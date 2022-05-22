The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, May 22, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atPittsburgh OFF St.Louis OFF
LADodgers -140 atPhiladelphia +120
Atlanta -113 atMiami -107
atMilwaukee -235 Washington +194
atChicagoCubs OFF Arizona OFF
N.YMets -116 atColorado -102
atSanFrancisco -143 SanDiego +123

AmericanLeague

atBoston -133 Seattle +113
TampaBay -158 atBaltimore +137
atCleveland OFF Detroit OFF
atKansasCity OFF Minnesota OFF
atHouston -182 Texas +160
atNYYankees -190 WhiteSox +160
atLAAngels -144 Oakland +122
atNYYankees -178 WhiteSox +155

Interleague

atToronto -236 Cincinnati +193

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
atDallas 2 (218½) GoldenState

NHL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atTampaBay -114 Florida -105
Carolina -120 atNYRANGERS +100
Calgary -115 atEdmonton -104

