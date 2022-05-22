The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Sunday, May 22, 2022 1:00 am

LOCAL

Golf

FWGA

AtCoyoteCreek

GrossFlight

1.JordanDawes 32-35--67
T2.BradLowe 36-33--69
T2.RoryRansburg 35-34--69
T4.ThomasBotteron 36-36--72
T4.JonathanFeola 34-38--72
6.NickHolder 35-38--73
T7.CodyAppenzeller 38-36--74
T7.JohnnyStrawser 39-35--74
T7.ChrisSchweitzer 37-37--74
T10.JarinJasso 38-37--75
T10.DanielMaringer 36-39--75
T10.AustinChristner 38-37--75
T10.PeechBunnabodee 38-37--75
T14.LanceHoch 38-38--76
T14.TimWagner 39-37--76
T14.BaileyMarquart 37-39--76
T14.PeytonRichmond 37-39--76
T14.JasonHerberger 39-37--76
T19.JoeDantoni 40-37--77
T19.AaronTaylor 38-39--77
T19.GarrettLeeper 37-40--77
T19.SeanTreesh 37-40--77
T23.TrentShively 39-39--78
T23.KoryWitmer 38-40--78
T23.DerekSchneider 39-39--78
T23.CoreyRyan 39-39--78
T23.JohnBarce 37-41--78
T28.SpencerPannabecker 39-40--79
T28.DavidBelville 40-39--79
T28.TimDobis 40-39--79
T28.WinFisher 37-42--79
T28.JoeOherron 36-43--79
T28.BrianStraley 39-40--79
T28.ChrisPhelps 42-37--79
T28.JasonSmith 40-39--79
T36.ZachFitzgerald 38-42--80
T36.MichaelJenkins 42-38--80
T36.JustinMorken 40-40--80
T36.JamieDeTar 42-38--80
T36.KevinSpeith 37-43--80
T41.MichaelGoodrich 39-42--81
T41.MatthewWilson 37-44--81
T43.JacksonHayden 39-43--82
T43.JohnRyan 45-37--82
T43.ZacharyClouse 43-39--82
T43.EvanBaughman 41-41--82
T47.ChrisMorales 39-44--83
T47.DrewDunham 42-41--83
T47.AaronHohman 41-42--83
T50.TylerEichsteadt 40-44--84
T50.RyanWalsh 42-42--84
T50.MattDailey 39-45--84
53.TySorg 43-42--85
T54.RamonMontes 41-45--86
T54.BrandonBelville 42-44--86
T56.DrewSery 46-41--87
T56.MikeFisher 41-46--87
58.CjJackson 46-43--89
T59.MikeNealley 43-47--90
T59.BrandonSmith 43-47--90
61.RobertMarsh 44-47--91
62.ThomasMorken 41-51--92
63.LukeJunker 47-48--95

SeniorGrossFlight

T1.MikeDavis 38-38--76
T1.ScottJ.Wyman 37-39--76
3.BryanYoung 39-39--78
T4.MarkCruz 37-42--79
T4.RichBienz 39-40--79
6.TopperTopp 38-42--80
7.DougLamphier 43-40--83
8.DougKeele 42-42--84
9.GaryCramer 44-43--87
T10.PatrickDeLong 43-47--90
T10.ScotStepleton 41-49--90
12.PaulGeorge 49-46--95

SecondRound

AtCoyoteCreek

7:30a.m.:RobertMarsh,ThomasMorken,LukeJunker

7:38a.m.:CjJackson,MikeNealley,BrandonSmith

7:46a.m.:DrewSery,TySorg,MikeFisher

7:54a.m.:MattDailey,BrandonBelville,RamonMontes

8:02a.m.:AaronHohman,TylerEichsteadt,RyanWalsh

8:10a.m.:EvanBaughman,ChrisMorales,DrewDunham

8:18a.m.:JacksonHayden,JohnRyan,ZacharyClouse

8:26a.m.:KevinSpeith,MichaelGoodrich,MatthewWilson

8:34a.m.:MichaelJenkins,JustinMorken,JamieDeTar

8:42a.m.:ChrisPhelps,JasonSmith,ZachFitzgerald

8:58a.m.:PaulGeorge,ScotStepleton,PatrickDeLong

9:06a.m.:DougLamphier,GaryCramer,DougKeele

9:14a.m.:TopperTopp,RichBienz,MarkCruz

9:22a.m.:ScottJ.Wyman,BryanYoung,MikeDavis

9:30a.m.:JoeOherron,BrianStraley,TimDobis

9:38a.m.:SpencerPannabecker,DavidBelville,WinFisher

9:46a.m.:DerekSchneider,CoreyRyan,JohnBarce

9:54a.m.:SeanTreesh,TrentShively,KoryWitmer

10:02a.m.:JoeDantoni,AaronTaylor,GarrettLeeper

10:10a.m.:BaileyMarquart,PeytonRichmond,JasonHerberger

10:18a.m.:PeechBunnabodee,LanceHoch,TimWagner

10:26a.m.:JarinJasso,DanielMaringer,AustinChristner

10:34a.m.:CodyAppenzeller,JohnnyStrawser,ChrisSchweitzer

10:42a.m.:ThomasBotteron,JonathanFeola,NickHolder

10:58a.m.:JordanDawes,BradLowe,RoryRansburg

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  