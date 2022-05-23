The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, May 23, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atPittsburgh -125 Colorado +105
atCincinnati OFF ChicagoCubs OFF
LADodgers -200 atWashington +168
Philadelphia OFF atAtlanta OFF
atSanDiego OFF Milwaukee OFF
atSanFrancisco -135 NYMets +115

AmericanLeague

atNYYankees -307 Baltimore +245
atMinnesota -182 Detroit +160
atHouston -196 Cleveland +169
atSeattle -175 Oakland +155

Interleague

Toronto OFF atSt.Louis OFF
atArizona -117 KansasCity -102

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
atBoston 7 (208½) Miami

NHL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atTampaBay OFF Florida OFF
Colorado -166 atSt.Louis +138

