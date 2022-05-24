Tuesday, May 24, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCEFINALS
EASTERNCONFERENCE
(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)
Miami2,Boston2
May17:Miami118,Boston107
May19:Boston127,Miami102
May21:Miami109,Boston103
May23:Boston102,Miami82
Wed.:BostonatMiami,8:30p.m.
Fri.:MiamiatBoston,8:30p.m.
x-Sun.:BostonatMiami,8:30p.m.
WESTERNCONFERENCE
GoldenState3,Dallas0
May18:GoldenState112,Dallas87
May20:GoldenState126,Dallas117
May22:GoldenState109Dallas100
Today:GoldenStateatDallas,9p.m.
x-Thu.:DallasatGoldenState,9p.m.
x-Sat.:GoldenStateatDallas,9p.m.
x-Mon.:DallasatGoldenState,8p.m.
BOSTON102,MIAMI82
MIAMI(82):Butler3-140-06,Tucker0-40-00,Adebayo3-53-59,Lowry1-60-03,Strus0-70-00,Highsmith0-10-00,Martin5-100-112,Robinson5-110-014,Dedmon3-40-07,Yurtseven1-20-02,Oladipo7-165-823,Vincent2-100-06.Totals30-908-1482.
BOSTON(102):Horford1-22-25,Tatum8-1614-1631,WilliamsIII4-54-412,Brown5-201-212,White4-144-613,Fitts0-00-00,Morgan0-00-00,Nesmith1-20-02,Williams1-84-47,Theis2-30-04,Pritchard5-81-214,Stauskas0-02-22.Totals31-7832-38102.
|Miami
|11
|22
|19
|30
|—
|82
|Boston
|29
|28
|19
|26
|—
|102
3-PointGoals—Miami14-36(Oladipo4-7,Robinson4-8,Martin2-5,Vincent2-5,Dedmon1-1,Lowry1-3,Tucker0-1,Butler0-2,Strus0-4),Boston8-34(Pritchard3-6,Horford1-1,Williams1-5,Brown1-6,Tatum1-7,White1-8,Nesmith0-1).FouledOut—None.Rebounds—Miami39(Butler7),Boston60(Horford13).Assists—Miami22(Vincent7),Boston21(White6).TotalFouls—Miami26,Boston15.A—19,156(18,624)
LATESUNDAY
GOLDENSTATE109,
DALLAS100
GOLDENSTATE(109):D.Green5-100-010,Wiggins11-204-527,Looney3-43-49,Curry10-206-631,Thompson6-184-419,PorterJr.1-20-02,Toscano-Anderson0-00-00,Moody0-31-21,Poole2-44-410.Totals38-8122-25109.
DALLAS(100):Bullock0-100-10,Finney-Smith3-71-29,Powell1-11-23,Brunson7-123-420,Doncic11-2314-1740,Bertans1-30-02,Kleber0-50-00,Dinwiddie7-138-826,Ntilikina0-10-00.Totals30-7527-34100.
|GoldenState
|25
|23
|30
|31
|—
|109
|Dallas
|22
|25
|21
|32
|—
|100
3-PointGoals—GoldenState11-32(Curry5-10,Thompson3-10,Poole2-4,Wiggins1-5,Moody0-3),Dallas13-45(Doncic4-9,Dinwiddie4-10,Brunson3-6,Finney-Smith2-5,Ntilikina0-1,Bertans0-2,Kleber0-5,Bullock0-7).FouledOut—None.Rebounds—GoldenState47(Looney12),Dallas33(Doncic11).Assists—GoldenState28(Curry11),Dallas18(Bullock4).TotalFouls—GoldenState23,Dallas18.A—20,813(19,200).
WNBA
EASTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Indiana
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|NewYork
|1
|4
|.200
|3
WESTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|LasVegas
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Dallas
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Phoenix
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|LosAngeles
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Minnesota
|1
|6
|.143
|5
Monday
LosAngelesatLasVegas,late
Today
AtlantaatWashington,7p.m.
DallasatConnecticut,7p.m.
IndianaatChicago,8p.m.
NewYorkatMinnesota,8p.m.
Wednesday
PhoenixatLosAngeles,10:30p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story