Home,MarkWegner;First,QuinnWolcott;Second,ChadWhitson;Third,RyanWills.T—3:19.A—24,644(38,747).
MidwestLeague
EASTDIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton(Cincinnati)
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|GreatLakes(Dodgers)
|22
|16
|.579
|4
|LakeCo.(Cleveland)
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
|W.Michigan(Detroit)
|17
|21
|.447
|9
|Lansing(Oakland)
|16
|22
|.421
|10
|TINCAPS(SanDiego)
|15
|23
|.395
|11
WESTDIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|CedarRapids(Minn.)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Wisconsin(Milwaukee)
|24
|14
|.632
|1
|SouthBend(Cubs)
|23
|15
|.605
|2
|Peoria(St.Louis)
|16
|22
|.421
|9
|QuadCities(K.C.)
|13
|24
|.351
|11½
|Beloit(Miami)
|12
|26
|.316
|13
Friday
GreatLakes6,Lansing2
TINCAPS10,WestMichigan5
Dayton7QuadCities1,gm1
Dayton5,QuadCities3,gm2
LakeCounty5,CedarRapids1
Peoria5,Beloit2
SouthBend6,Wisconsin2
Saturday
Wisconsin9,SouthBend2
Lansing4,GreatLakes2
WestMichigan1,TINCAPS0
LakeCounty12CedarRapids4
Beloit10,Peoria2
QuadCitiesatDayton,ppd.
Today
LansingatGreatLakes,1:05p.m.
WestMichiganatTINCAPS,1:05p.m.
QuadCitiesatDayton,1:05p.m.
SouthBendatWisconsin,2:10p.m.
PeoriaatBeloit,2:05p.m.
LakeCountyatCedarRapids,3:05p.m.
WHITECAPS1,
TINCAPS0
|WestMichigan
|FortWayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Joycess
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosierlf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meyers1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|HassllIIIcf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Holtonrf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Daless
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perezdh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valnzeladh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crouchc
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Acosta1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Murrlf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Basabe3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Malgericf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vilarc
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ilarrazarf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Irigoyen2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|WestMichigan
|000
|100
|000—1
|FortWayne
|000
|000
|000—0
HR—Horton.LOB—WestMichigan7,FortWayne7.SB—HassellIII.CS—Rosier.E—Dale.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
WestMichigan
|SmithW,4-3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|TobeyH,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|FernandrH,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SequeiraH,3
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|AlvaradoS,1
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
FortWayne
|GasserL,1-5
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thwaits
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP—Perez.HBP—Basabe(bySmith),Reyes(byFernandez).Umpires—HP:CliburnRondon.1B:MitchTrzeciak.T—2:29.A—7,651.
