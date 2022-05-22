The Journal Gazette
 
SOCCER

MLS

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 1 6 21 16 9
N.Y.CityFC 6 3 2 20 23 10
CFMontréal 6 4 2 20 23 21
OrlandoCity 6 4 2 20 14 15
NewYork 5 2 5 20 20 12
Cincinnati 6 5 1 19 16 18
Atlanta 4 4 3 15 17 16
D.C.United 4 6 1 13 14 17
CharlotteFC 4 7 1 13 10 15
Columbus 3 4 4 13 15 13
NewEngland 3 5 3 12 18 20
InterMiamiCF 3 6 3 12 11 21
TorontoFC 3 7 2 11 16 23
Chicago 2 5 5 11 11 16

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
AustinFC 7 3 2 23 25 12
LosAngelesFC 7 3 2 23 24 14
FCDallas 6 2 4 22 20 10
LAGalaxy 6 4 2 20 13 11
RealSaltLake 5 3 4 19 12 16
Nashville 5 4 3 18 13 13
Colorado 4 5 3 15 14 14
Houston 4 5 3 15 14 14
Minn.United 4 5 3 15 13 13
Portland 3 4 6 15 20 21
Seattle 4 5 1 13 13 14
SanJose 3 5 4 13 22 28
SportingK.C. 3 7 3 12 12 24
Vancouver 3 6 2 11 12 21

NOTE:Threepointsforvictory,onefortie

May21

LosAngelesFC2,Columbus0

TorontoFC2,D.C.United2

NewEngland3,Cincinnati2

AtlantaatNashville,late

Today

RealSaltLakeatCFMontréal,4p.m.

VancouveratCharlotteFC,5p.m.

ChicagoatNewYorkCityFC,5p.m.

NewYorkatMiami,6p.m.

MinnesotaatFCDallas,7p.m.

SportingK.C.atSanJose,7:30p.m.

OrlandoCityatAustinFC,8p.m.

SeattleatColorado,8p.m.

HoustonatLAGalaxy,8p.m.

PhiladelphiaatPortland,10p.m.

Saturday

SanJoseatLosAngelesFC,6p.m.

ColumbusatAtlanta,7p.m.

D.C.UnitedatNewYork,7p.m.

ChicagoatTorontoFC,7p.m.

CincinnatiatCFMontréal,7:30p.m.

PhiladelphiaatNewEngland,7:30p.m.

FCDallasatOrlandoCity,7:30p.m.

PortlandatMiami,8p.m.

NewYorkCityFCatMinnesota,8p.m.

NashvilleatColorado,9p.m.

VancouveratSportingKansasCity,9p.m.

HoustonatRealSaltLake,9:30p.m.

