Monday, May 23, 2022 1:00 am
LOCAL
Golf
FWGA
AtCoyoteCreek
GrossFlight
|1.RoryRansburg
|69-70—139
|T2.JohnnyStrawser
|74-71—145
|T2.NickHolder
|73-72—145
|T2.JordanDawes
|67-78—145
|5.ChrisSchweitzer
|74-74—148
|6.BradLowe
|69-80—149
|7.GarrettLeeper
|77-73—150
|T8.BaileyMarquart
|76-75—151
|T8.PeytonRichmond
|76-75—151
|T8.CodyAppenzeller
|74-77—151
|T11.CoreyRyan
|78-74—152
|T11.JasonHerberger
|76-76—152
|T11.PeechBunnabodee
|75-77—152
|T11.ThomasBotteron
|72-80—152
|T15.LanceHoch
|76-77—153
|T15.JonathanFeola
|72-81—153
|T17.DavidBelville
|79-75—154
|T17.WinFisher
|79-75—154
|T17.DerekSchneider
|78-76—154
|T17.TimWagner
|76-78—154
|T17.AustinChristner
|75-79—154
|22.BrianStraley
|79-76—155
|T23.JamieDeTar
|80-76—156
|T23.AaronTaylor
|77-79—156
|T23.JarinJasso
|75-81—156
|T23.DanielMaringer
|75-81—156
|T27.ChrisPhelps
|79-78—157
|T27.JasonSmith
|79-78—157
|T27.SpencerPannabecker
|79-78—157
|30.EvanBaughman
|82-76—158
|T31.AaronHohman
|83-76—159
|T31.TimDobis
|79-80—159
|T33.MatthewWilson
|81-79—160
|T33.JustinMorken
|80-80—160
|T33.TrentShively
|78-82—160
|T36.MattDailey
|84-77—161
|T36.JohnRyan
|82-79—161
|T36.ZachFitzgerald
|80-81—161
|T36.JoeOherron
|79-82—161
|T36.JoeDantoni
|77-84—161
|T41.DrewDunham
|83-79—162
|T41.JohnBarce
|78-84—162
|T43.KevinSpeith
|80-83—163
|T43.MichaelJenkins
|80-83—163
|T43.KoryWitmer
|78-85—163
|46.SeanTreesh
|77-87—164
|T47.BrandonBelville
|86-80—166
|T47.ZacharyClouse
|82-84—166
|T49.BrandonSmith
|90-78—168
|T49.TySorg
|85-83—168
|T49.RamonMontes
|86-82—168
|T52.ChrisMorales
|83-87—170
|T52.JacksonHayden
|82-88—170
|T54.RyanWalsh
|84-87—171
|T54.MichaelGoodrich
|81-90—171
|T56.MikeFisher
|87-85—172
|T56.TylerEichsteadt
|84-88—172
|58.DrewSery
|87-88—175
|T59.CjJackson
|89-88—177
|T59.MikeNealley
|90-87—177
|61.RobertMarsh
|91-87—178
|62.ThomasMorken
|92-95—187
|63.LukeJunker
|95-103—198
SeniorGrossFlight
|1.ScottJ.Wyman
|76-78—154
|T2.BryanYoung
|78-80—158
|T2.MikeDavis
|76-82—158
|4.MarkCruz
|79-81—160
|5.DougLamphier
|83-78—161
|6.RichBienz
|79-83—162
|7.TopperTopp
|80-85—165
|8.DougKeele
|84-90—174
|9.ScotStepleton
|90-90—180
|10.PatrickDeLong
|90-92—182
|11.GaryCramer
|87-97—184
|12.PaulGeorge
|95-92—187
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story