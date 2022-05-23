Monday, May 23, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atPittsburgh
|-125
|Colorado
|+105
|atCincinnati
|OFF
|ChicagoCubs
|OFF
|LADodgers
|-200
|atWashington
|+168
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|atAtlanta
|OFF
|atSanDiego
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|atSanFrancisco
|-135
|NYMets
|+115
AmericanLeague
|atNYYankees
|-307
|Baltimore
|+245
|atMinnesota
|-182
|Detroit
|+160
|atHouston
|-196
|Cleveland
|+169
|atSeattle
|-175
|Oakland
|+155
Interleague
|Toronto
|OFF
|atSt.Louis
|OFF
|atArizona
|-117
|KansasCity
|-102
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|atBoston
|7
|(208½)
|Miami
NHL
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atTampaBay
|OFF
|Florida
|OFF
|Colorado
|-166
|atSt.Louis
|+138
