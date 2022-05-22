Sunday, May 22, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atPittsburgh
|OFF
|St.Louis
|OFF
|LADodgers
|-140
|atPhiladelphia
|+120
|Atlanta
|-113
|atMiami
|-107
|atMilwaukee
|-235
|Washington
|+194
|atChicagoCubs
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|N.YMets
|-116
|atColorado
|-102
|atSanFrancisco
|-143
|SanDiego
|+123
AmericanLeague
|atBoston
|-133
|Seattle
|+113
|TampaBay
|-158
|atBaltimore
|+137
|atCleveland
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|atKansasCity
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|atHouston
|-182
|Texas
|+160
|atNYYankees
|-190
|WhiteSox
|+160
|atLAAngels
|-144
|Oakland
|+122
|atNYYankees
|-178
|WhiteSox
|+155
Interleague
|atToronto
|-236
|Cincinnati
|+193
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|atDallas
|2
|(218½)
|GoldenState
NHL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atTampaBay
|-114
|Florida
|-105
|Carolina
|-120
|atNYRANGERS
|+100
|Calgary
|-115
|atEdmonton
|-104
