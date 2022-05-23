The Journal Gazette
 
FWGA

AtCoyoteCreek

GrossFlight

1.RoryRansburg 69-70—139
T2.JohnnyStrawser 74-71—145
T2.NickHolder 73-72—145
T2.JordanDawes 67-78—145
5.ChrisSchweitzer 74-74—148
6.BradLowe 69-80—149
7.GarrettLeeper 77-73—150
T8.BaileyMarquart 76-75—151
T8.PeytonRichmond 76-75—151
T8.CodyAppenzeller 74-77—151
T11.CoreyRyan 78-74—152
T11.JasonHerberger 76-76—152
T11.PeechBunnabodee 75-77—152
T11.ThomasBotteron 72-80—152
T15.LanceHoch 76-77—153
T15.JonathanFeola 72-81—153
T17.DavidBelville 79-75—154
T17.WinFisher 79-75—154
T17.DerekSchneider 78-76—154
T17.TimWagner 76-78—154
T17.AustinChristner 75-79—154
22.BrianStraley 79-76—155
T23.JamieDeTar 80-76—156
T23.AaronTaylor 77-79—156
T23.JarinJasso 75-81—156
T23.DanielMaringer 75-81—156
T27.ChrisPhelps 79-78—157
T27.JasonSmith 79-78—157
T27.SpencerPannabecker 79-78—157
30.EvanBaughman 82-76—158
T31.AaronHohman 83-76—159
T31.TimDobis 79-80—159
T33.MatthewWilson 81-79—160
T33.JustinMorken 80-80—160
T33.TrentShively 78-82—160
T36.MattDailey 84-77—161
T36.JohnRyan 82-79—161
T36.ZachFitzgerald 80-81—161
T36.JoeOherron 79-82—161
T36.JoeDantoni 77-84—161
T41.DrewDunham 83-79—162
T41.JohnBarce 78-84—162
T43.KevinSpeith 80-83—163
T43.MichaelJenkins 80-83—163
T43.KoryWitmer 78-85—163
46.SeanTreesh 77-87—164
T47.BrandonBelville 86-80—166
T47.ZacharyClouse 82-84—166
T49.BrandonSmith 90-78—168
T49.TySorg 85-83—168
T49.RamonMontes 86-82—168
T52.ChrisMorales 83-87—170
T52.JacksonHayden 82-88—170
T54.RyanWalsh 84-87—171
T54.MichaelGoodrich 81-90—171
T56.MikeFisher 87-85—172
T56.TylerEichsteadt 84-88—172
58.DrewSery 87-88—175
T59.CjJackson 89-88—177
T59.MikeNealley 90-87—177
61.RobertMarsh 91-87—178
62.ThomasMorken 92-95—187
63.LukeJunker 95-103—198

SeniorGrossFlight

1.ScottJ.Wyman 76-78—154
T2.BryanYoung 78-80—158
T2.MikeDavis 76-82—158
4.MarkCruz 79-81—160
5.DougLamphier 83-78—161
6.RichBienz 79-83—162
7.TopperTopp 80-85—165
8.DougKeele 84-90—174
9.ScotStepleton 90-90—180
10.PatrickDeLong 90-92—182
11.GaryCramer 87-97—184
12.PaulGeorge 95-92—187

