Tuesday, May 24, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCEFINALS

EASTERNCONFERENCE

(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)

Miami2,Boston2

May17:Miami118,Boston107

May19:Boston127,Miami102

May21:Miami109,Boston103

May23:Boston102,Miami82

Wed.:BostonatMiami,8:30p.m.

Fri.:MiamiatBoston,8:30p.m.

x-Sun.:BostonatMiami,8:30p.m.

WESTERNCONFERENCE

GoldenState3,Dallas0

May18:GoldenState112,Dallas87

May20:GoldenState126,Dallas117

May22:GoldenState109Dallas100

Today:GoldenStateatDallas,9p.m.

x-Thu.:DallasatGoldenState,9p.m.

x-Sat.:GoldenStateatDallas,9p.m.

x-Mon.:DallasatGoldenState,8p.m.

BOSTON102,MIAMI82

MIAMI(82):Butler3-140-06,Tucker0-40-00,Adebayo3-53-59,Lowry1-60-03,Strus0-70-00,Highsmith0-10-00,Martin5-100-112,Robinson5-110-014,Dedmon3-40-07,Yurtseven1-20-02,Oladipo7-165-823,Vincent2-100-06.Totals30-908-1482.

BOSTON(102):Horford1-22-25,Tatum8-1614-1631,WilliamsIII4-54-412,Brown5-201-212,White4-144-613,Fitts0-00-00,Morgan0-00-00,Nesmith1-20-02,Williams1-84-47,Theis2-30-04,Pritchard5-81-214,Stauskas0-02-22.Totals31-7832-38102.

Miami 11 22 19 30 82
Boston 29 28 19 26 102

3-PointGoals—Miami14-36(Oladipo4-7,Robinson4-8,Martin2-5,Vincent2-5,Dedmon1-1,Lowry1-3,Tucker0-1,Butler0-2,Strus0-4),Boston8-34(Pritchard3-6,Horford1-1,Williams1-5,Brown1-6,Tatum1-7,White1-8,Nesmith0-1).FouledOut—None.Rebounds—Miami39(Butler7),Boston60(Horford13).Assists—Miami22(Vincent7),Boston21(White6).TotalFouls—Miami26,Boston15.A—19,156(18,624)

LATESUNDAY

GOLDENSTATE109,

DALLAS100

GOLDENSTATE(109):D.Green5-100-010,Wiggins11-204-527,Looney3-43-49,Curry10-206-631,Thompson6-184-419,PorterJr.1-20-02,Toscano-Anderson0-00-00,Moody0-31-21,Poole2-44-410.Totals38-8122-25109.

DALLAS(100):Bullock0-100-10,Finney-Smith3-71-29,Powell1-11-23,Brunson7-123-420,Doncic11-2314-1740,Bertans1-30-02,Kleber0-50-00,Dinwiddie7-138-826,Ntilikina0-10-00.Totals30-7527-34100.

GoldenState 25 23 30 31 109
Dallas 22 25 21 32 100

3-PointGoals—GoldenState11-32(Curry5-10,Thompson3-10,Poole2-4,Wiggins1-5,Moody0-3),Dallas13-45(Doncic4-9,Dinwiddie4-10,Brunson3-6,Finney-Smith2-5,Ntilikina0-1,Bertans0-2,Kleber0-5,Bullock0-7).FouledOut—None.Rebounds—GoldenState47(Looney12),Dallas33(Doncic11).Assists—GoldenState28(Curry11),Dallas18(Bullock4).TotalFouls—GoldenState23,Dallas18.A—20,813(19,200).

WNBA

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 1 .800
Washington 5 2 .714
Atlanta 4 2 .667 ½
Chicago 3 2 .600 1
Indiana 2 6 .250
NewYork 1 4 .200 3

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
LasVegas 6 1 .857
Dallas 4 2 .667
Seattle 3 3 .500
Phoenix 2 4 .333
LosAngeles 2 4 .333
Minnesota 1 6 .143 5

Monday

LosAngelesatLasVegas,late

Today

AtlantaatWashington,7p.m.

DallasatConnecticut,7p.m.

IndianaatChicago,8p.m.

NewYorkatMinnesota,8p.m.

Wednesday

PhoenixatLosAngeles,10:30p.m.

