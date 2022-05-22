Sunday, May 22, 2022 1:00 am
LOCAL
Golf
FWGA
AtCoyoteCreek
GrossFlight
|1.JordanDawes
|32-35--67
|T2.BradLowe
|36-33--69
|T2.RoryRansburg
|35-34--69
|T4.ThomasBotteron
|36-36--72
|T4.JonathanFeola
|34-38--72
|6.NickHolder
|35-38--73
|T7.CodyAppenzeller
|38-36--74
|T7.JohnnyStrawser
|39-35--74
|T7.ChrisSchweitzer
|37-37--74
|T10.JarinJasso
|38-37--75
|T10.DanielMaringer
|36-39--75
|T10.AustinChristner
|38-37--75
|T10.PeechBunnabodee
|38-37--75
|T14.LanceHoch
|38-38--76
|T14.TimWagner
|39-37--76
|T14.BaileyMarquart
|37-39--76
|T14.PeytonRichmond
|37-39--76
|T14.JasonHerberger
|39-37--76
|T19.JoeDantoni
|40-37--77
|T19.AaronTaylor
|38-39--77
|T19.GarrettLeeper
|37-40--77
|T19.SeanTreesh
|37-40--77
|T23.TrentShively
|39-39--78
|T23.KoryWitmer
|38-40--78
|T23.DerekSchneider
|39-39--78
|T23.CoreyRyan
|39-39--78
|T23.JohnBarce
|37-41--78
|T28.SpencerPannabecker
|39-40--79
|T28.DavidBelville
|40-39--79
|T28.TimDobis
|40-39--79
|T28.WinFisher
|37-42--79
|T28.JoeOherron
|36-43--79
|T28.BrianStraley
|39-40--79
|T28.ChrisPhelps
|42-37--79
|T28.JasonSmith
|40-39--79
|T36.ZachFitzgerald
|38-42--80
|T36.MichaelJenkins
|42-38--80
|T36.JustinMorken
|40-40--80
|T36.JamieDeTar
|42-38--80
|T36.KevinSpeith
|37-43--80
|T41.MichaelGoodrich
|39-42--81
|T41.MatthewWilson
|37-44--81
|T43.JacksonHayden
|39-43--82
|T43.JohnRyan
|45-37--82
|T43.ZacharyClouse
|43-39--82
|T43.EvanBaughman
|41-41--82
|T47.ChrisMorales
|39-44--83
|T47.DrewDunham
|42-41--83
|T47.AaronHohman
|41-42--83
|T50.TylerEichsteadt
|40-44--84
|T50.RyanWalsh
|42-42--84
|T50.MattDailey
|39-45--84
|53.TySorg
|43-42--85
|T54.RamonMontes
|41-45--86
|T54.BrandonBelville
|42-44--86
|T56.DrewSery
|46-41--87
|T56.MikeFisher
|41-46--87
|58.CjJackson
|46-43--89
|T59.MikeNealley
|43-47--90
|T59.BrandonSmith
|43-47--90
|61.RobertMarsh
|44-47--91
|62.ThomasMorken
|41-51--92
|63.LukeJunker
|47-48--95
SeniorGrossFlight
|T1.MikeDavis
|38-38--76
|T1.ScottJ.Wyman
|37-39--76
|3.BryanYoung
|39-39--78
|T4.MarkCruz
|37-42--79
|T4.RichBienz
|39-40--79
|6.TopperTopp
|38-42--80
|7.DougLamphier
|43-40--83
|8.DougKeele
|42-42--84
|9.GaryCramer
|44-43--87
|T10.PatrickDeLong
|43-47--90
|T10.ScotStepleton
|41-49--90
|12.PaulGeorge
|49-46--95
SecondRound
AtCoyoteCreek
7:30a.m.:RobertMarsh,ThomasMorken,LukeJunker
7:38a.m.:CjJackson,MikeNealley,BrandonSmith
7:46a.m.:DrewSery,TySorg,MikeFisher
7:54a.m.:MattDailey,BrandonBelville,RamonMontes
8:02a.m.:AaronHohman,TylerEichsteadt,RyanWalsh
8:10a.m.:EvanBaughman,ChrisMorales,DrewDunham
8:18a.m.:JacksonHayden,JohnRyan,ZacharyClouse
8:26a.m.:KevinSpeith,MichaelGoodrich,MatthewWilson
8:34a.m.:MichaelJenkins,JustinMorken,JamieDeTar
8:42a.m.:ChrisPhelps,JasonSmith,ZachFitzgerald
8:58a.m.:PaulGeorge,ScotStepleton,PatrickDeLong
9:06a.m.:DougLamphier,GaryCramer,DougKeele
9:14a.m.:TopperTopp,RichBienz,MarkCruz
9:22a.m.:ScottJ.Wyman,BryanYoung,MikeDavis
9:30a.m.:JoeOherron,BrianStraley,TimDobis
9:38a.m.:SpencerPannabecker,DavidBelville,WinFisher
9:46a.m.:DerekSchneider,CoreyRyan,JohnBarce
9:54a.m.:SeanTreesh,TrentShively,KoryWitmer
10:02a.m.:JoeDantoni,AaronTaylor,GarrettLeeper
10:10a.m.:BaileyMarquart,PeytonRichmond,JasonHerberger
10:18a.m.:PeechBunnabodee,LanceHoch,TimWagner
10:26a.m.:JarinJasso,DanielMaringer,AustinChristner
10:34a.m.:CodyAppenzeller,JohnnyStrawser,ChrisSchweitzer
10:42a.m.:ThomasBotteron,JonathanFeola,NickHolder
10:58a.m.:JordanDawes,BradLowe,RoryRansburg
